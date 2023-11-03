Villa Manodori Artigianale Balsamico

Villa Manodori Balsamic vinegar is the labor of Massimo Bottura, Chef Patron of the three Michelin star restaurant Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy. He produces this artisanal balsamic vinegar in very limited quantities. Villa Manodori begins with locally grown grapes, which are reduced into must, and then aged in different wood barrels. Villa Manodori's dark color and rich aroma reflect a century of family tradition. Aceto Balsamico perfectly glazes steak, pork and poultry. Add it to sauce or drizzle it over risotto or sliced Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Toss greens such as arugula and radicchio with aceto balsamico, then add a swirl of Villa Manodori Extra Virgin Olive Oil and a pinch of salt. For dessert, try fresh berries sprinkled with powdered sugar and Villa Manodori aceto balsamico.