WEEKDAY LUNCH SET

We got your lunch special set is ready for you to enjoy our farmhouse thai delicacy right in front of your door. Choose 2 appetizers, 1 Entree with complimentary vegetable Tom Yum Soup.

Lunch Set

$28.00

STARTER

Vegan Fresh Rolls

$15.95

Fresh rice paper roll, tofu, mixed green, bean sprouts, mint, and Vermicelli noodle. Chili peanut sauce.

Samosa

$16.95

Red Norland potato, caramelized onion, carrot wrapped in pastry skin. Served with coconut curry dipping *Vegan & Vegetarian

Thai Fish Cakes

$16.95

Fried white fish paste with red curry, kaffir lime, green bean, Served with cucumber, peanut, chili sauce.

Farmhouse Wings

$19.95

Crispy organic wings served with crispy basil and chili plum sauce

Neua Num Tok Rolls

$23.00

Grilled Snake River Farm Wagyu Flank Steak wrapped with mint, cilantro, and cucumber. Served with cilantro lime vinaigrette

Mieng Kum Kung

$20.95

Crispy-crusted Tiger Prawns, leafy green wrapped with a zesty mixture of lime, ginger, onion, roasted coconut & peanuts with tamarind sauce

Crispy Calamari

$18.95

Curry battered Monterrey squid in spicy pepper served with cilantro lime dipping

Par Dip Tuna

$19.95

My grandparents recipe crispy pork belly. Super crispy and delicious.

Ahi Scoops

$20.95

Pan-seared sesame crusted Ahi tuna*, cucumber, seaweed salad, crispy potato, dill, lemongrass and SPICY chili lime

SALADS

Papaya Salad

$18.95

SPICY! Hand shredded green papaya, cherry tomato, Thai long beans, garlic, fish sauce, bird eye chilli, and peanuts.

Papaya Salad Grilled Shrimp

$26.95

SPICY! Hand shredded green papaya, cherry tomato, Thai long beans, garlic, fish sauce, bird eye chili, and peanuts comes with grilled shrimps.

Herbal Rice Salad

$18.95

Bangkok style. Toasted coconut, peanuts, shredded green mango, crispy shallots, lemongrass, sliced long beans, chili, kaffir lime, and dried shrimp with tamarind dressing. Mix and enjoy!

Larb

$19.95

SPICY Salad with cucumber, dill, shallot, green onion, cilantro and roasted rice served with fresh Asian herbs *GF Option only with Mince Pork

SPECIALS

Little Lao ToGo Set $99

$99.00

***Limited***Set for 2 People- Regular Set - Neua Num Tok rolls, Samosas, Egg rolls, Vegan fresh rolls, Papaya Salad, Panang Neua Short Rib, Hat Yai Fried Chicken, Thai Fried rice prawns, Pad Thai tofu, Spicy Eggplant, Blue Rice & Fried egg. *** No Substitutions **

Little Lao ToGo Set + Add Lobster $134

$134.00

***Limited*** Neua Num Tok rolls, Samosas, Egg rolls, Vegan fresh rolls, Papaya Salad, Panang Neua Short Rib, Hat Yai Fried Chicken, Thai Fried rice prawns, Whole Live Lobster Pad Thai, Spicy Eggplant, Blue Rice & Fried egg. *** No Substitutions **

Tsunami Lobster

$79.00

Live Maine Lobster with prawns, scallops, PEI Mussels, and calamari, cooked in yellow curry paste and spices. Served with tumeric rice

Volcano Cup

$34.95

SPICY! Noodle stir fried with our house God-mother sauce served with braised shirt-ribs, bell peppers and peppercorns

Crispy Branzino

$47.95

Fried Whole Branzino served on a hot metal plate; with vegetables, cilantro, crispy shallot and garlic chilli lime vinaigrette, white onions and tamarind sauce

Run Juan Seafood Sizzling

$36.95

Assorted Seafood sautéed in homemade SPICY curry paste, basil, onion, bell pepper & jalapenos. Served with blue jasmine rice

“Seau Rhong Haii”

$38.95

Grilled Snake River Farm Wagyu Flank Steak, grilled broccolini, house tamarind & roasted rice sauce. Served with sticky rice

24 Hours Beef Noodle Soup

$37.95

Slow-cooked bone-in Beef Short Rib, egg noodles, veal broth, asian broccoli, basil, bean sprouts, cilantro, green onion and jalapeños

Crab Fried Rice

$39.95

Jumbo lump crab meat, double eggs, white onion, tomato, and cilantro. Served with bone broth

Basil Bomb

$39.95

SPICY! Thai chilli basil stir fried with tiger prawn, calamari, scallop, homemade crispy pork belly, minced pork, PEI Mussels, clams and fried egg over blue jasmine rice with "Prik Nam Pla". Let’s Bomb!

Whole Lobster Pad Thai

$60.00

Whole Live Maine Lobster with tiger prawns, thin rice noodles, cage free egg, bean sprouts, chive, shallot peanuts, crispy wontons, and Thai seafood sauce

Hat Yai Fried Chicken

$35.95

Southern-style fried Mary’s Organic Chicken Thigh, turmeric & herbs, fried shallots, cucumber salad. Served with yellow potatoe curry, roti & blue jasmine rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$40.95

Assorted Seafood with fresh pineapple, cashew nuts, onion, tomato, raisin, scallion, garlic, carrot, and egg. Served in fresh whole pineapple, white onions and cilantro

Panang Neua

$47.00

Slow braised bone-in Short Rib served in Panang curry with grilled broccolini, bell pepper, onion, crispy basil and blue jasmine rice *This dish was reminiscent of Chef Kasem (Pop)’s childhood where he cooked a large meal for his entire family.

Kao Soi

$36.50

SOUPS

Coconut Soup Mushroom, tomato, cabbage, galangal, kaffir, lime leaves, lemongrass, cilantro and green onion
Tom Yum

$19.95

Spicy and sour soup, lemongrass, kaffie lime, galangal, mushroom and Thai chili paste.

NOODLE SOUPS

Chicken Noodle Soup

$23.00

Organic chicken, fresh rice noodles, bean sprouts, cilantro, green onion and fried shallots.

Tofu Noodle Soup

$19.95

THAI STREET FOOD

Yellow Curry

$19.95

Potato, white onion and crispy shallots *Contains Soy & Gluten

Green Curry

$19.95

Bell pepper, eggplant, bamboo shoot and basil *Contains Soy & Gluten

Thai Fried Rice

$18.95

Cage free egg, white onion, green onion, tomato, cilantro

Pad Thai

$19.95

Thin rice noodles, cage free egg, tamarind, bean sprouts, white onions, crispy shallots, chives, peanuts.

Pad See You

$19.95

Flat rice noodles, cage free egg, carrot, Asian broccoli

Pad Kee Mow

$19.95

SPICY! Flat rice noodles, garlic, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, tomato, white onion, Thai basil

Pad Ka Pow

$19.95

Very popular Thai street food. Spicy!! Thai Basil, garlic fresh chili , bell pepper.

Braised Green Beans

$19.95

Garlic and Thai chili.

Pad Asian Broccoli

$19.95

Spicy XO sauce, garlic (Recommend with Crispy Pork Belly)

Spicy Eggplant

$19.95

Bell pepper, garlic, Thai basil

Pad Pak Ruam-Mitr

$19.95

Med Spicy Stir-fried mixed vegetables with garlic and sweet radish

SIDES

White Rice

$4.00
Blue rice

$4.00
Brown rice

$4.95
Sticky rice

$4.95
Crispy Roti

$5.50
Bone Broth

$6.00
Peanut Sauce

$8.00
Cucumber Salad

$7.00
Steamed Veg

$7.00
Steamed Noodles

$7.00
Fried Egg

$4.50

KIDS MENU

Kid's Fried Chicken

$13.00

Fried Chicken served with blue jasmine rice and plum sauce

Kid's Flat Rice Noodle

$13.00

Rice noodles sautéed with egg, tofu and broccoli

DESSERT

Thai Vacation

$15.50

Fresh coconut, sticky rice, coconut ice cream, coconut cream, peanuts and sesame (GF)

Choco Cake

$14.50

Moist & Rich Chocolate Cake served with vanilla ice cream

Coconut Cheese Cake

$14.50

Coconut flake, whipped cream, vanilla ice cream.

Ruk Na Platter

$36.50

Fun, Festive, Instagram worthy! Chef's Choice Dessert

BEVERAGES

Thai Iced Tea

$6.50

Lichee Iced Tea

$6.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$6.50

Anchan Blue Limenade

$6.50

Fresh Young Coconut

$8.50

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

San Benedetto- Sparkling Water

$7.00

San Benedetto - Mineral Water

$7.00

Q Ginger Beer

$5.50

Q Tonic

$5.50

Arnold Palmer

$5.50

Shirley Temple

$5.50

Roy Rogers

$5.50