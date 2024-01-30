Fat Straws - AT&T
CHEWY PUFFS
- 12 Pack$28.99
Chewy Puff mochi donuts are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing! (Allergens: gluten, dairy, soy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)
- 6 Pack$14.99
Chewy Puff mochi donuts are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing! (Allergens: gluten, dairy, soy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)
- 4 Pack$9.99
Chewy Puff mochi donuts are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing! (Allergens: gluten, dairy, soy, & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)
- OL Chewy Puff Strawberry$2.75
Strawberry Chewy Puffs are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour and house-made glaze using organic strawberries. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing! Allergens: gluten, dairy, soy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day
- OL Chewy Puff Cookies and Cream$2.75
Cookies & Cream Chewy Puffs are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour and house-made glaze topped with Oreo crumbles. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing! Allergens: gluten, dairy, soy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day
- OL Chewy Puff Churro$2.75
Churro Chewy Puffs are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour and dipped in sugar and cinnamon. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing! Allergens : gluten, dairy, soy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day
- OL Chewy Puff Ferrero Rocher$2.75
LIMITED TIME. Hazelnut glaze with housemade hazelnut crunch (Allergens: gluten, dairy, soy, nuts & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day.)
- OL Chewy Puff Ube Crunch$2.75
LIMITED TIME ONLY. Ube Crunch Chewy Puffs are smothered in a gooey ube glaze and topped with house-made buttery crunch blended with coconut. (Mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy, soy, coconut & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day.)
- OL Chewy Puff Fruity Pebbles$2.75
Fruity Pebbles Chewy Puffs are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour. It will take you back to your childhood! You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing! (Allergens: gluten, dairy, soy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)
DRINKS
Hot Coffees
Iced Coffees
Teas
- Classic Milk Tea$5.04
OUR MOST POPULAR DRINK. A perfect combo of golden tea with cream and sugar. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
- Taro Milk Tea$5.04
It’s creamy, delicious, and refreshing purple boba tea. It tastes similar to a rich vanilla nut-like taste, better than your typical vanilla milkshake or vanilla lattes. Allergens: Dairy (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
- Matcha Milk Tea$5.54
This vibrant earthy green-looking boba drink is yet another all-time classic made with ceremonial grade matcha. You can choose the milk of your choice. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
- Lavender Milk Tea$5.54
Perfect drink for our floral lovers with a hint of lavender and milk tea. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
- Brown Sugar Boba$6.49
This drink has a silky texture and a caramel taste that will satisfy any sweet tooth with its thick brown sugar syrup and fresh chewy boba in milk. Allergens: Dairy
- Brown Sugar Ube Latte$6.74
A crowd favorite! Immerse yourself in the rich, velvety Ube Latte with thick brown sugar, cloud cream, and fresh boba. Allergens: Dairy
- Brown Sugar Classic Milk Tea$6.49
Classic Milk Tea with thick brown sugar, cloud cream and fresh chewy boba. Allergens: Dairy
- White Peach$5.04
The essence of fresh-picked peaches infuses the senses in this organic white tea infusion. Steeps a light and refreshing cup perfect for a mid-afternoon lift. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
- Happy Tea$5.04
Sweet raspberries are perfectly balanced by tangy fresh hibiscus flowers while the indulgent, floral scent of jasmine carries this slightly stimulating guayusa tea blend to a place that could only be described as Happy! This uplifting tea is fruity and light, perfect for any time of day. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
- Mango Strawberry Fresca$5.04
Mangoes and strawberries blended to create a light, refreshing drink popularized in Central America is a terrific thirst quencher. No caffeine. No dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
Blends
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie$6.24
OUR CUSTOMER FAVORITE. Strawberries and banana blended for a perfectly creamy smoothie. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
- Avocado Smoothie$6.54
Fresh avocado blended with milk and sugar. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
- Peanut Butter Banana Protein Smoothie$6.79
A crowd favorite! The PB Banana Protein Smoothie is made with whey protein, peanut butter, banana, and milk. Allergens: dairy, peanuts, soy
- Green Protein Smoothie$6.79
Get your greens and protein! Made with organic vanilla plant protein, peanut butter, spinach, banana, and coconut milk. Allergens: peanuts, coconut
- Mango Chamoy$6.24
A sweet, spicy, a little tart and a tad salty. It’s a heavenly combination as it has the 4 flavors that food needs to make it perfect on your tastebuds. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)