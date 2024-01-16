Fat Daddy’s Bar and Grill
Food Menu
Pre-Game
- Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with sliced jalapenos, tomatoes, pickled onions, cilantro, white Queso, and your choice of seasoned chicken, seasoned beef, or both.$15.99
- Chicken Wings - 8
Choice of: BBQ, Bourbon BBQ, Carolina BBQ, Mango Habanero BBQ, Honey BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Teriyaki, Buffalo, Inferno, Ranch Rub, Buffalo Rub, Cajun Rub, Parmesan Garlic Rub, Fat Daddy Rub or Seasoned Original. Served with your choice or ranch or bleu cheese.$11.99
- Chicken Wings - 16
Choice of: BBQ, Bourbon BBQ, Carolina BBQ, Mango Habanero BBQ, Honey BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Teriyaki, Buffalo, Inferno, Ranch Rub, Buffalo Rub, Cajun Rub, Parmesan Garlic Rub, Fat Daddy Rub or Seasoned Original. Served with your choice or ranch or bleu cheese.$18.99
- Chicken Wings - 24
Choice of: BBQ, Bourbon BBQ, Carolina BBQ, Mango Habanero BBQ, Honey BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Teriyaki, Buffalo, Inferno, Ranch Rub, Buffalo Rub, Cajun Rub, Parmesan Garlic Rub, Fat Daddy Rub or Seasoned Original. Served with your choice or ranch or bleu cheese.$25.99
- Boneless Wings
served with your choice of sauce or dry rub and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese$13.99
- French Fry Basket
Choice of crinkle fries, tater tots, or waffle fries.$6.99
- Cheesy Garlic Bread
A garlic and herb butter spread across the crust, topped lightly with mozzarella cheese and served with marinara sauce.$9.99
- Onion Rings
Battered onion rings served with a boom boom sauce.$9.99
- Chicken Quesadilla
flour tortilla filled with seasoned grilled chicken, marble jack cheese and pico de gallo served with sour cream and salsa$14.99
- Carolina Quesadilla
Carolina bbq pulled pork with jalapenos, marble jack cheese, red onions and creamy coleslaw in a garlic herb tortilla$14.99
- Bacon Cheddar Tots
Jumbo tater tots filled with shredded potatoes, cheese, bacon, sour cream, and chives. Served with your choice of ranch or seasoned sour cream$11.99
- Loaded Waffle Fries
Waffle fries topped with melted marble jack cheese and bacon served with BBQ sauce.$11.99
- Cheese Curds
White cheddar cheese curds - Add a dry rub for $0.50$11.99
- Pretzel Bites
Served with a beer cheese dip$9.99
Field of Greens
- Cobb Salad
Fresh greens topped with crumbled bacon, grilled chicken, egg, tomato, avocado and shredded marble jack cheese. Served with a breadstick$15.99
- Taco Salad
Fresh greens topped with seasoned beef or grilled chicken, pico de gallo, jalapeños and ripe olives and tortilla chips. Served with sour cream and salsa$15.49
- Soup & Salad
house salad with your choice of a cup or bowl of soup and a breadstick$9.99
- Soup/Chili
Chicken wild rice soup or Chili$4.99
- Deli Sandwich & Soup
Half deli sandwich and a cup or bowl of hot soup. Choose ham or turkey on white or wheat bread made with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Your choice of cheddar, American, Swiss, pepper jack or ghost pepper cheese.$9.99
- Side Salad$4.49
Game Time Burgers
- Hamburger
All served with lettuce, tomato, onion (raw or fried) and pickle chips and an option to add additional toppings. *Some toppings have additional charges.$12.99
- Frisco
topped with sautéed onions, bacon, tomato, Swiss and cheddar cheese on toasted sour dough bread with a side of thousand island dressing$16.49
- The Grand Daddy
Three 7oz. grilled hamburger patties layered with shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, sauteed onions, brew sauce, fried egg, jalapenos, pepperjack cheese, bacon, onion ring, and beer cheese sauce on a house bun. BE HUNGRY!!!$22.99
- Prime Rib Burger
Topped with crispy onion petals, prime rib and Swiss cheese. Served with Au Jus$17.99
- Brew Burger
fried onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese and brew sauce$16.49
- Big Daddy
topped with crinkle fries, jalapenos, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, mushrooms and cheese$16.49
- Tribute Burger
Grilled hamburger topped with bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, American cheese, onion ring, and 1000 Island dressing served on a house bun.$16.49
- Carolina Burger
Carolina bbq sauce, bacon, Swiss, tomato and shredded lettuce on a pretzel bun$16.49
- Bowler Burger
1/4lbs. hamburger patty on a house bun$10.49
- Bacon Cheese Curd Burger
A grilled hamburger topped with cheese curds, onion ring, and bacon on a house bun.$16.49
- Mama's Meatloaf Burger
A grilled meatloaf patty made with ground chuck topped with gravy, sautéed mushrooms and onions on a house bun.$16.49
Game Time Sandwiches
- The Big Clubhouse
triple deck sandwich with roasted turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, Swiss and cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough$16.49
- Nashville Hot Chicken
A crispy chicken breast topped in Nashville hot sauce, lettuce, mayo and pickles on a house bun$15.99
- Triple Pig
BBQ pulled pork, ham and bacon topped with a fried egg and cheddar cheese on a house bun$15.99
- Turkey & Swiss Ciabatta
Grilled turkey topped with Swiss cheese, red onion, bacon, lettuce and chipotle aioli on a ciabatta bun$16.49
- Prime Rib Sandwich
slow roasted prime rib on a toasted hoagie with a side of au jus. (Philly style- onions, green peppers and Swiss cheese)$16.49
- Philly Prime Rib Sandwich
slow roasted prime rib on a toasted hoagie with a side of au jus. (Philly style- onions, green peppers and Swiss cheese)$17.99
- Fat's Cuban
Ham, pulled pork, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and pickles topped with Carolina sauce on a toasted hoagie roll$15.49
Across The Scoreboard
- Club Wrap
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese topped with honey mustard in a garlic herb wrap$13.49
- Crispy Chicken Wrap
chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, bacon, marble jack cheese topped with ranch dressing in a garlic herb wrap$13.49
- Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap
Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese and chipotle ranch in a garlic herb tortilla$15.49
- Chicken Basket
Your choice of chicken tenders or boneless wings served with your choice of one dipping sauce$14.99
- BBQ Rib Basket
your choice of bbq, bourbon bbq, Carolina bbq, mango habanero bbq, citrus chipotle bbq, or honey bbq on tender pork ribs$13.49
- BBQ Rib Dinner
Slow roasted pork ribs in your choice of BBQ, Bourbon BBQ, Carolina BBQ, Mango Habanero BBQ, or Honey BBQ. Served with your choice of two sides and a breadstick$17.99
- Chicken Alfredo
Seasoned grilled chicken with creamy alfredo sauce over fettuccine noodles served with a breadstick.$17.99
Post Game
Little Leaguer's
Specials
- Monday Meatballs$13.99
- Tuesday Pub Burger$13.99
- Wednesday 1/4 Broasted Chicken$14.99
- Wednesday 1/2 Broasted Chicken$16.99
- Thursday Rib DInner$17.99
- Friday Prime Rib$32.95
- Saturday Ribs & Chicken$21.99
- Salad Bar w/Meal$5.50
- Salad Bar PM$9.99
- Kids Salad Bar$6.99
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.99
- Royal George$12.99
- Pizza Buffet$13.99
Pizza
1 Topping Pizza
2 Topping Pizza
3 Topping Pizza
Specialty Pizza
- All Meat
pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, pepperoni, beef, Canadian bacon, andouille sausage
- Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, bacon and mozzarella cheese. *available in 10" and 16" only!
- Bourbon Prime Rib
A bourbon BBQ sauce base topped with a mozzarella cheese blend, red onions, cilantro, and our house recipe slow cooked prime rib. *available in 10" and 16" only!
- Supreme
pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and black olives, Italian sausage, pepperoni, beef, Canadian bacon and andouille sausage.
- Veggie Style
pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and black olives.
- BBQ RIB
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce as the base with mozzarella cheese blend, red onions, bacon, & our tender fall off the bone rib meat
- Philly Cheesesteak
An Alfredo sauce base topped w/mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, and our house recipe slow cooked prime rib
- The Bossman
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese blend, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and green olives. The Boss has his on 16" thin crust
- Taco Pizza
Prior to baking this pizza is topped w/a 50/50 blend of taco & pizza sauce, beef taco meat, jalapenos, & a blend of mozzarella, cheddar, & Monterey jack cheese. Once cooked it is topped w/pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, crushed Dorito chips, & more cheese
- BBQ Chicken
A Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce base topped w/mozzarella cheese, seasoned chicken, pineapple, red onion, & bacon
- Chicken Wild Rice
This might be our best pizza yet! Our famous, homemade chicken wild rice soup tops this pizza! An Alfredo sauce base topped with all the goodness of our chicken wild rice soup and mozzarella cheese
- Calzone
Pizza sauce and a mozzarella cheese blend with your choice of 2 additional toppings
NA Beverages
Drinks
- Arnie Palmer$3.00
- Coke$3.00
- Cherry Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Kiddie Cocktail$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Mello Yello$3.00
- Orange Juice$2.75
- Sprite$3.00
- Orange Fanta$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Red Bull$3.25
- Liquid Ice$3.25
- Soda/Charge$3.00
- Tomato Juice$1.50
- Tonic$3.00
- Bottled Water$1.75
- Pop Refill $2.00$2.00
- Pop Refill $2.50$2.50