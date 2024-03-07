2x points for loyalty members
Fat Ricky's Romeoville 646 N Independence Blvd
Appetizers
- Combo Basket$16.49
Gourmet breaded onion rings, zucchini, mushrooms & mozzarella sticks. Served with homemade ranch & marinara
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
Mozzarella that's been lightly breaded and fried
- Cheddar Pints$8.49
Beer battered white cheddar cheese curds
- Fried Zucchini$6.99
Lightly breaded zucchini slices fried to perfection
- Fried Mushrooms$6.99
Breaded mushrooms fried to perfection
- Onion Rings$6.29
Thick sliced onions lightly breaded and then fried
- Sm French Fry$3.99
Absolute golden straight cut potatoes fried to perfection
- Lg French Fry$4.99
Absolute golden straight cut potatoes fried to perfection
- Cheese Fries$6.99
Our delicious french fries covered with cheese sauce
- Blue Cheese Fries$7.99
Served with melted gorgonzola and blue cheese dressing over top
- Chili Fries$6.99
Our delicious french fries covered with chili
- Chili Cheese Fries$7.99
Our delicious french fries covered with chili and cheese
- Pizza Bread$6.50
Toasted french bread with pizza sauce and mozzarella
- Garlic Cheese Bread$6.99
Our Old World bread lathered in our secret recipe garlic butter & mozz cheese
- Garlic Bread$5.49
Our Old World bread lathered in our secret recipe garlic butter& baked to perfection
- 6 Bone In Wings$10.99
Best darn chicken wings with your choice of sauce
- 12 Bone In Wings$16.99
Best darn chicken wings with your choice of sauce
- 18 Bone In Wings$27.99
Best darn chicken wings with your choice of sauce
- Sm Boneless Wing$10.99
Boneless wings with your choice of sauce
- Lg Boneless Wing$18.49
Boneless wings with your choice of sauce
- 3 pc Chicken Tender$8.49
Served with French Fries. With your choice of Ranch, BBQ sauce or Honey Mustard.
- 5 pc Chicken Tender$12.49
Served with French Fries. With your choice of Ranch, BBQ sauce or Honey Mustard.
- Rib Tips$8.99
Lip Smackin' Rib Tips in your choice of 1 lb, 2lbs or 5 lbs
- Garlic Breadsticks$8.99
Served with homemade Marinara
- Waffle Fries$4.99
- Bowl O' Chili$5.99
Homestyle Chili served with shredded cheddar & diced onion
- Soup of the Day- Quart$15.00
Daily Selection
- TOTS$4.99
- Soup of the Day$5.90
Daily Selection
Beef & Sausage
- Beef$7.89
Our always fresh, roasted, thinly sliced, tender beef served on fresh baked bread
- Big Beef$9.99
Our always fresh, roasted, thinly sliced, tender beef served on fresh baked bread
- Italian Sausage$5.99
Our special recipe, char-grilled on fresh baked bread
- Combo$9.29
The best of both worlds! "A Chicago Classic"
- Double Italian Sausage$9.59
Our special recipe doubled up, char-grilled on fresh baked bread
Beverages
- Sm Bev$3.29
- Kids Bev$1.99
- Can Pepsi$1.59
- Can Diet$1.59
- Can Zero$1.59
- Can Starry$1.59
- Can Rootbeer$1.59
- Can Dr Pep$1.59
- Can Orange$1.59
- Can Strawberry$1.59
- Can Grape$1.59
- Can Mt Dew$1.59
- Can Cherry Pepsi$1.59
- Bottle Code Red$2.29
- Bottle Mt Dew$2.29
- Bottle Pepsi$2.29
- Liter Pepsi$2.99
- Liter Diet$2.99
- Liter Mt Dew$2.99
- 2 Liter Pepsi$3.99
- Bottle Water$1.99
- Sweet Tea$2.99
- Unsweet Tea$2.99
- Lemon Tea$2.99
- Raspberry Tea$2.99
- Route 66$3.99
- 6 pack$5.99
Burger & Chicken
- Single Burger$6.99
Our Burgers are a combination of USDA Choice chuck, short rib, & brisket
- Double Burger$10.59
Our Burgers are a combination of USDA Choice chuck, short rib, & brisket
- Triple Burger$13.59
Our Burgers are a combination of USDA Choice chuck, short rib, & brisket
- 1 LB Burger$16.59
Our Burgers are a combination of USDA Choice chuck, short rib, & brisket
- Triple J Chicken$9.99
Jerk seasoned Chicken on a brioche bun with jalapeno mayo & jack cheese
- Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.29
Marinated Chicken Breast grilled to perfection
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$8.99
Breaded Chicken Parmesan with melted cheeses & homemade marinara
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$8.99
Toasted french bread with homemade ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, bacon, breaded chicken tenders, crisp lettuce, & tomato
- Breaded Chicken Tender Hoagie$8.29
Breaded Chicken Tenders with Mayo, Fresh Shredded Lettuce, and Ripe Tomato Slices
Dessert- A Great Finish
Gourmet Pasta
- Spaghetti Marinara$12.59
Tender DeCecco pasta with our homemade signature sauce, topped with imported romano cheese
- Mostaccioli$12.59
Tender DeCecco pasta with our homemade signature sauce, topped with imported romano cheese
- Spaghetti All Carbonara$14.99
Get ready to experience a mouthful of bliss! Italian smoked bacon, a touch of garlic, freshly crushed black pepper, a pinch of red pepper, imported parmesan reggiano cheese, a sprinkle of fresh Italian parsley, extra virgin olive oil, and some cream make up this wonderful pasta dish
- Baked Penne$13.99
A delicious blend of cheeses atop our delectable pasta
- Arrabiata$13.99
(Angry) Add a bit of spice to your life! Garlic and crushed pepper gives this dish some real personality with chicken breast or Italian sausage
- Papa Rich's Country Casserole$14.99
Tender chicken or sausage sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and garlic with fresh mushrooms and herbs tossed in a delicate pink cream sauce with tender pasta topped with imported Romano cheese
- Cheese Ravioli$13.99
Tender pillows of pasta stuffed with our blend of imported cheeses and topped with our marinara
- Fettuccini Alfredo$14.99
Home made creamy sauce made with Cream,Parmesan and Garlic.
- Tetrazzini Chicken$16.99
Fresh mushrooms, and herbs in a light cream sauce, baked with mozzarella
- Pasta Ala Stefano$15.99
Aglio y olio with Rigatoni, Broccoli, & Grilled Chicken
- Chicken Parmesan with Mostaccioli$16.99
Penne Marinara with Breaded Chicken Breast & Mozzarella
- Lasagna$16.49
Nonna piles layer after layer of fresh pasta, imported cheese, blended with fresh spinach, herbs and our delicious marinara sauce, not for the small appetite, over a pound!
- Build Your Own Pasta$12.59
- Santa Fe Chicken$15.99
Healthy Alternatives
Hot Dog
- Hot Dog$3.99
Chicago’s best hot dog on a steamed poppy seed bun with mustard, diced onion, relish, fresh tomatoes, Kosher pickle, celery salt and sport peppers
- Double Dog$6.99
Doubled up Chicago’s best hot dog on a steamed poppy seed bun with mustard, diced onion, relish, fresh tomatoes, Kosher pickle, celery salt and sport peppers
- Chili Cheese Dog$5.99
With American cheese and onion
- Cheese Dog$5.59
Chicago Style Dog, Topped with American cheese
- Chicago Style Polish$9.99
1/3 pound all beef!
- Maxwell Polish$10.99
Served on french bread with Grilled Onion & Mustard
Kids Stuff
Misc Sides
Old World Calzones
Pizza BYO
Pizza Gourmet
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$21.94
12" Ranch Based Pizza
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$21.94
12" Buffalo Based Pizza with Fresh Cheeses & Red Onion
- Hot Honey Pizza$21.94
12" Tomato Sauce Based Pizza with Pepperoni, Ricotta, Fresh Basil, & Hot Honey Drizzled over top
- Margherita Pizza$21.94
12" 100% Fresh! Olive Oil Based Pizza with Mozzarella, Tomato Slices, Basil, & Balsamic Glaze over top
- Loaded Alfredo Pizza$21.94
12" Alfredo Based Pizza with Chicken, Spinach, Artichoke, & Garlic
Pizza Specialty
- 10" Small Spinach Pizza$14.23
- 12" Medium Spinach Pizza$18.48
- 14" Large Spinach Pizza$21.48
- 16" X Large Spinach Pizza$24.73
- 18" Family Spinach Pizza$29.53
- 10" Small Old World Special Pizza$20.94
- 12" Medium Old World Special Pizza$24.96
- 14" Large Old World Special Pizza$29.94
- 16" X Large Old World Special Pizza$33.94
- 18" Family Old World Special Pizza$39.40
- 10" Small BBQ Chicken Pizza$17.46
- 12" Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza$20.46
- 14" Large BBQ Chicken Pizza$24.46
- 16" X Large BBQ Chicken Pizza$28.46
- 18" Family BBQ Chicken Pizza$33.46
- 10" Small Hawaiian Pizza$17.46
- 12" Medium Hawaiian Pizza$19.46
- 14" Large Hawaiian Pizza$21.96
- 16" X Large Hawaiian Pizza$24.96
- 18" Family Hawaiian Pizza$28.96
- 10" Small Meat Lover's Pizza$20.95
- 12" Medium Meat Lover's Pizza$24.95
- 14" Large Meat Lover's Pizza$29.94
- 16" X Large Meat Lover's Pizza$33.45
- 18" Family Meat Lover's Pizza$39.50
- 10" Small Veggie Pizza$19.45
- 12" Medium Veggie Pizza$23.60
- 14" Large Veggie Pizza$27.00
- 16" X Large Veggie Pizza$32.00
- 18" Family Veggie Pizza$37.25
Salads
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.99
Breaded chicken tenders smothered in our buffalo sauce atop a bed of lettuce mixed with chunky bleu cheese dressing, cucumber and ripe tomatoes
- Buffalo Shrimp$12.99
Shrimp smothered in our buffalo sauce atop a bed of lettuce mixed with chunky bleu cheese dressing, cucumber and ripe tomatoes
- Caesar Salad$8.59
Romaine lettuce tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing, topped with croutons and imported parmesan
- Chicken Ranch Club Salad$11.99
Breaded chicken tenders atop fresh mixed lettuce, chopped ripe tomatoes, cucumber, bacon and shredded cheddar cheese; we suggest our ranch dressing
- Chopped Chicken Salad$11.99
Fresh mixed lettuce, vegetables, pasta, bacon, grilled chicken and gorgonzola cheese all tossed in our special recipe dressing | * House Specialty
- Felicia's Antipasto$11.99
Fresh mixed lettuce, ripe tomatoes, crisp vegetables, imported salami and capicola with provolone cheese, red onion and pepperoncini in our house Italian dressing... deliciosa!
- Side Caesar$4.59
Romaine lettuce tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing, topped with croutons and imported parmesan
- Side Garden$4.59
Fresh mixed lettuce, carrots, cabbage and tomatoes
- Veggie Patch Salad$9.99
Fresh mixed lettuce, ripe tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, bell peppers, carrots, red cabbage, and shredded cheddar with your choice of dressing
Specials
Subs & Wraps
- The Italian Sub$8.29
Imported Salami, Capicola, Mortadella with provolone cheese
- The Americano Sub$8.29
Virginia Ham, Salami, and mortadella with American Cheese baked ham high with American Cheese
- Turkey & Swiss Sub$8.29
Oven roasted turkey breast with Swiss cheese
- Ham it up Sub$8.29
Virginia baked ham high with American Cheese
- Prosciutto and Provolone$8.99
Need we say more?
- Yo, Meatball!$8.99
Homestyle meatballs with marinara sauce and provolone cheese
- Ugly Joe's Favorite$8.29
Imported Salami, Capicola, Mortadella with provolone cheese
- Massimo$9.29
Mortadella, capicola ,prosciutto, salami, and Virginia ham with provolone and American cheese
- Create Your Own Sub$8.29
up to 3 meats and 2 cheeses
- BBQ Chip$2.25
- Sea Salt Chip$2.25
- Vinegar Chip$2.25
- Vitner Chip$2.25
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.99
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
- Chopped Chicken Wrap$10.99
- California Turkey Wrap$11.99