Faro's Pizza Grand Rapids
Apps
Starters
Breads
Pizza
BYO
Specialty
Faro's Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Faro's Special Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Garden Delight Pizza
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Faro's Special Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon & Ground Beef, Faro's Special Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Diced Chicken, Bacon, Onions, BBQ Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Hawaiian 5-O Pizza
Ham, Pineapple and Bacon and Faro's Special Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Onions, Tomatoes & Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch Dressing, Grilled Chicken, Bacon and Mozzarella Cheese
Spicey Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Banana Peppers, Jalapenos, Crushed Red Pepper, Faro's Special Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Spaghetti Pizza
Spaghetti, Faro's special meat sauce, homemade meatballs and mozzarella cheese
Taco Pizza
Ground beef, onions, black olives, tomatoes, lettuce and mozzarella cheese
BLT Pizza
Bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, mozzarella cheese and salad dressing
Food
Entrees
Lasagna
Layers of melted mozzarella and ricotta cheese, pasta and our zesty meat sauce baked to perfection
Meatball Dinner
Meat sauce and meatballs topped with mozzarella then baked to perfection
Rigatoni Al Forno
Large, tubular pasta tossed with our homemade meat sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese, then baked to perfection
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Our classic spaghetti is unbeatable! The only way to make it better is when we serve it with meatballs or Italian sausage. Includes a side of parmigiana cheese
Cheese Ravioli
Ravioli pasta stuffed with your choice of meat, cheese or a combination of both. Covered with our homemade meat sauce and mozzarella cheese
Meat & Cheese Ravioli
Meat Ravioli
Alfredo
Sub & Wraps
Regular Sub
Ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, lettuce and salad dressing
Pizza Sub
Sausage, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onion, and Faro's special pizza sauce
Ham & Cheese Sub
Ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce and salad dressing
Turkey Sub
Turkey, mozzarella cheese, lettuce and salad dressing
Veggie Sub
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, green olives, lettuce, mozzarella cheese and salad dressing
Sausage Sub
Sausage, mozzarella cheese and Faro's special sauce
Spice Sub
Pepperoni, ham, capicola, mozzarella cheese, tomato, lettuce and salad dressing
Chicken Sub
Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, tomato, lettuce and salad dressing
Meatball Sub
Italian meatballs, mozzarella cheese and Faro's special pizza sauce
Deluxe Sub
Ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese and salad dressing
Italian Sub
Ham, salami, capicola, green peppers, mozzarella cheese and salad dressing
Italian Meat Sub
Capicola, salami, pepperoni, sausage, cheese and pizza sauce
Club Sub
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato and salad dressing
Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Sub
Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing
Buffalo Chicken Sub
With Frank's Red Hot, chicken, lettuce, tomato and cheese with ranch or bleu cheese
Roast Beef Sub
Mushrooms, onions, mozzarella cheese and salad dressing
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green olives, tomatoes, ham, pepperoni, lettuce, and mozzarella cheese
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast sliced and placed atop fresh lettuce with mozzarella cheese
Tossed Salad
Mushrooms, onion, green peppers, lettuce, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese
Side Salad
Mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, lettuce and mozzarella cheese
Stromboli
Build Your Own Stromboli
A pizza pocket stuffed with mozzarella cheese and Faro's Special Sauce, and your choice of five toppings.
Deluxe Stromboli
A pizza pocket stuffed with mozzarella cheese, Faro's special pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, green pepper, mushroom and onions
Meatball Stromboli
A pizza pocket stuffed with mozzarella cheese, meatballs, meat sauce and Faro's pizza sauce on the side
BBQ Chicken Stromboli
A pizza pocket stuffed with chicken, bacon, onion and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce
Deals (Sunday)
Anytime
16" 2 Pizzas Special
1 Specialty Pizza & One 1 Topping Pizza
2 Dinners
Your choice of Lasagna, Spaghetti, Meatball Dinner, Rigatoni Al Forno or Ravioli.
14" 3 Topping Pizza
Family Deal
2 Topping Pizza, Breadsticks & 2 Liter