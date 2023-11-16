Farmhouse Kitchen Thai SF 710 Florida St
WEEKDAY LUNCH SET
Starters
- Farmhouse Wings$16.95
Crispy organic wings served with crispy basil and chili plum sauce
- Neua Num Tok Rolls$19.95
Grilled Snake River Farm Wagyu Flank Steak wrapped with mint, cilantro, and cucumber. Served with cilantro lime vinaigrette
- Ahi Scoops$18.95
Pan-seared sesame crusted Ahi tuna*, cucumber, seaweed salad, crispy potato, dill, lemongrass and SPICY chili lime
- Mieng Kum Kung$16.95
Crispy-crusted Tiger Prawns, leafy green wrapped with a zesty mixture of lime, ginger, onion, roasted coconut & peanuts with tamarind sauce
- Crispy Calamari$16.95
Curry battered Monterrey squid in spicy pepper served with cilantro lime dipping
- Par Dip Tuna$18.95
My grandparents recipe crispy pork belly. Super crispy and delicious.
- Crispy Egg Rolls$13.95
Egg rolls skin wrapped glass noodles, carrot wrapped in pastry skin. Serve with sweet and sour sauce.
Salads
- Papaya Salad$15.95
SPICY! Hand shredded green papaya, cherry tomato, Thai long beans, garlic, fish sauce, bird eye chilli, and peanuts.
- Herbal Rice Salad$14.95
Bangkok style. Toasted coconut, peanuts, shredded green mango, crispy shallots, lemongrass, sliced long beans, chili, kaffir lime, and dried shrimp with tamarind dressing. Mix and enjoy!
- Larb$16.95
SPICY Salad with cucumber, dill, shallot, green onion, cilantro and roasted rice served with fresh Asian herbs *GF Option only with Mince Pork
Noodle Soups
Specials
- Pineapple Fried Rice$40.95
Assorted Seafood with fresh pineapple, cashew nuts, onion, tomato, raisin, scallion, garlic, carrot, and egg. Served in fresh whole pineapple, white onions and cilantro
- “Seau Rhong Haii”$35.95
Grilled Snake River Farm Wagyu Flank Steak, grilled broccolini, house tamarind & roasted rice sauce. Served with sticky rice
- Run Juan Seafood Sizzling$37.95
Assorted Seafood sautéed in homemade SPICY curry paste, basil, onion, bell pepper & jalapenos. Served with blue jasmine rice
- Crab Fried Rice$37.95
Jumbo lump crab meat, double eggs, white onion, tomato, and cilantro. Served with bone broth
- Whole Lobster Pad Thai$55.95
Whole Live Maine Lobster Pad Thai with tiger prawns, thin rice noodles, cage free egg, bean sprouts, chive, shallot peanuts, crispy wontons, and Thai seafood sauce
- Hat Yai Fried Chicken$37.95
Southern-style fried Mary’s Organic Chicken Thigh, turmeric & herbs, fried shallots, cucumber salad. Served with yellow potatoe curry, roti & blue jasmine rice
- Panang Neua$42.00
Slow braised bone-in Short Rib served in Panang curry with grilled broccolini, bell pepper, onion, crispy basil and blue jasmine rice *This dish was reminiscent of Chef Kasem (Pop)’s childhood where he cooked a large meal for his entire family.
- Tsunami Lobster$69.00
Whole Live Maine Lobster with prawns, scallops, PEI Mussels, and calamari, cooked in yellow curry paste and spices. Served with tumeric rice
- Kao Soi$36.50
- Kai Yang Som Tum$39.95
- Kang Kua Prawns$33.95
- Little Lao Togo$99.00
Fresh rolls with peanut sauce, crispy Rolls, Samosa Neua Num Tok Rolls, Papaya Salad, Panang Neau short ribs, Hat Yai Fried Chicken Shrimp Fried Rice, Pad Thai Tofu Fried egg, Spicy Eggplant, Roti Bread and Blue Rice
- Kai Sam Ros$35.95
Thai Street Food
- Thai Fried Rice$17.95
Cage free egg, white onion, green onion, tomato, cilantro
- Pad Thai$17.95
Thin rice noodles, cage free egg, tamarind, bean sprouts, white onions, crispy shallots, chives, peanuts.
- Pad See You$17.95
Flat rice noodles, cage free egg, carrot, Asian broccoli
- Pad Kee Mow$17.95
SPICY! Flat rice noodles, garlic, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, tomato, white onion, Thai basil
- Kha Na$17.95
Spicy XO sauce, garlic (Recommend with Crispy Pork Belly)
- Spicy Eggplant$17.95
Bell pepper, garlic, Thai basil
- Pad Ka Pow$17.95
Very popular Thai street food. Spicy!! Thai Basil, garlic fresh chili , bell pepper.
- Chili Cabbage$17.95
Garlic, Thai Chili, fermented bean sauce
Sides
Kids Menu
Dessert
- Thai Vacation$14.00
Fresh coconut, sticky rice, coconut ice cream, coconut cream, peanuts and sesame (GF)
- Choco Cake$12.00
Moist & Rich Chocolate Cake served with vanilla ice cream
- Ruk Na Platter$32.00
Fun, Festive, Instagram worthy! Chef's Choice Dessert
- Coconut Granita$12.00
(VG/GF) Young Coconut Juice crushed Ice, Coconut Meat