Fattoush Restaurant 10700 Harlem Ave
Cold Appetizers
Hot Appetizers
- Falafel$2.99+
Chickpeas, Garlic, Parsley & Spices, deep fried and served with Tahini Sauce
- Kubbeh 4 Peices$12.00
Four Pieces, Crispy Deep Fried Shell Stuffed With Meat, Onions, Pine Nuts & Spices
- Samboosa$8.99+
A thin fried dough shell stuffed with your choice of meat or cheese
- Stuffed Grape Leaves$6.99
Grape Leaves Stuffed With Chilled Rice, Onions, Parsley, Tomatoes & Spices
- Arayes$10.99
Two fresh baked baked pita bread, stuffed with spiced meat & Syrian cheese
- Chicken Tenders$10.99
Three piece fried chicken fingers served with fries
- French Fries$2.99
French Fries
- Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
6 piece Mozzarella Sticks
- Fattoush Wings 10pc$12.99
- Fried Shrimp 12pc$18.99
- Soup$1.99
Salads
- Fattoush Signature Salad$9.99
A Fattoush favorite! Fried Pita Bowl filled with fresh Romain Mixed Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, lemon, green onions, radish, mint leaves & spices
- Tabbouleh Salad$6.99
Made fresh daily, diced fine mix of parsley, mint, tomatoes, onions, mixed with cracked wheat, lemon juice & olive oil
- Arabic Salad$6.99
Made fresh daily, diced fine mix of tomatoes, cucumbers, in tahini sauce topped w/lemon juice, parsley & olive oil
- Jerusalem Salad$6.99
Made fresh daily, diced fine mix of tomatoes, cucumbers, in tahini sauce topped with lemon juice, parsley & olive oil
- Side Fattoush Salad$5.99
Fresh lettuce, cucumbers & tomatoes
Lunch & Specials
Entrees
- Appetizer (Small)
- Fattoush Mixed Grill$26.50
Fattoush signature fire grilled skewers all juicy and tender. One skewer Kufta Kabob (seasoned ground beef w/ parsley, onion & pine nuts), one skewer Chicken Tawook (chicken breast cubes), one skewer Shish Kabob (Lamb cubes) w/grilled tomatoes, Onions & Peppers. Included with entrée is a salad, pickles and olives.
- Kufta Kabob Plate$22.00
Three skewers of Fattoush signature mix, beef & ground lamb with parsley, onions & pine nuts fire grilled served juicy & tender over rice w/ grilled tomatoes, onions & peppers. Included with entrée a salad, pickles and olives.
- Shish Kabob Plate$25.00
Two tender skewers of select lamb cubes specially seasoned and marinated fire grilled with grilled tomatoes, onions & peppers. Included with entrée a salad, pickles and olives.
- Lamb Chop Plate$30.00
4 lamb chops shoulder seasoned to perfection fire grilled w/ special seasoning. Served with grilled tomatoes, onions & peppers. Included with entrée a salad, pickles and olives.
- Chicken Tawook Plate$22.00
Two skewers of marinated chunks of chicken breast, fire grilled golden & tender, served with grilled tomatoes & onions. Included with entrée a salad, pickles and olives.
- Chicken Tikka$15.00
Marinated & Fire-grilled to perfection. Served tender and juicy. Served with grilled tomatoes & onions
- Shawarma Plate$22.00
Fattoush traditional favorite! Our shawarma Meat, chicken or mixed. Select layers of prime marinated & spiced steak & chicken breast slow grilled, thin sliced & served tender & juicy with grilled tomatoes & onions. Included with entrée a salad, pickles and olives.
- Veggie Skewers$12.50
Three Firegrilled skewers of onions, tomatoes, sweet peppers & jalapenos. Included with entrée a salad, pickles and olives.
- Create Your Own Plate
- Mixed Grill Platter$110.00+
Fattoush signature skewers to share. All entrees served with your choice of red rice, dill rice, mixed vegetables, salad or fries. Appetizers included: Fattoush salad, hummus, baba ghanooj, muthawama & falafel. Plate for 4 Includes: 4 Lamb Chops (shoulder), 4 Skeweres Kufta Kabob, 2 Skewers Chicken Tawook & 2 Skewers Shish Kabob Plate for 6 Includes: 6 Lamb Chops (shoulder), 6 Skeweres Kufta Kabob, 3 Skewers Chicken Tawook & 3 Skewers Shish Kabob
- Appetizers For Platter
- Extra Skewer
- Order Rice$2.99+
Seafood
- Fattoush Seafood Mix$30.00
Trio of the freshest fire grilled skewers, Tilapia, Salmon & Jumbo Shrimp. Delicately seasoned served fresh off the grill over rice w/ grilled tomatoes & onions. Included with entrée a salad, pickles and olives.
- Tilapia Plate$20.00
A fresh pair of Tilapia fillets marinated w/ lemon and garlic, fire grilled to perfection! Served over rice w/ grilled tomatoes & onions. Included with entrée is a salad, pickles and olives.
- Red Snapper$28.00
Red Snapper Marinated w/ lemon & garlic fire grilled until light crisp tender, Served over rice w/ grilled tomatoes & onions. Included with entrée is a salad, pickles and olives.
- Grilled Salmon$30.00
Fattoush favorite, two skewers of Salmon fillets marinated, wood fire grilled bringing out all the flavors that this fine fish. Served over rice w/ grilled tomatoes & onions. Included with entrée is a salad, pickles and olives.
- Jumbo Shrimp$30.00
Jumbo Shrimp served you way, scampi, fire grilled or fried. Served over rice w/ grilled tomatoes & onions. Included with entrée is a salad, pickles and olives.
- Whole Sea Bass$33.00
- Appetizer (Small)
- Seafood Platter$130.00+
Fattoush signature skewers to share, Filet of Tilapia, Jumbo Shrimp, Salmon, Red Snapper. Served over rice with griilled onions, tomatoes, sweet peppers & jalapeños. All entrees served with your choice of red rice, dill rice, mixed vegetables, salad or fries. Plate for 4 Includes: 3 PC Tilapia, 3 Skewers Jumbo Grilled Shrimp, 3 Skewers Grilled Salmon, & Whole Red Snapper Plate for 6 Includes: 4 PC Tilapia, 4 Skewers Jumbo Grilled Shrimp, 4 Skewers Grilled Salmon, & 2 Whole Red Snapper Appetizers included: fattoush salad, hummus, baba ghanooj, muthawama & falafel.
- Appetizers For Platter
Sandwiches
- Mixed Shawarma Sandwich$10.99
- Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$10.99
Chicken with Pickles & garlic sauce Served on shrak or pita bread. Comes with your choice of Fries or Rice & Salad, Pickles & Olives for $2.00 Extra
- Beef Shawarma Sandwich$10.99
Beef with onion, tomatoes & tahini sauce. Served on shrak or pita bread. Comes with your choice of Fries or Rice & Salad, Pickles & Olives for $2.00 Extra Chicken with Pickles & garlic sauce or
- Kufta Kabob Sandwich$10.99
Two Skewers of kufta kabob w/ tomatoes, onions, pickles, hummis & tahini sauce. Served on shrak or pita bread. Comes with your choice of Fries or Rice & Salad, Pickles & Olives for $2.00 Extra.
- Shish Kabob Sandwich$12.99
Skewers of lamb cubes w/ tomatoes, onions, pickles, hummus & tahini sauce. Served on shrak or pita bread. Comes with your choice of Fries or Rice & Salad, Pickles & Olives for $2.00 Extra.
- Falafel Sandwich$8.99
Chickpeas with hummus, Jerusalem salad, pickles & tahini sauce. Served on shrak or pita bread. Comes with your choice of Fries or Rice & Salad, Pickles & Olives for $2.00 Extra.
- Chicken Tawook Sandwich$10.99
Skewers of chicken breast cubes w/ pickles & garlic sauce. Served on shrak or pita bread. Comes with your choice of Fries or Rice & Salad, Pickles & Olives for $2.00 Extra.
- Fattoush Mistro Meal$14.99
Kids Menu
Drinks
- Dine In Soda Can$1.99
- Glass Bottles/Cans$1.00+
- To Go Soda Cans$1.25
- Hawaiian Mango$6.99
- Lemon Daisy$6.99
- Piña Colada$6.99
- Relax Smoothie$6.99
- Fattoush Cocktail$6.99
- Strawberry Breeze Cocktail$6.99
- Strawberry Snow Cocktails$6.99
- Sunrise Cocktail$6.99
- Jamaican Cocktail$6.99
- Strawberry Mango Cocktail$6.99
- Mango$5.99
- Orange$5.99
- Pineapple$5.99
- Carrot$5.99
- Strawberry$5.99
- Lemonade$5.99
- Royal Fresh Juices$9.99
- Vanilla Milkshake$5.99
- Chocolate Milkshake$5.99
- Strawberry Milkshake$5.99
- Iced Mocha Shake$5.99
- Frappucino Shake$5.99
- Mango Shake$5.99
- Carmel Shake$5.99
- Oreo Shake$5.99
- Reese Shake$5.99
- American Coffee$2.99
- Cappuccino$3.99
- Expresso Single$2.99
- Expresso Double$3.99
- Latte$3.99
- Mochaccino$4.99
- Hot Chocolate$2.99
- Nescafe$4.99
- Arabian Coffee$2.99
- Regular Tea$1.99
- Green Tea$1.99
- Camomile$1.99
- Jasmine$1.99
- Earl Grey$1.99
- Mojito Blue$6.99
- Mojito Classic$6.99
- Mojito Mint$6.99
- Mojito Berries$6.99