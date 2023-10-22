Munchies

French Fries
$3.79

Served with Ketchup

Cheese Fries
$4.79

Served with Ranch

Onion Rings
$5.99

Served with Ketchup

Mac N' Cheese Bites
$8.39

Served with Buffalo Ranch

Mozzarella Sticks
$8.69

Served with Marinara

Jalapeño Poppers
$8.99

Served with Ranch

Fried Pickles
$9.69

Served with Ranch

Chicken Fingers
$7.99

Served with Honey Mustard

Chicken & Fries
$9.99

Served with Honey Mustard & Ketchup

Munchie Madness Platter
$17.99

Chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, mac n' cheese bites, onion rings, and sauces included!

Fat Sandwiches

Fat Andy
$13.99

Fried pickles, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, french fries & ranch

Fat Bronco
$13.99

Chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries & marinara

Fat Chance
$16.99

Jalapeño poppers, cheesesteak, chicken fingers, french fries & buffalo ranch

Fat Cow
$14.99

Mac‘n’cheese, bacon, french fries, mozzarella sticks & buffalo ranch

Fat Doobie
$14.99

Chicken fingers, french fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks & honey mustard

Fat Jersey
$16.99

Cheesesteak, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries & honey mustard

Fat Maverick
$14.49

Mac n' cheese, chicken fingers, french fries & bbq sauce

Fat Shack
$17.99

Cheesesteak, chicken fingers, jalapeño poppers, mozzarella sticks, french fries & honey-jalapeño mustard

Fat Andy (Half)
$8.49

Fried pickles, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, french fries & ranch

Fat Bronco (Half)
$8.49

Chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries & marinara

Fat Chance (Half)
$9.99

Jalapeño poppers, cheesesteak, chicken fingers, french fries & buffalo ranch

Fat Cow (Half)
$8.99

Mac‘n’cheese, bacon, french fries, mozzarella sticks & buffalo ranch

Fat Doobie (Half)
$8.99

Chicken fingers, french fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks & honey mustard

Fat Jersey (Half)
$9.99

Cheesesteak, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries & honey mustard

Fat Maverick (Half)
$8.69

Mac n' cheese, chicken fingers, french fries & bbq sauce

Fat Shack (Half)
$10.99

Cheesesteak, chicken fingers, jalapeño poppers, mozzarella sticks, french fries & honey-jalapeño mustard

Burgers

The Single
$8.99

Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles

The Classic
$11.99

Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles

The Supreme
$14.99

Triple Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles

Phillys

Philly Cheesesteak
$13.99

Traditional Philly style cheesesteak with grilled onions and American cheese

Philly Cheesesteak (Half)
$8.49

Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 6" roll.

Wings & Fingers

6 Wings
$10.49

6 traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce.

10 Wings
$16.99

10 traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce.

15 Wings
$23.99

15 traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce.

20 Wings
$30.99

20 traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce.

3 Boneless Fingers
$8.99

3 boneless fingers tossed in your choice of wing sauce.

6 Boneless Fingers
$14.99

6 boneless fingers tossed in your choice of wing sauce.

9 Boneless Fingers
$19.99

9 boneless fingers tossed in your choice of wing sauce.

12 Boneless Fingers
$24.99

12 boneless fingers tossed in your choice of wing sauce.

Deep-Fried Desserts

3 Deep-Fried OREO
$4.99
5 Deep-Fried OREO
$6.49
3 Deep-Fried Cheesecake Bites
$5.49
5 Deep-Fried Cheesecake Bites
$7.79
NEW! 3 Deep-Fried Brownie Bites
$5.49
NEW! 5 Deep-Fried Brownie Bites
$7.79

Milkshakes

Vanilla Shake
$4.49
Chocolate Shake
$4.49
Strawberry Shake
$4.79
OREO Shake
$4.79

Drinks

Regular Fountain Drink
$2.99
Large Fountain Drink
$3.49
Bottled Soda
$3.79
Peace Tea
$3.99
Monster Energy
$3.99
Bottled Water
$2.79

Specials

Limited time offers!
Burger Bundle
$13.99

Burger of your choice with side fries and Coca-Cola product of your choice

Extras

