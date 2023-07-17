FOOD

Specialty Pizza

Buffalo Chicken

$24.00

Chicken, Mozzarella, Buffalo and Ranch sauces

Carprese Pizza

$24.00

Fresh buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, basil and fresh garlic

Four Cheese Pizza

$24.00

Mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, Goat cheese, Ricotta cheese

Margherita Pizza

$24.00

Garlic, tomatoes & basil

Truffle Mushroom Pizza

$24.00

Pesto sauce, Marinara sauce, Ricotta cheese

Hermosa Special Pizza (Signature)

$24.00

Sun-dried tomato, goat cheese, fresh garlic, arugula on top

Meat Lovers Pizza

$24.00

Pepperoni, hand crafted sausage and Canadian bacon

Veggie Lovers Pizza

$24.00

Onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, black olives & fresh garlic

Green Monster Pizza

$24.00

Homemade Pesto sauce, Sun-dried Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese and arugula

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$24.00

Chicken, red onions, smoked mozzarella and cilantro with BBQ sauce

Popeyes White Pie (Signature)

$24.00

Homemade garlic cream sauce, spinach and fresh minced garlic

Aloha Hawaiian Pizza

$24.00

Canadian bacon and pineapple

Fat Tomato Works Pizza (Signature)

$24.00

Pepperoni, onions, green bell pepper, black olives, mushrooms, hand crafted sausage and fresh garlic

NY Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Build your Own Pizza

Medium Build Your Own Pizza 12"

$15.00

It is thin and foldable N.Y. style pizza

Large Build Your Own Pizza 14"

$17.00
X-Large Build Your Own Pizza 16"

$19.00

Build your own pizza with your favorite toppings.

Appetizers

Fat Garlic Knots (Signature)

$5.00

Comes with Homemade Marinara Sauce

Oven-baked mozzarella sticks

$10.00

6 pcs mozzarella sticks with homemade marinara sauce

Dipping Sauces

Home made Meatball(2 PCS)

$6.00

GROUND BEEF BASED WITH VEGGIES AND COMES WITH MARINARA SAUCE

Wings

Oven-baked wings

$14.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Hearts of Romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan cheese with our classic Caesar dressing.

Farmers Market Salad (Signature)

$13.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, cucumber, garbanzo bean, red onion, carrot, Mozzarella cheese with Italian dressing. * *Signature

Hermosa Salad(Signature)

$14.00

Organic baby arugula, goat cheese crumbles, sun-dried tomatoes, sliced almonds with dijon balsamic Italian dressing

Anti Pasto Salad

$14.00

BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.00

Sandwich

Meatball Sandwitch

$12.00

Home-made meatball with meat sauce Baked with mozzarella cheese It comes with 3 garlic knots

Chicken Caesar Sandwich

$12.00

Pasta

Spaghetti Marinara

$12.00

Topped with homemade marinara

Spaghetti with meat sauce (Signature)

$13.00

Topped with homemade meat sauce

DRINKS

Can Sodas

$2.50
Bottle Sodas

$4.00
Smart Water

$3.50

Pellegrino

$4.00
Vive Organic

$4.00
Cream Soda

$4.00
Root Beer

$4.00

water

$2.00

Desserts

Coconut Whiteout Cake

$5.00
Strawberry Cheese Cake

$5.00
Mocha Crunch Cake

$5.00
Chocolate Cookie

$3.50
Blackout Chocolate Cake

$6.00