Popular Items

16" Cheese

$15.99

Side Order of French Fries

$3.99


Appetizers

6 Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Served with homemade marinara

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$7.99

Served with roasted red pepper sauce

8 Wings

$10.99

Meatballs & Sausage

$9.95

With melted mozzarella & garlic rolls

Chicken Fingers

$8.99

With french fries

Individual Pinwheels

$3.95

3 Pieces Pinwheels

$9.99

Salads

Side Garden

$3.45

Romaine, onions, olives, & tomato

Large Garden

$7.95

Romaine, onions, olives, & tomato

Caesar

$8.95

Romaine, croutons, Parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing on the side or tossed

Greek

$8.95

Romaine, feta, red onions, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini, and tomato with special Greek dressing

Caprese

$9.45

Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil, & balsamic glaze

Antipasto

$9.95

Romaine, tomato, onion, Kalamata olives, ham, salami, capicola, roasted peppers, & mozzarella with Italian vinaigrette

Spinach

$9.95

Spinach, diced egg, mushrooms, red onions, gorgonzola, sliced almonds with olive oil, & balsamic glaze

Side Dressings

$1.00

Strombolis

Small Traditional Stromboli

$13.45

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, capicola, onions, mushrooms, two cheese blend of Romano, and mozzarella, served with a side of marinara

Medium Traditional Stromboli

$18.45

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, capicola, onions, mushrooms, two cheese blend of Romano, and mozzarella, served with a side of marinara

Large Traditional Stromboli

$23.45

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, capicola, onions, mushrooms, two cheese blend of Romano, and mozzarella, served with a side of marinara

Small Stromboli Build-Your-Own

$13.45

Medium Stromboli Build-Your-Own

$18.45

Large Stromboli Build-Your-Own

$23.45

Calzones

Small Cheese Calzone

$10.99

Ricotta, Romano, & mozzarella blend baked in a garlic Parmesan crust add additional ingredients for the pizza toppings price

Medium Cheese Calzone

$15.99

Ricotta, Romano, & mozzarella blend baked in a garlic Parmesan crust add additional ingredients for the pizza toppings price

Large Cheese Calzone

$20.99

Ricotta, Romano, & mozzarella blend baked in a garlic Parmesan crust add additional ingredients for the pizza toppings price

Subs

6" Meatball Parmesan

$8.49

Savory meatballs served with a robust marinara sauce & melted mozzarella

12" Meatball Parmesan

$13.99

Savory meatballs served with a robust marinara sauce & melted mozzarella

6" Chicken Parmesan

$8.49

Breaded chicken cutlets served with a robust marinara sauce and melted mozzarella

12" Chicken Parmesan

$13.99

Breaded chicken cutlets served with a robust marinara sauce and melted mozzarella

6" Eggplant Parmesan

$8.49

Lightly breaded eggplant covered in our marinara sauce and melted mozzarella

12" Eggplant Parmesan

$13.99

Lightly breaded eggplant covered in our marinara sauce and melted mozzarella

6" Steak Deluxe

$8.74

Thinly sliced Angus beef steak with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and melted mozzarella

12" Steak Deluxe

$14.49

Thinly sliced Angus beef steak with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and melted mozzarella

6" BBQ Chicken

$8.49

Grilled chicken chunks in a tangy BBQ sauce covered in melted Cheddar cheese

12" BBQ Chicken

$13.99

Grilled chicken chunks in a tangy BBQ sauce covered in melted Cheddar cheese

6" Buffalo Chicken

$8.49

Grilled chicken cutlets in a spicy buffalo sauce covered in melted provolone cheese

12" Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

Grilled chicken cutlets in a spicy buffalo sauce covered in melted provolone cheese

6" Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$7.99

Tasty Italian sausage with green peppers and onion in marinara sauce

12" Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$12.99

Tasty Italian sausage with green peppers and onion in marinara sauce

6" Hot Italian Sub

$7.99

Ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted peppers, and Italian dressing

12" Hot Italian Sub

$12.99

Ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted peppers, and Italian dressing

6" Cold Italian Sub

$7.99

Ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted peppers, and Italian dressing

12" Cold Italian Sub

$12.99

Ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted peppers, and Italian dressing

6" Hot Ham & Cheese Sub

$7.99

Ham and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion

12" Hot Ham & Cheese Sub

$12.99

Ham and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion

6" Cold Ham & Cheese Sub

$7.99

Ham and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion

12" Cold Ham & Cheese Sub

$12.99

Ham and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Pizza

10" Cheese

$10.99

14" Cheese

$13.99

16" Cheese

$15.99

20" Cheese

$23.99Out of stock

Sicilian Cheese

$21.99

10" Gluten Free Cheese

$13.99

Specialty Gourmet Pizza

10" Alfredo Delight

$14.99

Homemade alfredo with grilled chicken, spinach, roasted peppers, & roasted garlic

10" Balsamic Chicken

$14.99

Breaded chicken cutlets with diced tomato, fresh basil, mozzarella, & balsamic glaze

10" BBQ Chicken

$14.99

Tender chicken with a flavorful BBQ sauce & topped with a melted mozzarella & Cheddar cheese blend

10" BBQ Delight

$14.99

Tender chicken with a flavorful BBQ sauce & topped with a melted mozzarella & Cheddar cheese blend, red onion, and pineapple

10" Buffalo Chicken

$14.99

Grilled diced chicken, homemade buffalo sauce with a Cheddar cheese, blue cheese, and mozzarella blend

10" Cheeseburger

$14.99

Black Angus ground beef, bacon, Cheddar cheese with a tasty burger sauce (available with lettuce, tomato, & onion)

10" Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

Homemade alfredo sauce with grilled chicken & melted mozzarella

10" Chicken Parmesan

$14.99

Freshly made chicken cutlets with dinner sauce, melted mozzarella, light ricotta topping with fresh basil & Romano cheese

10" Cream of Spinach

$14.99

Homemade cream of spinach sauce with a sesame crust topped with melted mozzarella and Asiago cheese

10" Eggplant Alfredo

$14.99

Homemade alfredo sauce with breaded eggplant & melted mozzarella

10" Eggplant Parmesan

$14.99

Lightly breaded eggplant with melted mozzarella, light ricotta, fresh basil, & Romano cheese

10" Gluten Free Balsamic Chicken

$14.99

Breaded chicken cutlets with diced tomato, fresh basil, mozzarella, & balsamic glaze

10" Gluten Free BBQ Chicken

$14.99

Tender chicken with a flavorful BBQ sauce & topped with a melted mozzarella & Cheddar cheese blend

10" Gluten Free BBQ Delight

$14.99

Tender chicken with a flavorful BBQ sauce & topped with a melted mozzarella & Cheddar cheese blend, red onion, and pineapple

10" Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken

$14.99

Grilled diced chicken, homemade buffalo sauce with a Cheddar cheese, blue cheese, and mozzarella blend

10" Gluten Free Cheeseburger

$14.99

Black Angus ground beef, bacon, Cheddar cheese with a tasty burger sauce (available with lettuce, tomato, & onion)

10" Gluten Free Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

Homemade alfredo sauce with grilled chicken & melted mozzarella

10" Gluten Free Chicken Parmesan

$14.99

Freshly made chicken cutlets with dinner sauce, melted mozzarella, light ricotta topping with fresh basil & Romano cheese

10" Gluten Free Eggplant Alfredo

$14.99

Homemade alfredo sauce with breaded eggplant & melted mozzarella

10" Gluten Free Eggplant Parmesan

$14.99

Lightly breaded eggplant with melted mozzarella, light ricotta, fresh basil, & Romano cheese

10" Gluten Free Hidden Valley

$14.99

Grilled chicken, Cheddar cheese, and bacon with a ranch dressing base

10" Gluten Free House

$14.99

Beef, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, onions, & green peppers

10" Gluten Free Lasagna Pizza

$14.99

Two layers of pasta & ground beef, ricotta, mozzarella, dinner sauce, & topped with fresh basil

10" Gluten Free Margherita Pizza

$14.99

Fresh tomato, mozzarella, basil, & olive oil

10" Gluten Free Meat

$14.99

Ground beef, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, ham, & bacon

10" Gluten Free Meatball Parmesan

$14.99

Homemade meatballs & dinner sauce with melted mozzarella topping, light ricotta topping with fresh basil, & Romano cheese

10" Gluten Free Pizza Fresco

$14.99

Homemade marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil, olive oil & diced tomato

10" Gluten Free Pizza Primavera

$14.99

Spinach, artichoke, lightly breaded eggplant, and zucchini on a garlic, olive oil, sesame crust topped lightly with our dinner sauce & Asiago cheese

10" Gluten Free Steak Deluxe

$14.99

Tender sliced steak with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, & a mozzarella/Cheddar cheese blend

10" Gluten Free Veggie

$14.99

Eggplant, green peppers, onions, garlic, tomato, spinach, mushrooms, & black olives

10" Gluten Free White Mediterranean

$14.99

Fresh spinach, diced tomatoes, light garlic, ricotta, & feta cheese

10" Hidden Valley

$14.99

Grilled chicken, Cheddar cheese, and bacon with a ranch dressing base

10" House

$14.99

Beef, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, onions, & green peppers

10" Lasagna Pizza

$14.99

Two layers of pasta & ground beef, ricotta, mozzarella, dinner sauce, & topped with fresh basil

10" Margherita Pizza

$14.99

Fresh tomato, mozzarella, basil, & olive oil

10" Meat

$14.99

Ground beef, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, ham, & bacon

10" Meatball Parmesan

$14.99

Homemade meatballs & dinner sauce with melted mozzarella topping, light ricotta topping with fresh basil, & Romano cheese

10" Pizza Fresco

$14.99

Homemade marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil, olive oil & diced tomato

10" Pizza Primavera

$14.99

Spinach, artichoke, lightly breaded eggplant, and zucchini on a garlic, olive oil, sesame crust topped lightly with our dinner sauce & Asiago cheese

10" Steak Deluxe

$14.99

Tender sliced steak with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, & a mozzarella/Cheddar cheese blend

10" Veggie

$14.99

Eggplant, green peppers, onions, garlic, tomato, spinach, mushrooms, & black olives

10" White Mediterranean

$14.99

Fresh spinach, diced tomatoes, light garlic, ricotta, & feta cheese

14" Alfredo Delight

$21.99

Homemade alfredo with grilled chicken, spinach, roasted peppers, & roasted garlic

14" Balsamic Chicken

$21.99

Breaded chicken cutlets with diced tomato, fresh basil, mozzarella, & balsamic glaze

14" BBQ Chicken

$21.99

Tender chicken with a flavorful BBQ sauce & topped with a melted mozzarella & Cheddar cheese blend

14" BBQ Delight

$21.99

Tender chicken with a flavorful BBQ sauce & topped with a melted mozzarella & Cheddar cheese blend, red onion, and pineapple

14" Buffalo Chicken

$21.99

Grilled diced chicken, homemade buffalo sauce with a Cheddar cheese, blue cheese, and mozzarella blend

14" Cheeseburger

$21.99

Black Angus ground beef, bacon, Cheddar cheese with a tasty burger sauce (available with lettuce, tomato, & onion)

14" Chicken Alfredo

$21.99

Homemade alfredo sauce with grilled chicken & melted mozzarella

14" Chicken Parmesan

$21.99

Freshly made chicken cutlets with dinner sauce, melted mozzarella, light ricotta topping with fresh basil & Romano cheese

14" Cream of Spinach

$21.99

Homemade cream of spinach sauce with a sesame crust topped with melted mozzarella and Asiago cheese

14" Eggplant Alfredo

$21.99

Homemade alfredo sauce with breaded eggplant & melted mozzarella

14" Eggplant Parmesan

$21.99

Lightly breaded eggplant with melted mozzarella, light ricotta, fresh basil, & Romano cheese

14" Hidden Valley

$21.99

Grilled chicken, Cheddar cheese, and bacon with a ranch dressing base

14" House

$21.99

Beef, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, onions, & green peppers

14" Lasagna Pizza

$21.99

Two layers of pasta & ground beef, ricotta, mozzarella, dinner sauce, & topped with fresh basil

14" Margherita Pizza

$21.99

Fresh tomato, mozzarella, basil, & olive oil

14" Meat

$21.99

Ground beef, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, ham, & bacon

14" Meatball Parmesan

$21.99Out of stock

Homemade meatballs & dinner sauce with melted mozzarella topping, light ricotta topping with fresh basil, & Romano cheese

14" Pizza Fresco

$21.99

Homemade marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil, olive oil & diced tomato

14" Pizza Primavera

$21.99

Spinach, artichoke, lightly breaded eggplant, and zucchini on a garlic, olive oil, sesame crust topped lightly with our dinner sauce & Asiago cheese

14" Steak Deluxe

$21.99

Tender sliced steak with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, & a mozzarella/Cheddar cheese blend

14" Veggie

$21.99

Eggplant, green peppers, onions, garlic, tomato, spinach, mushrooms, & black olives

14" White Mediterranean

$21.99

Fresh spinach, diced tomatoes, light garlic, ricotta, & feta cheese

16" Alfredo Delight

$24.99

Homemade alfredo with grilled chicken, spinach, roasted peppers, & roasted garlic

16" Balsamic Chicken

$24.99

Breaded chicken cutlets with diced tomato, fresh basil, mozzarella, & balsamic glaze

16" BBQ Chicken

$24.99

Tender chicken with a flavorful BBQ sauce & topped with a melted mozzarella & Cheddar cheese blend

16" BBQ Delight

$24.99

Tender chicken with a flavorful BBQ sauce & topped with a melted mozzarella & Cheddar cheese blend, red onion, and pineapple

16" Buffalo Chicken

$24.99

Grilled diced chicken, homemade buffalo sauce with a Cheddar cheese, blue cheese, and mozzarella blend

16" Cheeseburger

$24.99

Black Angus ground beef, bacon, Cheddar cheese with a tasty burger sauce (available with lettuce, tomato, & onion)

16" Chicken Alfredo

$24.99

Homemade alfredo sauce with grilled chicken & melted mozzarella

16" Chicken Parmesan

$24.99

Freshly made chicken cutlets with dinner sauce, melted mozzarella, light ricotta topping with fresh basil & Romano cheese

16" Cream of Spinach

$24.99

Homemade cream of spinach sauce with a sesame crust topped with melted mozzarella and Asiago cheese

16" Eggplant Alfredo

$24.99

Homemade alfredo sauce with breaded eggplant & melted mozzarella

16" Eggplant Parmesan

$24.99

Lightly breaded eggplant with melted mozzarella, light ricotta, fresh basil, & Romano cheese

16" Hidden Valley

$24.99

Grilled chicken, Cheddar cheese, and bacon with a ranch dressing base

16" House

$24.99

Beef, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, onions, & green peppers

16" Lasagna Pizza

$24.99

Two layers of pasta & ground beef, ricotta, mozzarella, dinner sauce, & topped with fresh basil

16" Margherita Pizza

$24.99

Fresh tomato, mozzarella, basil, & olive oil

16" Meat

$24.99

Ground beef, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, ham, & bacon

16" Meatball Parmesan

$24.99

Homemade meatballs & dinner sauce with melted mozzarella topping, light ricotta topping with fresh basil, & Romano cheese

16" Pizza Fresco

$24.99

Homemade marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil, olive oil & diced tomato

16" Pizza Primavera

$24.99

Spinach, artichoke, lightly breaded eggplant, and zucchini on a garlic, olive oil, sesame crust topped lightly with our dinner sauce & Asiago cheese

16" Steak Deluxe

$24.99

Tender sliced steak with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, & a mozzarella/Cheddar cheese blend

16" Veggie

$24.99

Eggplant, green peppers, onions, garlic, tomato, spinach, mushrooms, & black olives

16" White Mediterranean

$24.99

Fresh spinach, diced tomatoes, light garlic, ricotta, & feta cheese

16x16" Grandma Pizza

$27.49

Thin crust style Sicilian pan pizza with fresh crushed tomatoes, olive oil, fresh basil, and mozzarella

16x16" Sicilian Alfredo Delight

$27.49

Homemade alfredo with grilled chicken, spinach, roasted peppers, & roasted garlic

16x16" Sicilian Balsamic Chicken

$27.49

Breaded chicken cutlets with diced tomato, fresh basil, mozzarella, & balsamic glaze

16x16" Sicilian BBQ Chicken

$27.49

Tender chicken with a flavorful BBQ sauce & topped with a melted mozzarella & Cheddar cheese blend

16x16" Sicilian BBQ Delight

$27.49

Tender chicken with a flavorful BBQ sauce & topped with a melted mozzarella & Cheddar cheese blend, red onion, and pineapple

16x16" Sicilian Buffalo Chicken

$27.49

Grilled diced chicken, homemade buffalo sauce with a Cheddar cheese, blue cheese, and mozzarella blend

16x16" Sicilian Cheeseburger

$27.49

Black Angus ground beef, bacon, Cheddar cheese with a tasty burger sauce (available with lettuce, tomato, & onion)

16x16" Sicilian Chicken Alfredo

$27.49

Homemade alfredo sauce with grilled chicken & melted mozzarella

16x16" Sicilian Chicken Parmesan

$27.49

Freshly made chicken cutlets with dinner sauce, melted mozzarella, light ricotta topping with fresh basil & Romano cheese

16x16" Sicilian Cream of Spinach

$27.49

Homemade cream of spinach sauce with a sesame crust topped with melted mozzarella and Asiago cheese

16x16" Sicilian Eggplant Alfredo

$27.49

Homemade alfredo sauce with breaded eggplant & melted mozzarella

16x16" Sicilian Eggplant Parmesan

$27.49

Lightly breaded eggplant with melted mozzarella, light ricotta, fresh basil, & Romano cheese

16x16" Sicilian Hidden Valley

$27.49

Grilled chicken, Cheddar cheese, and bacon with a ranch dressing base

16x16" Sicilian House

$27.49

Beef, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, onions, & green peppers

16x16" Sicilian Lasagna Pizza

$27.49

Two layers of pasta & ground beef, ricotta, mozzarella, dinner sauce, & topped with fresh basil

16x16" Sicilian Margherita Pizza

$27.49

Fresh tomato, mozzarella, basil, & olive oil

16x16" Sicilian Meat Special

$27.49

Ground beef, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, ham, & bacon

16x16" Sicilian Meatball Parmesan

$27.49

Homemade meatballs & dinner sauce with melted mozzarella topping, light ricotta topping with fresh basil, & Romano cheese

16x16" Sicilian Pizza Fresco

$27.49

Homemade marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil, olive oil & diced tomato

16x16" Sicilian Pizza Primavera

$27.49

Spinach, artichoke, lightly breaded eggplant, and zucchini on a garlic, olive oil, sesame crust topped lightly with our dinner sauce & Asiago cheese

16x16" Sicilian Steak Deluxe

$27.49

Tender sliced steak with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, & a mozzarella/Cheddar cheese blend

16x16" Sicilian Veggie

$27.49

Eggplant, green peppers, onions, garlic, tomato, spinach, mushrooms, & black olives

16x16" Sicilian White Mediterranean

$27.49

Fresh spinach, diced tomatoes, light garlic, ricotta, & feta cheese

20" Alfredo Delight

$34.99Out of stock

20" Balsamic Chicken

$34.99Out of stock

20" BBQ Chicken

$34.99Out of stock

20" BBQ Delight

$34.99Out of stock

20" Buffalo Chicken

$34.99Out of stock

20" Cheeseburger

$34.99Out of stock

20" Chicken Alfredo

$34.99Out of stock

20" Chicken Parmesan

$34.99Out of stock

20" Cream of Spinach

$34.99Out of stock

20" Eggplant Alfredo

$34.99Out of stock

20" Eggplant Parmesan

$34.99Out of stock

20" Hidden Valley

$34.99Out of stock

20" House

$34.99Out of stock

20" Lasagna Pizza

$34.99Out of stock

20" Margherita Pizza

$34.99Out of stock

20" Meat

$34.99Out of stock

20" Meatball Parmesan

$34.99Out of stock

20" Pizza Fresco

$34.99Out of stock

20" Pizza Primavera

$34.99Out of stock

20" Steak Deluxe

$34.99Out of stock

20" Veggie

$34.99Out of stock

20" White Mediterranean

$34.99Out of stock

Pizza by the Slice

Cheese Slice

$3.25

Specialty Slice

$4.75

Sicilian Slice

$3.99

Grandma Slice

$4.50

Double Stuffed

$5.75

Sides

1/2 Dozen Garlic Rolls

$4.25

1 Dozen Garlic Rolls

$5.49

2 Sausage

$4.95

2 Meatballs

$4.95

Jamaican Beef Patties

$2.99

Side Order of French Fries

$3.99

Side Dressings

$1.00

Side Marinara

$1.00

Chips

$1.50

Pastas

Spaghetti

$11.99

Pasta noodles served in our homemade dinner sauce

Meatball Parmesan

$13.99

Fresh meatballs made with melted mozzarella and served in our dinner sauce with a side of pasta (spaghetti or ziti noodles)

Chicken Parmesan

$14.89

Breaded chicken breast, lightly fried, with melted mozzarella, & served in our dinner sauce with a side of pasta (spaghetti or ziti noodles)

Eggplant Parmesan

$13.99

Thinly sliced, breaded eggplant, lightly fried, with melted mozzarella & served in our dinner sauce with a side of pasta (spaghetti or ziti noodles)

Baked Ziti Romano

$12.99

Ziti pasta mixed with our fresh dinner sauce, ricotta cheese, & covered in melted mozzarella

Baked Ziti

$11.99

Ziti pasta mixed with our fresh dinner sauce & covered in melted mozzarella

Desserts

Slice New York Style Cheesecake

$5.25

Slice Specialty Cheesecake

$4.99

Cannoli

$4.25

Chocolate Cannoli

$4.75

Tiramisu

$4.15

Mascarpone Limoncello Cake

$5.25

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Drinks

2 Liter Soda

$3.50

20 Oz Soda

$2.29

Bottled Water

$1.25

Can Soda

$1.59

Manhattan Special

$3.50

Powerade

$2.25

Sparkling Water San Pellegrino

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Dunkin Donut French Vanilla

$3.50

Dunkin Donut Mocha

$3.50

Monster Mean Bean

$3.50

Monster Loco Mocha

$3.50

Dough Balls

10" dough ball

$3.00

14" dough ball

$6.00

16" dough ball

$8.00