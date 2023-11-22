Farmington Pizza + Kitchen
Kitchen Menu
Appetizers
- 8 Chicken Wings$12.95
Crispy wings made to order with your favorite sauce.
- 12 Chicken Wings$17.95
16 wings made to your liking
- 20 Chicken Wings$26.95
24 Crispy wings made to order any style and with your favorite dipping sauce.
- 4 Piece Chicken Tenders w Fries$13.95
4 chicken tenders served over crispy French Fries. Comes with your favorite dipping sauce.
- French Fries$6.95
Crispy straight french fries. Trust me, you will love them.
- Cheese Fries$8.25
- Cheese Quesadillas$11.95
Diced peppers, diced red onions, jalapenos, shredded cheddar cheese, monterey jack cheese all melted together. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa
- Garlic Bread (NO Cheese)$7.95
12 Inch Italian bread layered with our homemade garlic butter. Served with marinara sauce
- Cheesy Garlic Bread$9.95
12 Inch Italian bread layered with our homemade garlic butter and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara sauce
- Chicken & Cheese Quesadillas$14.50
Diced chicken breast, diced peppers, diced red onions, jalapenos, shredded cheddar cheese, monterey jack cheese all melted together. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa
- Italian Meatball w/ Marinara sauce$6.95
6 oz homemade meatball.
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.95
Mozzarella breaded and fried, served with our home made marinara sauce.
- Nachos$11.95
Tortilla Chips topped with melted monterey jack cheese, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, diced red onion, sliced olives, and jalapenos , served with a side of salsa
- Chicken Nachos$14.50
Tortilla Chips topped with Grilled Chicken, melted monterey jack cheese, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, diced red onion, sliced olives, and jalapenos , served with a side of salsa
- Beef Nachos$14.50
Tortilla Chips topped with ground beef, melted monterey jack cheese, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, diced red onion, sliced olives, and jalapenos , served with a side of salsa
- Onion Rings$8.95
Crispy beer battered onion rings.
- soup$5.95
Salads
- Antipasto Salad$12.95
Mixed Greens, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, provolone cheese, genoa salami, ham, prosciutto, and sliced black olives.
- Baby Spinach Salad$12.95
Fresh baby spinach, fresh strawberries, sliced almonds, gorgonzola cheese and your choice of tuna salad, chicken salad or grilled chicken.
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.95
Romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, gorgonzola cheese and crispy chicken breast dipped buffalo sauce.
- Caesar Salad$10.95
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, and home made croutons.
- Caesar Salad w/Grilled Chicken$13.95
Romaine lettuce, Grilled chicken, shaved parmesan cheese, and home made croutons.
- Caprese Salad$11.95
Sliced vine tomatoes, Burrata cheese, fresh basil and drizzled with balsamic glaze.
- Chefs Salad$12.95
Romaine lettuce, red onion, grape tomatoes, peppers, ham, turkey and provolone cheese.
- Cobb Salad$12.95
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, boiled egg, diced bacon, grape tomatoes, and gorgonzola cheese.
- Cranberry Delight$12.95
Mixed Greens, Chicken Salad, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Sun dried cranberries and sliced almonds
- Crispy Chicken Salad$12.95
Romaine lettuce, crispy chicken breast, red onion, grape tomatoes, peppers, shredded carrots and shredded mozzarella.
- Garden Salad$9.95
Romaine lettuce, Tomatoes, onions, peppers, shredded carrots & cucumbers
- Greek Salad$10.95
Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onion, cucumber and tomatoes.
- Greek Salad w/ Grilled Chicken$12.95
Romain lettuce, Grilled Chicken, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion and tomatoes.
- Southwest Salad$13.95
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, sliced avocado, red onion, gorgonzola cheese, and diced bacon.
- Village Salad$12.95
Vine tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, feta cheese, greek olives, pepperoncini, oregano. (Olive Oil & Vinegar recommended) (no lettuce)
- Side Salad$5.50
Paninis & Wraps
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.95
Crispy Chicken, green leaf lettuce, diced tomato, gorgonzola cheese, buffalo sauce, and your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
- Burrata Panini$13.95
Burrata cheese, tomatoes, spring mix and balsamic glaze
- Burrata & Chicken Panini$14.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Burrata cheese, tomatoes, spring mix and balsamic glaze
- California Turkey Wrap$13.95
Sliced turkey, avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce and peppercorn dressing.
- Caesar Wrap$10.95
Romaine lettuce, diced tomato, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.95
Grilled Chicken, caesar dressing, diced tomato, romaine, shaved parmesan cheese and home made croutons.
- Chicken Cordon Bleu Panini$13.95
Crispy chicken, sliced deli ham, honey mustard, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato. served hot
- Cranberry Delight Wrap$13.95
Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, sun dried cranberries and sliced almonds.
- Crispy Chicken Wrap$13.95
- Grilled Chicken Panini$13.95
Grilled chicken breast, pesto sauce, tomatoes, roasted peppers and provolone cheese.
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$13.95
- Margarita Panini$13.95
Grilled Chicken, balsamic glaze, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella and sliced tomatoes.
- Ranch Chicken BLT Wrap$13.95
Seasoned grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon and ranch dressing.
- Southwest Chicken Panini$13.95
Grilled chicken breast, swiss cheese, tomato, avocado, bacon and ranch dressing.
- Tuna Panini$13.95
Our home made Tuna Salad, sliced tomatoes, Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion and Swiss Cheese
- Turkey Panini$13.95
- Turkey Wrap$13.95
Sliced deli turkey. Add any topping to make it your own!
- Chicken Salad$10.95+
Our homemade chicken salad has celery, mayonnaise and seasoning. Add your favorite toppings and you will love it.
- Greek Chicken Wrap$13.95
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives and Oil & Vinager
Sandwiches & Grinders
- BLT$9.95+
Crispy bacon, sliced tomato, leaf lettuce and any other toppings you love.
- Chicken Cordon Blue$10.95+
- Chicken Cutlet$9.95+
Breaded Chicken Cutlet served with your favorite toppings.
- Chicken Parm$10.95+
Breaded Chicken, Provolone cheese, marinara sauce and your favorite toppings.
- Chicken Salad$10.95+
Our homemade chicken salad has celery, mayonnaise and seasoning. Add your favorite toppings and you will love it.
- Eggplant Parmigiana$9.95+
Homemade breaded eggplant, homemade marinara sauce, provolone cheese and your favorite toppings.
- Genoa Salami$9.95+
Freshly sliced Italian Genoa Salami made to order with your favorite toppings
- Grilled Chicken Breast$9.95+
Seasoned grilled chicken breast served with your favorite toppings.
- Ham$9.95+
Imported Canadian Ham sliced thin and made to order with your favorite toppings.
- Italian Combo$10.95+
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese with your favorite toppings.
- Meatball$10.95+
Our homemade meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone cheese and your favorite toppings on toasted bread.
- Philly Cheese Steak$10.95+
Philly Steak, melted American cheese and your favorite toppings all melted together.
- Ranch Chicken BLT$9.95+
Seasoned grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon and ranch dressing.
- Tuna Salad$10.95+
Our home made tuna salad has celery, mayonnaise and seasoning. Add your favorite toppings and you will love it.
- Turkey Breast$9.95+
Sliced smoked turkey breast made to order with your favorite toppings.
Burgers & Gyro
- Lamb Gyro$13.95
Beef & lamb, diced tomatoes, red onion, tzatziki sauce on grilled pita bread. Served with a side salad or french fries.
- Chicken Gyro$13.95
Grilled Chicken, diced tomatoes, red onions, tzatsiki sauce on grilled pita bread. Served with side salad or french fries.
- American Burger$12.95
8 oz Angus Beef, Leaf Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and American cheese on a toasted Brioche Bun. Served with a side salad or fries.
- Avocado Burger$14.95
8oz Angus Beef, Sliced avocado, leaf lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing on a toasted brioche bun.
- Farmington Ave Burger$14.95
8 oz angus beef, sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese and crispy bacon on a toasted Brioche bun
- Southwest Burger$14.95
8 oz angus beef, BBQ Sauce, cheddar Cheese, sauteed onions, crispy bacon and jalapenos on a toasted brioche bun.
- Ten19 Burger$13.95Out of stock
8 oz Angus beef, crispy bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with a side salad or french fries.
- Crispy Chicken Burger$14.95
Crispy Chicken breast, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo on a toasted brioche bun.
- Speedy Gonzales Burger$14.95
Kids Menu
- Fried Dough$6.95
- Kids Burger w/fries$9.95
8 oz angus beef burger with American cheese on a Brioche bun.
- Kids Chicken Parm. w/Pasta$10.95
- Kids Chicken Tenders$9.25
Crispy Chicken served with Fries or Salad. And the best part a free Ring Pop!!
- Kids Pasta$7.95
- Kids Pasta w/Meatball$8.95
- Grilled Cheese w/Fries$7.95
- Kids Pasta W Mb$8.95
- Kid Tenders W Fries$9.25
- Kid Grill Cheese W/fries$7.95
- Kid Spaghetti W Marinara$6.95
- Burger And Fries$9.95
- Kids Chix Parm$10.95
Italian Entrees
- Stuffed Shells$14.95
- Chicken Parmigiana$17.95
Breaded Chicken Breast with our marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese over Spaghetti
- Eggplant Parmigiana$15.95
Hand Breaded Eggplants layered with our marinara sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese over Spaghetti
- Lasagna$16.95
Home made meat sauce, Creamy Ricotta, Shredded Mozzarella and our homemade marinara Sauce
- Spaghetti w/ Marinara Sauce$9.95
- Pasta Marinara W/ Meatball$15.95
- Family of 4 Baked Stuffed Shells Dinner$49.95
Ricotta Stuffed Shells covered in our home made marinara sauce, Salad and Garlic Bread
- Family of 4 Lasagna Dinner$49.95
Feed 4 pp. Lasagna, Garden Salad and Garlic Bread
- Family of 4 Chicken Parmigiana Dinner$49.95
Chicken Parmigiana, Side of Pasta, Side salad, and Garlic Bread
- Chicken Francese$18.95
- Shrimp Scampi$20.95
- Chicken Scampi$18.95
Calzones
- Mozzarella & Ricotta Calzone$13.95
- Farmington Calzone$17.95
Pepperoni, Onion, Peppers, Mushrooms, Sausage & Meatball served with marinara sauce on the side
- Buffalo Chicken Calzone$17.95
Breaded Chicken tossed in Buffalo Hot Sauce, crumbled blue cheese, light ricotta and mozzarella, served with pasta sauce and blue cheese dressing
Dinner for 4
- Chicken Parmigiana Family Dinner$49.95
Chicken Parmigiana, Garlic Bread, Caesar salad and a Garden Salad
- Stuffed Shells Family Dinner$49.95
Stuffed Shells, Garlic Bread, Caesar salad and a Garden Salad
- Baked Manicotti Family Dinner$49.95
Baked Manicotti, Garlic Bread, Caesar salad and a Garden Salad
- Lasagna Family Dinner$49.95
Lasagna, Garlic Bread, Caesar salad and a Garden Salad
- tray baked ziti$160.00
- tray garden salad$60.00
Desserts
- Cheesecake$5.95
- Cheesecake w/ fresh strawberries & raspberry glaze$6.95
- Cheesecake W/ Fresh Strawberries & Chocolate Sauce$6.95
- Baklava$6.95
Baklava is a Greek layered pastry made of filo pastry, filled with chopped nuts, and sweetened honey.
- Fried Dough$6.95
- Chocolate Lava Cake$6.95
- Churros$5.95
- Churros With Fresh Strawberries$6.95
- Chocolate Chip, M&m Cookies$2.75
- Flan$7.95
Pizza Menu
Small Pizza
- SM Cheese$13.95
- SM Artichoke$16.95
Marinated artichokes, roasted peppers, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, feta cheese, fresh garlic and olive oil
- SM Hawaiian$16.95
Ham, pineapple & mozzarella
- SM Ranch Chicken$17.95
Chicken Breast, Mozzarella cheese, tomato, diced bacon and ranch dressing (white)
- SM Bacon Cheeseburger$17.95
Hamburger, bacon, tomatoes, pickles, ketchup & cheddar
- SM BBQ Chicken$17.95
Boneless chicken, BBQ Sauce and mozzarella
- SM Buffalo Chicken$17.95
Chicken breast, hot sauce, mozzarella cheese, crumbled blue cheese
- SM Chicken Florentine$16.95
white pizza, chicken, spinach & feta
- SM Clams Casino$17.95
Olive oil, garlic, baby clams and bacon
- SM Eggplant & Ricotta$14.95
Fried eggplant, ricotta cheese, fresh garlic
- SM Farmington Special$17.95
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, sausage and pepperoni
- SM Gourmet Veggie$17.95
Roasted peppers, broccoli, fried eggplant, sliced olives and ricotta cheese
- SM Margarita$16.95
pizza sauce, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and fresh garlic
- SM Meat Lovers$17.95
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon and meatball
- SM Southwest Chicken$17.95
Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, diced bacon, peppers and onions
- SM Spinach & Ricotta$14.95
Fresh spinach, ricotta cheese, fresh garlic
- SM Veggie Lovers$16.95
Onions, peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes
- Sm Tomatoe Basil$16.95
Large Pizza
- LG Cheese$18.95
- LG Buffalo Chicken$24.95
Chicken breast, hot sauce, mozzarella cheese, crumbled blue cheese
- LG Clams Casino$26.95
Olive oil, garlic, baby clams and bacon
- LG Eggplant & Ricotta$21.95
Fried eggplant, ricotta cheese, fresh garlic
- LG Artichoke$23.95
Marinated artichokes, roasted peppers, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, feta cheese, fresh garlic and olive oil
- LG Bacon Cheeseburger$25.95
Hamburger, bacon, tomatoes, pickles, ketchup & cheddar
- LG BBQ Chicken$24.95
Boneless chicken, BBQ Sauce and mozzarella
- Lg Broccoli Ricotta$21.95
- LG Chicken Florentine$23.95
white pizza, chicken, spinach & feta
- LG Farmington Special$25.95
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, sausage and pepperoni
- LG Gourmet Veggie$24.95
Roasted peppers, broccoli, fried eggplant, sliced olives and ricotta cheese
- LG Hawaiian$23.95
Ham, pineapple & mozzarella
- LG Margarita$23.95
pizza sauce, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and fresh garlic
- LG Meat Lovers$24.95
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon and meatball
- LG Ranch Chicken$24.95
Chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, tomato, diced bacon, and ranch dressing (white)
- LG Southwest Chicken$25.95
Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, diced bacon, peppers and onions
- LG Spinach & Ricotta$21.95
Fresh spinach, ricotta cheese, fresh garlic
- LG Veggie Lovers$23.95
Onions, peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes
- Lg Tomatoe Basil$23.95
- Lg4chs$23.95