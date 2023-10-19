Felice Felice 64
Per Iniziare
farm vegetables, chickpeas, white beans, lacinato kale, Felice extra virgin olive oil
fresh ricotta, Italian linden spicy honey, figs, sliced almonds
garlic, sea salt, crushed tomato, homemade toasted bread, Felice extra virgin olive oi
local upstate burrata, traditionally cured Tuscan prosciutto
homemade veal meatballs, tomato sauce, Parmigiano-Reggiano
tuna tartare, avocado, carrots, fried capers, parsley, mint leaves
P.E.I. mussels, white wine, garlic, shallot, tomato sauce, parsley, toasted bread
baked layers of thinly sliced eggplant, Parmigiano-Reggiano, tomato basil sauce
traditional bread tartine, chicken liver mousse, onion confit, crispy sage, imported salami from Italy
fried baby artichokes and calamari, parsley, lemon
rice balls, tomato, mozzarella, oregano, served with spicy arrabbiata sauce
Verdure E Insalate
wild chicory misticanza, red wine vinegar, avocado, buffalo mozzarella, La Porrona extra virgin olive oil
wild arugula, thinly sliced artichokes, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, Dijon Dressing
buffalo mozzarella, roasted Kumato tomatoes, fresh organic basil, black olives, Felice extra virgin olive oil
quinoa salad, baby spinach, roasted butternut squash, red beets, avocado, toasted almonds, house dressing
misticanza, Faroe Island salmon, hard-boiled farm egg, carrots, celery, Kumato tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, avocado, mustard dressing. Substitute salmon with grilled chicken
Paste
San Marzano tomato sauce, garlic confit, peperoncino, cherry tomatoes
sweet Italian sausage, braised endive, porcini mushrooms, herbs, truffle sauce
traditional veal ragù, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
Manila clams, white wine, garlic, chili pepper, parsley
housemade spinach and ricotta ravioli, butter and sage sauce, grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
basil pesto, crushed burrata, fresh basil leaves
artisanal fresh fusilli, San Marzano tomato sauce, creamy burrata cheese, basil
Pecorino Romano, freshly ground black pepper, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
tonnarelli, eggs, cream, Pecorino Romano, Parmigiano-Reggiano, crispy bacon.
handmade rigatoni, organic salmon, smoked salmon, pink sauce, chili pepper, parsley
homemade spinach pasta, slow cooked veal ragù, béchamel, Parmigiano-Reggiano sauce
Secondi
Faroe Island salmon, Brussels sprout puree, roasted butternut squash, frizzled Brussels sprouts, sun-dried tomato-chili-caper pesto, parsley, basil
oven-roasted Mediterranean sea bass, yukon gold potatoes, cherry tomatoes, chopped capers, Taggiasche olives, braised shallots, parsley, lemon slices
short-rib blend, taleggio cheese, bacon, red onion confit, pickle, tomato, hand-cut French fries.
traditional chicken Milanese, wild arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano, balsamic reduction
sliced Prime Sirloin steak 12 oz, choice of one side
fresh herb grilled chicken, sun-dried tomato pesto, roasted Kumato tomato, radicchio, crushed dried sweet red pepper, balsamic reduction, Felice Extra virgin olive oil
Contorni
roasted cauliflower, paprika, capers, hazelnuts, raisins
sautéed broccoli rabe, black pepper, Pecorino Romano
oven roasted potatoes, shallot confit
crispy Brussels sprouts, roasted bacon
sautéed spinach, lemon, extra virgin olive oil
Dolci
espresso soaked sponge cake with mascarpone cream and cocoa powder
cocoa and almond flour cake, vanilla gelato (gluten-free)
homemade apple tart, vanilla gelato
sponge cake filled with lemon cream, limoncello syrup
chocolate cake, hazelnut cream, crunchy dark chocolate
American cheesecake topped with wild berry sauce
Retail
FELICE- Extra Virgin Olive oilThe Extra Virgin “FELICE” is a beautiful intense limpid golden yellow color with slight green house. Its aroma is elegant and rotund , with hints of mint and rosemary , together with spicy notes of cinnamon and notes of almond. Its taste is fine and harmonic, endowed with an ample vegetal flavor of artichoke, wild chicory and lettuce. Bitterness and pungency are present and distinct. It would be ideal on artichoke appetizers, tomato salads, marinated salmon, steamed vegetables, barley soups, risotto with mussels, stewed shellfish, roast fish, baked rabbit, grilled poultry, goat cheeses
This new single vineyard line embraces the more regional wines of Italy, allowing creative chefs and consumers all over the world to give unique flavor to their meal
Villa Manodori Balsamic vinegar is the labor of Massimo Bottura, Chef Patron of the three Michelin star restaurant Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy. He produces this artisanal balsamic vinegar in very limited quantities. Villa Manodori begins with locally grown grapes, which are reduced into must, and then aged in different wood barrels. Villa Manodori's dark color and rich aroma reflect a century of family tradition. Aceto Balsamico perfectly glazes steak, pork and poultry. Add it to sauce or drizzle it over risotto or sliced Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Toss greens such as arugula and radicchio with aceto balsamico, then add a swirl of Villa Manodori Extra Virgin Olive Oil and a pinch of salt. For dessert, try fresh berries sprinkled with powdered sugar and Villa Manodori aceto balsamico.