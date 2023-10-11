Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Cuisine - Oakland 336 Water St
WEEKDAY LUNCH SET (Copy)
STARTER
Vegan Fresh Rolls
Fresh rice paper roll, tofu, mixed green, bean sprouts, mint, and Vermicelli noodle. Chili peanut sauce.
Samosa
Red Norland potato, caramelized onion, carrot wrapped in pastry skin. Served with coconut curry dipping *Vegan & Vegetarian
Thai Fish Cakes
Fried white fish paste with red curry, kaffir lime, green bean, Served with cucumber, peanut, chili sauce.
Farmhouse Wings
Crispy organic wings served with crispy basil and chili plum sauce
Neua Num Tok Rolls
Grilled Snake River Farm Wagyu Flank Steak wrapped with mint, cilantro, and cucumber. Served with cilantro lime vinaigrette
Mieng Kum Kung
Crispy-crusted Tiger Prawns, leafy green wrapped with a zesty mixture of lime, ginger, onion, roasted coconut & peanuts with tamarind sauce
Crispy Calamari
Curry battered Monterrey squid in spicy pepper served with cilantro lime dipping
Par Dip Tuna
My grandparents recipe crispy pork belly. Super crispy and delicious.
Ahi Scoops
Pan-seared sesame crusted Ahi tuna*, cucumber, seaweed salad, crispy potato, dill, lemongrass and SPICY chili lime
SALADS
Papaya Salad
SPICY! Hand shredded green papaya, cherry tomato, Thai long beans, garlic, fish sauce, bird eye chilli, and peanuts.
Papaya Salad Grilled Shrimp
SPICY! Hand shredded green papaya, cherry tomato, Thai long beans, garlic, fish sauce, bird eye chili, and peanuts comes with grilled shrimps.
Herbal Rice Salad
Bangkok style. Toasted coconut, peanuts, shredded green mango, crispy shallots, lemongrass, sliced long beans, chili, kaffir lime, and dried shrimp with tamarind dressing. Mix and enjoy!
Larb
SPICY Salad with cucumber, dill, shallot, green onion, cilantro and roasted rice served with fresh Asian herbs *GF Option only with Mince Pork
SPECIALS
Little Lao ToGo Set $99
***Limited***Set for 2 People- Regular Set - Neua Num Tok rolls, Samosas, Egg rolls, Vegan fresh rolls, Papaya Salad, Panang Neua Short Rib, Hat Yai Fried Chicken, Thai Fried rice prawns, Pad Thai tofu, Spicy Eggplant, Blue Rice & Fried egg. *** No Substitutions **
Little Lao ToGo Set + Add Lobster $134
***Limited*** Neua Num Tok rolls, Samosas, Egg rolls, Vegan fresh rolls, Papaya Salad, Panang Neua Short Rib, Hat Yai Fried Chicken, Thai Fried rice prawns, Whole Live Lobster Pad Thai, Spicy Eggplant, Blue Rice & Fried egg. *** No Substitutions **
Tsunami Lobster
Live Maine Lobster with prawns, scallops, PEI Mussels, and calamari, cooked in yellow curry paste and spices. Served with tumeric rice
Volcano Cup
SPICY! Noodle stir fried with our house God-mother sauce served with braised shirt-ribs, bell peppers and peppercorns
Crispy Branzino
Fried Whole Branzino served on a hot metal plate; with vegetables, cilantro, crispy shallot and garlic chilli lime vinaigrette, white onions and tamarind sauce
Run Juan Seafood Sizzling
Assorted Seafood sautéed in homemade SPICY curry paste, basil, onion, bell pepper & jalapenos. Served with blue jasmine rice
“Seau Rhong Haii”
Grilled Snake River Farm Wagyu Flank Steak, grilled broccolini, house tamarind & roasted rice sauce. Served with sticky rice
24 Hours Beef Noodle Soup
Slow-cooked bone-in Beef Short Rib, egg noodles, veal broth, asian broccoli, basil, bean sprouts, cilantro, green onion and jalapeños
Crab Fried Rice
Jumbo lump crab meat, double eggs, white onion, tomato, and cilantro. Served with bone broth
Basil Bomb
SPICY! Thai chilli basil stir fried with tiger prawn, calamari, scallop, homemade crispy pork belly, minced pork, PEI Mussels, clams and fried egg over blue jasmine rice with "Prik Nam Pla". Let’s Bomb!
Whole Lobster Pad Thai
Whole Live Maine Lobster with tiger prawns, thin rice noodles, cage free egg, bean sprouts, chive, shallot peanuts, crispy wontons, and Thai seafood sauce
Hat Yai Fried Chicken
Southern-style fried Mary’s Organic Chicken Thigh, turmeric & herbs, fried shallots, cucumber salad. Served with yellow potatoe curry, roti & blue jasmine rice
Pineapple Fried Rice
Assorted Seafood with fresh pineapple, cashew nuts, onion, tomato, raisin, scallion, garlic, carrot, and egg. Served in fresh whole pineapple, white onions and cilantro
Panang Neua
Slow braised bone-in Short Rib served in Panang curry with grilled broccolini, bell pepper, onion, crispy basil and blue jasmine rice *This dish was reminiscent of Chef Kasem (Pop)’s childhood where he cooked a large meal for his entire family.
Kao Soi
SOUPS
NOODLE SOUPS
THAI STREET FOOD
Yellow Curry
Potato, white onion and crispy shallots *Contains Soy & Gluten
Green Curry
Bell pepper, eggplant, bamboo shoot and basil *Contains Soy & Gluten
Thai Fried Rice
Cage free egg, white onion, green onion, tomato, cilantro
Pad Thai
Thin rice noodles, cage free egg, tamarind, bean sprouts, white onions, crispy shallots, chives, peanuts.
Pad See You
Flat rice noodles, cage free egg, carrot, Asian broccoli
Pad Kee Mow
SPICY! Flat rice noodles, garlic, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, tomato, white onion, Thai basil
Pad Ka Pow
Very popular Thai street food. Spicy!! Thai Basil, garlic fresh chili , bell pepper.
Braised Green Beans
Garlic and Thai chili.
Pad Asian Broccoli
Spicy XO sauce, garlic (Recommend with Crispy Pork Belly)
Spicy Eggplant
Bell pepper, garlic, Thai basil
Pad Pak Ruam-Mitr
Med Spicy Stir-fried mixed vegetables with garlic and sweet radish
SIDES
KIDS MENU
DESSERT
Thai Vacation
Fresh coconut, sticky rice, coconut ice cream, coconut cream, peanuts and sesame (GF)
Choco Cake
Moist & Rich Chocolate Cake served with vanilla ice cream
Coconut Cheese Cake
Coconut flake, whipped cream, vanilla ice cream.
Ruk Na Platter
Fun, Festive, Instagram worthy! Chef's Choice Dessert