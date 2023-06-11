Farmhouse Kitchen & Market
Starters
Fries
Michigan potatoes hand cut and fried to order
Guacamole
Fresh avocado with heirloom tomatoes
Traditional Hummus
Traditional from scratch hummus with crudite and warm pita
Farmhouse Spread
Local cured meats and cheeses, nuts, and local honey with grilled crostini
Brussel Sprouts
Sprouts, Brandy soaked cranberries, goat cheese, and balsamic
Pretzel Bites
House Honey Mustard and Founder's Beer Cheese
Chilaquiles
Tortillas with red sauce, farm cheese, fresh onion, cilantro
Salads
Farmer's Salad
Organic greens, veggies, blue cheese, pistachios, cider vinaigrette
Kale Caesar
Organic kale, classical caesar dressing, parmesan, croutons
Chopped Cobb
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, egg, red onion, and avocado on chopped kale and iceberg
Michigan Cherry
Pecans, apples, and dried cherries over organic romaine with maple cider vinaigrette
Classic Wedge
Blue cheese dressing, bacon, and heirloom tomato on iceberg
Bowls
Handhelds
Farmhouse Burger
Lettuce tomato, pickles, and red onions
Brisket Reuben
Brisket, saurkraut, baby swiss, and thousand island on swirl rye
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork, pickled red onion, whole grain mustard, and bacon on sourdough roll
Grandma's BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on sourdough
Spicy Vegan Burger
Lightlife vegan patty, avocadotomato, arugula, garlic sauce, and pickled jalapenos on a vegan bun
Tuna Melt
Fresh, herbs, celery, and chopped olives on toasted sourdough with gruyere
Classic Grilled Cheese
Local farm cheese on toasted sourdough
Entrees
Smoked Brisket
Texas style smoked USDA choice brisket
Pulled Pork
Bone in pork shoulder with house seasoning blend
Babyback Ribs 1/2 Rack
1/2 Rack Dry rubbed meaty back pork ribs
Babyback Ribs FULL Rack
FULL Rack Dry rubbed meaty back pork ribs
Smoked Half Chicken
Free range locally farmed chickens
Seared Salmon
Fresh caught