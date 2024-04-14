FatHead Pizza 152 E Pecan Suite 100
Food
Salads
- Personal House Salad$5.00
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onion, red wine vinaigrette house dressing
- House Salad$10.00
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onion, red wine vinaigrette house dressing
- Ceaser Salad$12.00
romaine, croutons, traditional caesar dressing, pecorino Romano
- Greek Salad$12.00
romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini, greek dressing
- Chopped Salad$14.00
mixed greens, romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, soppressata, red onion, parmigiano reggiano, red wine vinaigrette house dressing
- Caprese Salad$14.00
beefsteak tomatoes, house-made mozzarella, balsamic, basil, EVOO
Subs
- Veggie Sub$12.00
Portabello mushrooms, roasted red bell peppers, red onion, tomatoes, pepperoncini, finely chopped romaine mixed with our red wine vinaigrette house dressing
- Italian Sub$14.00
Soppressata, coppa, prosciutto, provolone, red onion, tomatoes, finely chopped romaine mixed in our red wine vinaigrette house dressing
- Chips$2.00
Pizza
- Cheese Pizza$16.00
Chef-crafted red sauce with shredded mozzarella
- Pepperoni & Mushrooms Pizza$19.50
Chef crafted red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Cremini mushrooms
- Sausage & Peppers Pizza$20.25
Chef crafted red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, red and green bell peppers
- Margherita Pizza$21.50
Chef crafted red sauce, house made mozzarella, basil, evoo
- Meat Lovers Pizza$25.25
Chef crafted sauce, coppa, sausage, guanciale, and pepperoni, mozzarella
- Farmers Market Pizza$21.50
Chef-crafted red sauce, red bell pepper, artichokes, olives, red onion, baby spinach, mozzarella
- El Greco$21.50
Chef-crafted red sauce, cherry tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olvies, pepperoncini, feta cheese
- Wild Mushroom Pizza$22.50
Chef-crafted red sauce, shiitake, oyster, and baby bello mushrooms, sun-dried tomato pesto, mozzarella
- Spicy Pizza$22.50
Chef crafted red sauce, Soppressata, Calabrian peppers, oregano, chili flakes, mozzarella
- Prosciutto Pizza$24.75
Chef crafted red sauce, mozzarella,, prosciutto, arugla
- White Pizza$20.50
evoo, garlic, ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesano Reggianno & romano
Desserts
Wine
Red BTL
White BTL
Rose/Champ BTL
- Build Own Red Pizza$16.00
cheese pizza, choice of toppings