Per Iniziare

Zuppa Contadina
$16.00

farm vegetables, chickpeas, white beans, lacinato kale, Felice extra virgin olive oil

Crostone Ricotta
$17.00

fresh ricotta, Italian linden spicy honey, figs, sliced almonds

Crostone Bruschetta
$16.00

garlic, sea salt, crushed tomato, homemade toasted bread, Felice extra virgin olive oi

Burrata E Prosciutto
$27.00

local upstate burrata, traditionally cured Tuscan prosciutto

Polpettine
$19.00

homemade veal meatballs, tomato sauce, Parmigiano-Reggiano

Tartare di Tonno*
$29.00

tuna tartare, avocado, carrots, fried capers, parsley, mint leaves *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. All of our freshly baked products and dishes are prepared in facilities where nuts, wheat, dairy, and other food allergens are present. While we make every effort to separate these items, we cannot guarantee that our products will be free of the major food allergens

Cozze al Pomodoro*
$22.00

P.E.I. mussels, white wine, garlic, shallot, tomato sauce, parsley, toasted bread *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Melanzane Alla Parmigiana
$21.00

baked layers of thinly sliced eggplant, Parmigiano-Reggiano, tomato basil sauce

Crostini Toscani
$19.00

traditional bread tartine, chicken liver mousse, onion confit, crispy sage, imported salami from Italy

Carciofi E Calamari Fritti
$24.00

fried baby artichokes and calamari, parsley, lemon

Arancini
$19.00

rice balls, tomato, mozzarella, oregano, served with spicy arrabbiata sauce

Taglieri

Tagliere Misti 2/2
$32.00

Chef's Selection Of Imported Cheeses & Cured Meats

Verdure E Insalate

Tricolore
$20.00

wild chicory misticanza, red wine vinegar, avocado, buffalo mozzarella, La Porrona extra virgin olive oil

Rucola e Carciofi
$22.00

wild arugula, thinly sliced artichokes, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, Dijon Dressing

Caprese Invernale
$21.00

buffalo mozzarella, roasted Kumato tomatoes, fresh organic basil, black olives, Felice extra virgin olive oil

Quinoa
$21.00

quinoa salad, baby spinach, roasted butternut squash, red beets, avocado, toasted almonds, house dressing

Nizzarda Di Salmone*
$27.00

misticanza, Faroe Island salmon, hard-boiled farm egg, carrots, celery, Kumato tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, avocado, mustard dressing. Substitute salmon with grilled chicken *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Paste

Spaghetti All'Arrabbiata
$24.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, garlic confit, peperoncino, cherry tomatoes

Pappardelle Con Salsiccia
$27.00

sweet Italian sausage, braised endive, porcini mushrooms, herbs, truffle sauce

Fettuccine Alla Bolognese
$28.00

traditional veal ragù, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano

Linguine alla Vongole*
$32.00

Manila clams, white wine, garlic, chili pepper, parsley *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. All of our freshly baked products and dishes are prepared in facilities where nuts, wheat, dairy, and other food allergens are present. While we make every effort to separate these items, we cannot guarantee that our products will be free of the major food allergens

Ravioli Della Casa
$27.00

housemade spinach and ricotta ravioli, butter and sage sauce, grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

Gnocchi al Pesto
$26.00

basil pesto, crushed burrata, fresh basil leaves

Fusilli Al Ferretto E Burrata
$25.00

artisanal fresh fusilli, San Marzano tomato sauce, creamy burrata cheese, basil

Tonnarelli Cacio Pepe
$26.00

Pecorino Romano, freshly ground black pepper, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano

Tonnarelli alla Carbonara*
$27.00

tonnarelli, eggs, cream, Pecorino Romano, Parmigiano-Reggiano, crispy bacon. *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Rigatoni Al Salmone
$28.00

handmade rigatoni, organic salmon, smoked salmon, pink sauce, chili pepper, parsley

Lasagna Tradizionale
$28.00

homemade spinach pasta, slow cooked veal ragù, béchamel, Parmigiano-Reggiano sauce

Secondi

Salmone*
$39.00

Faroe Island salmon, Brussels sprout puree, roasted butternut squash, frizzled Brussels sprouts, sun-dried tomato-chili-caper pesto, parsley, basil *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. All of our freshly baked products and dishes are prepared in facilities where nuts, wheat, dairy, and other food allergens are present. While we make every effort to separate these items, we cannot guarantee that our products will be free of major food allergens.

Branzino Al Cartoccio
$41.00

oven-roasted Mediterranean sea bass, yukon gold potatoes, cherry tomatoes, chopped capers, Taggiasche olives, braised shallots, parsley, lemon slices

L'Hamburger*
$25.00

short-rib blend, taleggio cheese, bacon, red onion confit, pickle, tomato, hand-cut French fries. *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Milanese Di Pollo
$31.00

traditional chicken Milanese, wild arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano, balsamic reduction

Tagliata Di Manzo*
$49.00

sliced Prime Sirloin steak 12 oz, choice of one side *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. All of our freshly baked products and dishes are prepared in facilities where nuts, wheat, dairy, and other food allergens are present. While we make every effort to separate these items, we cannot guarantee that our products will be free of major food allergens.

Pollo, Pomodoro e Radicchio
$29.00

fresh herb grilled chicken, sun-dried tomato pesto, roasted Kumato tomato, radicchio, crushed dried sweet red pepper, balsamic reduction, Felice Extra virgin olive oil

Contorni

Cavolfiore Arrosto
$13.00

roasted cauliflower, paprika, capers, hazelnuts, raisins

Cime Di Rapa
$13.00

sautéed broccoli rabe, black pepper, Pecorino Romano

Patate Arrosto
$13.00

oven roasted potatoes, shallot confit

Cavolini
$13.00

crispy Brussels sprouts, roasted bacon

Spinaci Al Limone
$13.00

sautéed spinach, lemon, extra virgin olive oil

Dolci

Tiramisu*
$15.00

espresso soaked sponge cake with mascarpone cream and cocoa powder

Tortino Al Cioccolato
$15.00

cocoa and almond flour cake, vanilla gelato (gluten-free)

Torta Di Mele
$15.00

homemade apple tart, vanilla gelato

Delizia Al Limone
$15.00

sponge cake filled with lemon cream, limoncello syrup

Torta Cioccolato E Nocciola
$15.00

chocolate cake, hazelnut cream, crunchy dark chocolate

Cheesecake
$15.00

American cheesecake topped with wild berry sauce

Retail

Felice Extra Virgin Olive Oil
$28.00

FELICE- Extra Virgin Olive oilThe Extra Virgin “FELICE” is a beautiful intense limpid golden yellow color with slight green house. Its aroma is elegant and rotund , with hints of mint and rosemary , together with spicy notes of cinnamon and notes of almond. Its taste is fine and harmonic, endowed with an ample vegetal flavor of artichoke, wild chicory and lettuce. Bitterness and pungency are present and distinct. It would be ideal on artichoke appetizers, tomato salads, marinated salmon, steamed vegetables, barley soups, risotto with mussels, stewed shellfish, roast fish, baked rabbit, grilled poultry, goat cheeses

Villa Grimelli Aged Chianti Vinegar
$19.00

This new single vineyard line embraces the more regional wines of Italy, allowing creative chefs and consumers all over the world to give unique flavor to their meal

Villa Manodori Artigianale Balsamico
$49.00

Villa Manodori Balsamic vinegar is the labor of Massimo Bottura, Chef Patron of the three Michelin star restaurant Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy. He produces this artisanal balsamic vinegar in very limited quantities. Villa Manodori begins with locally grown grapes, which are reduced into must, and then aged in different wood barrels. Villa Manodori's dark color and rich aroma reflect a century of family tradition. Aceto Balsamico perfectly glazes steak, pork and poultry. Add it to sauce or drizzle it over risotto or sliced Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Toss greens such as arugula and radicchio with aceto balsamico, then add a swirl of Villa Manodori Extra Virgin Olive Oil and a pinch of salt. For dessert, try fresh berries sprinkled with powdered sugar and Villa Manodori aceto balsamico.

Felice Tote Bag
$20.00