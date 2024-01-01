Farm House Local
FHL-Food Menu
Breakfast
- Two Farm Fresh Egg Breakfast$14.00
Cooked to order served with fingerling potatoes and toast
- Oatmeal$10.50
Made with Straus Milk and topped with Marinated Dried Fruits and Dark Brown Sugar
- Homemade Buttermilk Pancakes$11.00
with Real Maple Syrup
- Potato-Celery Root Pancake$19.00
with House Cured Gravlox, Homemade Apple Sauce and Crème Fraiche.*
- Smoked Salmon and Avocado Toast$19.00
Served on Toasted MH Bread with Frisee Lettuce*
- Homemade Biscuits with Chicken-Apple Sausage Gravy$19.00
Poached Eggs and Bloomsdale Organic Creamed Spinach
- Huevos Rancheros$19.00
Two fried over easy eggs served on Corn Tortillas with Chorizo Black Beans, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Crème Fraiche and Cotija Cheese*
- Chilaquiles$19.00
Two Over Easy Eggs served with Del Cabo Tomatoes, Fingerling Potatoes and Tortilla Strips tossed in our Spicy Tomato Sauce with Shishito Peppers, Cilantro and Queso Fresco
- Blackberry and Coconut French Toast$18.50
Served with Homemade Blackberry Sauce and Coconut Infused Sweet Ricotta Cheese
- Chef’s Seasonal Omelet of the Day$19.00
served with Organic Greens and Country Toast*
- Kid pancake$7.00
Lunch Entree
- Turkey Club$20.00
with House Roasted Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado and Sun Dried Tomato Aioli*
- Petrale Sole$24.00
with Shitake Mushroom and Asparagus Risotto with Olive Tapenade and Pickled Shallots
- Classic Salmon Nicoise$23.00
with Haricots Vert, Roasted Potatoes, Marinated Del Cabo Tomatoes and Kalamata Olives with Dijon-Mustard Vinaigrette
Panini
Salad
- Smoked Trout Salad$19.50
with Frisee and Watercress served with Red and Gold Beets, Ruby Red Grapefruit, Toasted Pecans and Feta Cheese tossed with a Smoked Trout Vinaigrette
- Chinese Chicken Salad$19.50
with Napa Cabbage, Cilantro, Cara Cara Oranges, Almonds, Snap Peas, Crispy Rice Noodles and Miso Vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$14.00
with Foccacio Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and House Dressing*
- Caesar Salad (Half)$11.00
with Foccacio Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and House Dressing*
- Side Salad$7.00
with Organic Sweet Baby Lettuces, Del Cabo Tomatoes and Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette
Soup
Sides
Bakery
Dessert
Dressing to go
FHL-Drink Menu
Beverage Cooler
- Fresh Lemonade$5.50
Our lemonade is made with fresh squeezed lemons and organic simple syrup.
- Apple Juice$6.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
We Brew Our Unsweetened Black Ice Tea Daily
- Arnold Palmer$5.25
- Small Orange Juice$7.00
- Large Orange Juice$9.00
- Premium Sodas$4.00
- Marin Kombucha$6.00
- Coca Cola Products$3.00
- Bottled Water$3.00
- Large Pellegrino$8.50
- Yerba Mate$5.25
- Large Straus Milk$5.00
- Small Straus Milk$4.00
- tomato juice$5.00