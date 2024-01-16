Fenimore's Pub/Park 26 Park 26
Appetizer
- Charcuterie & Cheese
chef’s selection of the day$25.00
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts
bourbon, bacon, parmesan (GF)$14.00
- Focaccia Sticks
tomato bruschetta dip (V)$13.00
- Salt Roasted Chioggia Beets
goats milk feta, arugula, blood orange, aged balsamic (V) (GF)$16.00
- Shrimp & Grits
cajun shrimp, tasso ham, aged cheddar, bourbon sauce (GF)$17.00
- Carne Asada Street Cart Fries
cast iron steak, birria gravy, oaxaca cheese, chilis, guacamole, pico de gallo, cilantro, sour cream$17.00
- Chicken Wings
(10) wings, house brined, buffalo sauce, celery sticks, chunky bleu cheese dressing (GF)$16.00
- Mozzarella Sticks
marinara sauce (V)$13.00
- The Bavarian
pomodoro, ricotta, pesto, grilled bread$13.00
Salads
- The Fenimore
mixed lettuce, heirloom carrot, radish, cherry tomato, cucumber, garlic herb vinaigrette -or- gorgonzola bleu cheese dressing (V) (GF)$13.00
- Classic Caesar
romaine hearts, focaccia croutons, parmigiano-reggiano, house caesar dressing$13.00
- Mediterranean
romaine lettuce, greek feta, kalamata olive, cherry tomato, cucumber, sliced pepperoncini, red onion, croutons, italian dressing (V)$14.00
Handhelds
- Crispy Chicken
buttermilk fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, special sauce, bread and butter pickle chips, toasted bun$17.00
- Warm Italian Beef
thinly shaved roasted beef, spicy house giardiniera, beef broth dipping jus$18.00
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
uncured beeler bacon, smoked gouda, sliced cherry pepper, caramelized onion, mushrooms, green goddess, toasted bun$17.00
- Cranberry Chicken Salad
roasted chicken breast, dried cranberry, celery, tarragon mayonnaise, toasted wheat bread$16.00
- Reuben
house corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, russian dressing, griddled rye$17.00
- Roasted Turkey Panini
dry-brined and roasted free range turkey breast, tillamook cheddar reserve, house smoked peppered bacon, sage bread stuffing, cranberry maple spread, sourdough$17.00
Wood-Grilled Flatbreads
- Four Cheese
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, fontina, gruyere (V)$15.00
- Margherita
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pesto (V)$16.00
- Sweet Italian Sausage
calabrian chili, honey, caramelized onion, red sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, fontina, muenster$18.00
- Mushroom Al Forno
garlic white sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, fontina, gruyere, roasted mushroom, white truffle oil (V)$18.00
Burgers
- Hometown Burger
1/2 lb butcher’s blend, lettuce, tomato, red onion, toasted potato roll, french fries$16.00
- Smash Burger
1/2 lb dry-aged butcher’s blend, house smoked peppered bacon, caramelized onion, tillamook cheddar reserve, house pickles, tomato horseradish aioli, toasted roll, parmesan truffle frites$27.00
Specialties
- Grilled JW Farms Semi-Boneless Half Chicken
mashed potato, asparagus, roasted red pepper chimichurri (GF)$31.00
- Chicken Prosciutto De Parma
sautéed chicken cutlet, burrata, heirloom tomato, beech mushroom, roasted garlic sauce, pine nut pesto$31.00
- 50 Layer Lasagna
parmesan crema, cacciatori tomato sauce, pine nut pesto$27.00
- Beef Short Rib Bolognese
12-hour braised short rib, italian sofrito, pancetta, red wine, over tagliatelle pasta$33.00
Entrees
- Steak Frites
grilled 8oz black angus flat iron, parmesan truffle frites, roasted garlic aioli (GF)$32.00
- Chicken Tortiglioni
balsamic grilled chicken, piquillo pepper, mushrooms, escarole, tortiglioni pasta, puréed butternut squash$30.00
- Mixed Mushroom Fettuccine
english peas, dried tomato, porcini truffle crema, parmagiano-reggiano (V)$29.00
The Butcher Block
- 16 OZ Marcho Farms Veal Loin Chop
charred sharp provolone, tomato oregano demi$45.00
- 12 OZ Black Angus NY Strip
balsamic mushrooms, gorgonzola crema$44.00
- 14 OZ Duroc Pork
roasted garlic, confit tomato$36.00
- 16 OZ Reserve Boneless Ribeye
red chimichurri$48.00
- 8 OZ Norwegian Salmon
lemon vermouth butter$35.00
Kid's Menu
- Kids Cheese Pizza
includes brownie & fountain drink$10.00
- Kids Grilled Cheese
served with choice of fries or vegetable, includes brownie & fountain drink$10.00
- Kids Mac & Cheese
served with choice of fries or vegetable, includes brownie & fountain drink$10.00
- Kids Tenders & Fries
served with choice of fries or vegetable, includes brownie & fountain drink$10.00
- Kids Pasta Marinara
includes brownie & fountain drink$10.00
- Kids Cheese Burger
served with choice of fries or vegetable, includes brownie & fountain drink$10.00
- Kids Brownie
- Kids Brownie Sundae Upcharge$3.00
Desserts
Side Dishes
- Side Asparagus$8.00
- Side Baked Potato$7.00
- Side Brussels Sprouts$7.00
- Side Loaded Baked Potato$10.00
- Side Mashed Potato$7.00
- Side Spaghetti Squash$7.00
- Side French Fry$5.00
- Side Sweet Fry$5.00
- Side Onion Rings$6.00
- Side Salad$7.00
- Side Caesar Salad$7.00
- Single Pretzel$3.00
- 6 OZ Steak$12.00
- Grilled Chicken$7.00
- Shrimp$11.00