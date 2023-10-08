Popular Items

Beast Burger

Beast Burger

$12.00

THE Beast Burger, Two Griddle Smashed Patties with Special Sauce, American Cheese, Pickles, Shaved Yellow Onion and Iceberg Lettuce on a Franz Sesame Seed Bun

Hand Cut Fries

Hand Cut Fries

$5.00

Fresh Kennebec Potatoes, Punched In-House, Blanched and Fried Crisp to order with your choice of sauce

Harvest Chop Salad

Harvest Chop Salad

$13.00

Radicchio, Apples, Cheddar, Rye Croutons, Apple-EVOO Vinaigrette, Tarragon, Hazelnuts and a drizzle of Super Herby Ranch


The Beasts

Harvest Chop Salad

Harvest Chop Salad

$13.00

Radicchio, Apples, Cheddar, Rye Croutons, Apple-EVOO Vinaigrette, Tarragon, Hazelnuts and a drizzle of Super Herby Ranch

Farm Bird

Farm Bird

$13.00

Available Regular or Hot, with Pickles, Super Herby Ranch and Iceberg Lettuce on a Franz Brioche Bun.

Beast of the Sea

Beast of the Sea

$15.00

Oregon Albacore, Seared MEDIUM-RARE, with Sriracha Mayo, Ginger, Furikake and Sesame-Soy Vinaigrette on a Franz Brioche Bun.

Impossible Beast Burger

Impossible Beast Burger

$14.00

All the goodness of the Beast Burger, without the Beef

Impossible Beast Melt

Impossible Beast Melt

$14.00

Featuring the Impossible Patty, We make a melt with Vegan Truffle Mayonnaise, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Greens and our Nutritional Yeast Cheese on Seattle Sourdough

Drinks

Farmer-ade

Farmer-ade

$6.00

Our House Lemonade made from today's seasonal fruit. Not to be missed

Mountain Valley Sparkling 333mL

Mountain Valley Sparkling 333mL

$3.00