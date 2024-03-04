Fellini's Pizzeria-White Oak 1624 Lincoln Way
**NEW** 4 Cut Sicilian Box
4 Cut Sicilian Box
Hoagies
Half Hoagies
- Half Capicola & Peppers$7.99
- Half Cheeseburger$6.99
- Half Chicken Bacon Cheddar$7.99
- Half Chicken Cordon Bleu$6.99
- Half Chicken Parmesan$7.99
- Half Club$7.99
- Half Crispy Chicken$6.99
- Half Deluxe Italian$7.99
- Half Greek Veggie$6.99
- Half Grilled Buffalo Chicken$6.99
- Half Grilled Chicken$6.99
- Half Gyro Hoagie$6.99
- Half Ham$6.99
- Half Hot Sausage$7.99
- Half Italian$6.99
- Half Meatball$6.99
- Half Mediterranean$6.99
- Half Philly Chicken$7.99
- Half Philly Steak$7.99
- Half Turkey$6.99
- Half Tuscan Chicken$7.99
- Half Veggie$6.99
Whole Hoagies
- Whole Capicola & Peppers$13.99
- Whole Cheeseburger$12.99
- Whole Chicken Bacon Cheddar$13.99
- Whole Chicken Cordon Bleu$12.99
- Whole Chicken Parmesan$13.99
- Whole Club$13.99
- Whole Crispy Chicken$12.99
- Whole Deluxe Italian$13.99
- Whole Greek Veggie$12.99
- Whole Grilled Buffalo Chicken$12.99
- Whole Grilled Chicken$12.99
- Whole Gyro Hoagie$12.99
- Whole Ham$12.99
- Whole Hot Sausage$13.99
- Whole Italian$12.99
- Whole Meatball$12.99
- Whole Mediterranean$12.99
- Whole Philly Chicken$13.99
- Whole Philly Steak$13.99
- Whole Turkey$12.99
- Whole Tuscan Chicken$13.99
- Whole Veggie$12.99
Slices
Slice
Salads
- Antipasto Salad$12.99
- Chef Salad$12.99
- Cobb Salad$12.99
- Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.99
- Crispy Chicken Salad$13.99
- Garden Salad$9.99
- Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.99
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$13.99
- Grilled Chicken Salad$13.99
- Grilled Gyro Salad$13.99
- Grilled Steak Salad$13.99
- Mediterranean Salad$12.99
Appetizers
- Bread Stick Bites w/ Traditional Sauce$7.99
with Traditional Sauce
- Breaded Mushrooms w/ Traditional Sauce$7.49
with Traditional Sauce
- Breaded Zucchini w/ Traditional Sauce$7.99
with Traditional Sauce
- Cheesy Bread Sticks w/ Traditional Sauce$11.99
with Traditional Sauce
- Chicken Tenders$9.99
- Chicken Tenders w/ Fries$11.99
- Fried Bread Sticks Bites w/ Traditional Sauce$7.99
with Traditional Sauce
- Garlic Bread$3.49
- Gyro Pockets w/ Tzatziki Sauce$11.99
with Tzatziki
- Hot Pepper Cheese Balls w/ Ranch$7.49
with Ranch
- Italian Meat Pockets w/ Traditional Sauce$11.99
with Traditional Sauce
- Jalapeño Poppers w/ Ranch$7.49
with Ranch
- Macaroni Bites w/ Traditional Sauce$7.49
with Traditional Sauce
- Onion Rings$6.49
- Pepperoni Sticks w/ Traditional Sauce$12.99
with Traditional Sauce
- Pizza Boat$8.99
- Provolone Wedges w/ Traditional Sauce$7.49
with Traditional Sauce
Twisters & Rolls
Twisters
Rolls
Fellini Bites
Burgers
Specialty Burgers
- Western Burger w/ small fries$12.99
Cheddar cheese, bacon, bbq sauce, onion rings
- Philly Burger w/ small fries$12.99
Provolone cheese, sautéed mushrooms, green peppers, onion
- Buffalo Burger w/ small fries$11.99
Buffalo sauce, provolone, onions, your choice of bleu cheese (or) ranch
- Dirty Burger w/ small fries$12.99
Cheddar, American, provolone, mozzarella
- Shroom Burger w/ small fries$11.99
Provolone cheese, sautéed mushrooms
- Cry Baby Burger w/ small fries$11.99
Provolone, jalapeño, hot 'n spicy BBQ and super hot sauce
Calzones & Wedgies
Calzone
Wedgies
Gyro & Chicken Gyro
Desserts
**NEW** Strawberry Fried Dough
Specials
Large 1 Topping
Extra Large 1 Topping
Large 1 Topping And Breadsticks
Large 1 Topping and Whole Hoagie
Large 1 Topping and Fellini Bites
Fellini's Pizzeria-White Oak 1624 Lincoln Way Location and Ordering Hours
(412) 678-1919
Open now • Closes at 10PM