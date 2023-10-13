Beverages

Coffee

$3.75

Diet Pepsi

$3.75

Gratuity

$0.10

Mountain Dew

$3.75

Mug Rootbeer

$3.75

Orange Crush

$3.75

Pepsi

$3.75

Starry

$3.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$3.75

UnsweetTea

$3.75

Water Bottle

$4.00

kids drink

$1.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Farmer's Burger

$13.99

Tomato, Butterhead lettuce, Haus-made pickles, Duke’s mayo

Ole Fashion Burger

$15.99

Pimento cheese, tomato jam, Haus-made pickles, caramelized onion, bacon crumbles, yellow mustard and Duke's Mayo.

Butcher's Belly Burger

$15.99

White cheddar, seared onions, grilled sliced pork belly, golden BBQ sauce, creole mustard

Backyard Burger

$15.99

Cheddar cheese stuffed smash burger with grilled onions, ketchup, mustard and Haus made pickles.

Low Country Burger

$15.99

Old Bay Shrimp and Pork Patty, cole slaw, Haus pickles, Duke's Mayo, Stateline hot sauce on a sesame bun.

Moonshine BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Pecan wood grilled chicken with Haus made moonshine BBQ sauce, Haus made pickles, Dukes Mayo, Butterhead Lettuce

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Marinated, hand breaded fried chicken, Haus pickles, on a sesame seed bun.

Pork Belly Slider

$13.99

Haus cured pork belly, tomato jam, lettuce, Haus pickles, Duke's Mayo, on a soft Martin's Potato roll.

Pimento Cheese Slider

$13.99

Haus made pimento cheese, apple wood smoked bacon crumbles, heirloom tomatoes on garlic butter bread.

Desserts

Vanilla Cone

$3.00

Bunny Cups Sundae

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Eclair

$3.00Out of stock

Cookies 'N' Cream

$3.00Out of stock

Fudge Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Heath Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Italian Ice

$2.00Out of stock

Neopolitan Sandwich

$3.00Out of stock

Twin Pop

$3.00Out of stock

Vanilla Sandwich

$3.00Out of stock

Kiddos

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.99

Kids Chicken Bites

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Kids Hamburger

$8.99

Kids Hot Dog

$8.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.99

Salads

Farm Haus Salad

$9.99

lettuce blend, Ashe county cheddar, carrots, onion, heirloom tomato, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, bacon, pickled Okra

SuperFood Salad

$10.99

Spinach, kale, with carrots, quinoa, peppers, blueberries, toasted pecans, sunflower seeds, Avocado

Hot Bacon & Spinach Salad

$10.99

Spinach, caramelized onions, red bell pepper, tossed in Haus hot bacon Vinaigrette, topped with applewood smoked bacon, and blue cheese crumbles.

Shareables

Chicken Crispies

$9.99

1/2 lb of chicken bites, tossed with your choice of sauce. Bama, Stateline, Buffalo, Moonshine BBQ or plain

Chorizo Nacho

$14.99

Haus made chorizo crumbles, marinated grilled chicken, birdsong jalapeno pale ale beer cheese, sautéed peppers, Pico de Gallo, Stateline hot sauce and cilantro creme, on white tortilla chips. Can be vegetarian by substituting impossible burger crumbles.

Fried Okra

$8.99

Haus Platter

$21.99

Jumbo Pretzel with beer cheese and spicy mustard, Sliced bratwurst w/sauerkraut, Pork Belly Skewer w/tomato jam and Haus pickles.

Jumbo Pretzel

$9.99

served with Beer Cheese and spicy brown mustard.

Pimento Cheese

$7.99

Popcorn

$4.99

Popcorn-Flavored

$5.99

Pork Belly Skewers

$14.99

Grilled pork belly basted with your choice of tomato jam, South Carolina Mustard BBQ, Moonshine BBQ

Ribs

$13.99

5 single bone St. Louis cut ribs tossed in Moonshine BBQ or your choice of toppings

Wings

$14.99

Sausage Sampler

$14.99+

Sides

Brussels, Cranberry and Kale Slaw

$4.99

Cole Slaw

$4.99

Corn & Feta Salad

$4.99

Fries

$4.99

Roasted Lime Chipotle Beets

$4.99

Mac and Cheese

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Seasonal Fresh Fruit

$4.99

Smashed Potato and Gravy

$4.99Out of stock

Sundried Tomato bacon Mac Salad

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Signature Sausages

Grilled over pecan wood and hand crafted on a grilled, garlic long roll

Sausage Sampler

$14.99+

Gator Andouille

$12.99

Alligator & pork Andouille sausage, sliced pickles, coleslaw, fried onion strings, and spicy brown mustard.

Sicilian Pinwheel

$16.99Out of stock

Sicilian Pinwheel-one pound spiral sausage, fresh parsley, pecorino, roasted garlic. Served with sauteed pepper and onions.

Spicy Bacon and Cheese

$10.99

bacon, cheddar and jalapeno sausage, fried onion straws, yellow mustard, tomatoes

Brew Dog

$6.99

All beef hotdog, beer cheese, crispy fried onions, fire sauce

Greek Chicken

$10.99

chicken with garlic and kale sausage, tzatziki, cucumber, red onion, field greens, heirloom tomato, feta

Carolina Hot Link

$10.99

hot chicken sausage, blue cheese slaw, pickles, bacon crumbles, stateline hot sauce

Sausage N Peppers

$10.99

Spicy Italian sausage, braised peppers and onions, shaved parmesan, fresh basil

Yankee Dog

$6.99

All beef hotdog, sauerkraut, yellow mustard, bacon crumbles

Bahn Mi

$10.99

ginger wasabi sausage, pickled carrot, cucumber and radish, red chili peppers, cilantro and fire sauce

Banger and Mash

$10.99

Traditional Irish banger, Haus smashed fingerling potatoes, caramelized onion, Guinness gravy, sour cream, scallions. NO BUN

Beer Garden Brat

$9.99

bratwurst, creole mustard, grilled onions, sauerkraut

Carolina Dog

$6.99

All beef hotdog, Cole slaw, chili, yellow mustard, diced onion

Specials

Hot Chicken Burger

$15.99

Our Haus made chicken patty served on a seeded bun topped w Duke's mayo, pickles, cole slaw, and stateline hot sauce.

Cheddar Brat

$9.99

Haus made cheddar infused brat served on a grilled garlic butter brioche bun topped with chili, yellow mustard, cole slaw and onion.