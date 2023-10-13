Farmhaus - Mount Pleasant 604 Coleman Blvd
Beverages
Burgers & Sandwiches
Farmer's Burger
Tomato, Butterhead lettuce, Haus-made pickles, Duke’s mayo
Ole Fashion Burger
Pimento cheese, tomato jam, Haus-made pickles, caramelized onion, bacon crumbles, yellow mustard and Duke's Mayo.
Butcher's Belly Burger
White cheddar, seared onions, grilled sliced pork belly, golden BBQ sauce, creole mustard
Backyard Burger
Cheddar cheese stuffed smash burger with grilled onions, ketchup, mustard and Haus made pickles.
Low Country Burger
Old Bay Shrimp and Pork Patty, cole slaw, Haus pickles, Duke's Mayo, Stateline hot sauce on a sesame bun.
Moonshine BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Pecan wood grilled chicken with Haus made moonshine BBQ sauce, Haus made pickles, Dukes Mayo, Butterhead Lettuce
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Marinated, hand breaded fried chicken, Haus pickles, on a sesame seed bun.
Pork Belly Slider
Haus cured pork belly, tomato jam, lettuce, Haus pickles, Duke's Mayo, on a soft Martin's Potato roll.
Pimento Cheese Slider
Haus made pimento cheese, apple wood smoked bacon crumbles, heirloom tomatoes on garlic butter bread.
Desserts
Kiddos
Salads
Farm Haus Salad
lettuce blend, Ashe county cheddar, carrots, onion, heirloom tomato, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, bacon, pickled Okra
SuperFood Salad
Spinach, kale, with carrots, quinoa, peppers, blueberries, toasted pecans, sunflower seeds, Avocado
Hot Bacon & Spinach Salad
Spinach, caramelized onions, red bell pepper, tossed in Haus hot bacon Vinaigrette, topped with applewood smoked bacon, and blue cheese crumbles.
Shareables
Chicken Crispies
1/2 lb of chicken bites, tossed with your choice of sauce. Bama, Stateline, Buffalo, Moonshine BBQ or plain
Chorizo Nacho
Haus made chorizo crumbles, marinated grilled chicken, birdsong jalapeno pale ale beer cheese, sautéed peppers, Pico de Gallo, Stateline hot sauce and cilantro creme, on white tortilla chips. Can be vegetarian by substituting impossible burger crumbles.
Fried Okra
Haus Platter
Jumbo Pretzel with beer cheese and spicy mustard, Sliced bratwurst w/sauerkraut, Pork Belly Skewer w/tomato jam and Haus pickles.
Jumbo Pretzel
served with Beer Cheese and spicy brown mustard.
Pimento Cheese
Popcorn
Popcorn-Flavored
Pork Belly Skewers
Grilled pork belly basted with your choice of tomato jam, South Carolina Mustard BBQ, Moonshine BBQ
Ribs
5 single bone St. Louis cut ribs tossed in Moonshine BBQ or your choice of toppings
Wings
Sausage Sampler
Sides
Signature Sausages
Gator Andouille
Alligator & pork Andouille sausage, sliced pickles, coleslaw, fried onion strings, and spicy brown mustard.
Sicilian Pinwheel
Sicilian Pinwheel-one pound spiral sausage, fresh parsley, pecorino, roasted garlic. Served with sauteed pepper and onions.
Spicy Bacon and Cheese
bacon, cheddar and jalapeno sausage, fried onion straws, yellow mustard, tomatoes
Brew Dog
All beef hotdog, beer cheese, crispy fried onions, fire sauce
Greek Chicken
chicken with garlic and kale sausage, tzatziki, cucumber, red onion, field greens, heirloom tomato, feta
Carolina Hot Link
hot chicken sausage, blue cheese slaw, pickles, bacon crumbles, stateline hot sauce
Sausage N Peppers
Spicy Italian sausage, braised peppers and onions, shaved parmesan, fresh basil
Yankee Dog
All beef hotdog, sauerkraut, yellow mustard, bacon crumbles
Bahn Mi
ginger wasabi sausage, pickled carrot, cucumber and radish, red chili peppers, cilantro and fire sauce
Banger and Mash
Traditional Irish banger, Haus smashed fingerling potatoes, caramelized onion, Guinness gravy, sour cream, scallions. NO BUN
Beer Garden Brat
bratwurst, creole mustard, grilled onions, sauerkraut
Carolina Dog
All beef hotdog, Cole slaw, chili, yellow mustard, diced onion