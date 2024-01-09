Fountain City Coffee Co. @ Banks Food Hall
Food
Breakfast
Lunch Sandwiches
Freshly sliced Boar's Head deli sandwiches
- Broadway$11.00
ham, turkey, white american, pickles, brown mustard, & mayo on hoagie roll
- Rialto$11.00
salami, pepperoni, hot cappy, onion, shredded lettuce, brown mustard, mayo, vinegar & oil on hoagie roll
- Waveshaper$8.00
pear, whipped goat cheese, arugula, & candied jalapeno syrup on brioche (try it with bacon!)
- Bradley$8.00
FCC classic rotisserie chicken salad with bibb lettuce on a croissant
- Dillingham$9.00
BH Smokemaster ham, smoked cheddar, bibb lettuce, mayo, & honeycup mustard on brioche
- Linwood$9.00
turkey, havarti, red onion, spinach, & house romesco (treenut free) on croissant
- Toastwich$8.00
avocado, red onion, arugula, feta & everything seasoning on brioche
- BAYLT$8.00
BLT with avocado on brioche
- PB&J$6.00
creamy peanut butter with jelly (grape or strawberry) on brioche
Drinks
Drip & Cold Brew
Espresso
Flavored Lattes
- Brown Sugar$6.05+
- Butterbeer$6.05+
- Candyland$6.05+
- Caramel latte$6.05+
- Cocoa Cavendish$6.05+
- Custom Flavored Latte$6.05+
- Gingerbread Chai$6.05+
- Grilled Pineapple$6.05+
- Honey Cinnamon$6.05+
- Krampus$6.05+
- Libbarace$6.05+
- Merry Christmas Malfoy$6.05+
- Mint Mocha$6.05+
- Mocha$6.05+
- Pumpkin Spice$6.05+
- Samoa$6.05+
- Smokey Mtn$6.05+
- Smores$6.05+
- Snickers$6.05+
- Sweetheart$6.05+
- The Fuzzy Bear$6.05+
- The Snowball$6.05+
- Toasty Praline$6.05+
- White Chocolate Lavender$6.05+
- White Mocha$6.05+
- Mr. Bean$6.05+
Non-Coffee Drinks
The Bakeshop by Fountain City Coffee Co. Location and Ordering Hours
(762) 524-7774
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 8:30AM