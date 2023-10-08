Farmer and the Beast - Portland
Popular Items
Beast Burger
THE Beast Burger, Two Griddle Smashed Patties with Special Sauce, American Cheese, Pickles, Shaved Yellow Onion and Iceberg Lettuce on a Franz Sesame Seed Bun
Hand Cut Fries
Fresh Kennebec Potatoes, Punched In-House, Blanched and Fried Crisp to order with your choice of sauce
Harvest Chop Salad
Radicchio, Apples, Cheddar, Rye Croutons, Apple-EVOO Vinaigrette, Tarragon, Hazelnuts and a drizzle of Super Herby Ranch
The Beasts
Beast Burger
THE Beast Burger, Two Griddle Smashed Patties with Special Sauce, American Cheese, Pickles, Shaved Yellow Onion and Iceberg Lettuce on a Franz Sesame Seed Bun
Little Beast
The Little Beast, when you're feeling a little less Beast-y
Harvest Chop Salad
Radicchio, Apples, Cheddar, Rye Croutons, Apple-EVOO Vinaigrette, Tarragon, Hazelnuts and a drizzle of Super Herby Ranch
Farm Bird
Available Regular or Hot, with Pickles, Super Herby Ranch and Iceberg Lettuce on a Franz Brioche Bun.
Beast of the Sea
Oregon Albacore, Seared MEDIUM-RARE, with Sriracha Mayo, Ginger, Furikake and Sesame-Soy Vinaigrette on a Franz Brioche Bun.
Hand Cut Fries
Fresh Kennebec Potatoes, Punched In-House, Blanched and Fried Crisp to order with your choice of sauce
Impossible Beast Burger
All the goodness of the Beast Burger, without the Beef
Impossible Beast Melt
Featuring the Impossible Patty, We make a melt with Vegan Truffle Mayonnaise, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Greens and our Nutritional Yeast Cheese on Seattle Sourdough