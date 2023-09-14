Farm Boy BBQ
Food
Meat Per Ounce (8 Ounce Minimum)
- Beef Short Rib (Beef short ribs are sold by the bone and usually weigh over 1 pound a piece)$2.50
$40 lb. Tender meat with a flavorful crust, these smoked beef short ribs are rich and juicy.
- Brisket (price per ounce min 8 oz.)$2.19
$35 lb. Gluten-Friendly There is little debate that Brisket is the King of Texas BBQ
- Pork Ribs (price per ounce min 8 oz.)$1.88
$30 lb. Seasoned and hand-rubbed, house-smoked for 4 hours, with sweet and smokey BBQ sauce.
- Turkey (price per ounce min 8 oz.)$1.88
$30 lb. The smoke from the smoldering wood gives the turkey a sweet, delicately smoky flavor and a tender texture.
- Pulled Pork (price per ounce min 8 oz.)$1.75
$28 lb. By using the low and slow process of cooking the meat over a wood fire for a long time, those tissues begins to break down, tenderize, and create amazing strands of super succulent smoked pork shoulder.
- Sausage (price per ounce min 8 oz.)$1.69
$27 lb. A sausage that has been cured with the use of aromatic wood, which is burned to produce smoke. The smoke gives the sausage a distinctive flavor and extends the storage life of the product.
- Jalapeño Bacon and Cheese Sausage (price per ounce min 8 oz.)$1.69
$27 lb. Made with fresh jalapenos bacon and real cheddar cheese, these sausages are truly a taste of Texas.
- Half Chicken$14.00
These flavor-packed Smoked Chicken Halves are a barbecue classic
Sandwiches
- Brisket Sandwich$17.00
Brisket Sandwiches with juicy, flavor exploding, melt in your mouth barbecue brisket piled on brioche roll
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
The Ultimate Pulled Pork Sandwich! Cooking the pork low and slow results in melt-in-your-mouth tender meat that falls apart for easy shredding.
- Pulled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
This smoked pulled chicken sandwich is made with chicken breast as well as thighs that are brined to ensure juiciness, coated with a rub, smoked to tenderness, and pulled so it can be piled atop buns.
- Chopped Beef Sandwich$14.00
Delicious shredded beef with a sweet and savory barbecue flavor.
- Sausage Sandwich$13.00
- Jalapeño Bacon and Cheese Sausage Sandwich$13.00