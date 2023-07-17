Fat Tomato Pizza - Hermosa Beach CA 446 pacific coast hwy
FOOD
Specialty Pizza
Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, Mozzarella, Buffalo and Ranch sauces
Carprese Pizza
Fresh buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, basil and fresh garlic
Four Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, Goat cheese, Ricotta cheese
Margherita Pizza
Garlic, tomatoes & basil
Truffle Mushroom Pizza
Pesto sauce, Marinara sauce, Ricotta cheese
Hermosa Special Pizza (Signature)
Sun-dried tomato, goat cheese, fresh garlic, arugula on top
Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, hand crafted sausage and Canadian bacon
Veggie Lovers Pizza
Onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, black olives & fresh garlic
Green Monster Pizza
Homemade Pesto sauce, Sun-dried Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese and arugula
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, red onions, smoked mozzarella and cilantro with BBQ sauce
Popeyes White Pie (Signature)
Homemade garlic cream sauce, spinach and fresh minced garlic
Aloha Hawaiian Pizza
Canadian bacon and pineapple
Fat Tomato Works Pizza (Signature)
Pepperoni, onions, green bell pepper, black olives, mushrooms, hand crafted sausage and fresh garlic
NY Cheese Pizza
Build your Own Pizza
Appetizers
Salads
Caesar Salad
Hearts of Romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan cheese with our classic Caesar dressing.
Farmers Market Salad (Signature)
Chopped romaine lettuce, cucumber, garbanzo bean, red onion, carrot, Mozzarella cheese with Italian dressing. * *Signature
Hermosa Salad(Signature)
Organic baby arugula, goat cheese crumbles, sun-dried tomatoes, sliced almonds with dijon balsamic Italian dressing