Fenton's Landing
Breakfast - Available Until 11AM
- Egg Sandwich$7.00
- 1 Egg Breakfast
Choice of meat, toast & home fries$6.00
- 2 Egg Breakfast
Choice of meat, toast & home fries$7.00
- 3 Egg Breakfast
Choice of meat, toast & home fries$8.00
- Sunapee Wrap
Egg whites, spinach, mushrooms, tomato & feta$9.00
- Breakfast Wrap
Eggs, homefries, salsa, choice of cheese, sour cream & chorizo$10.00
- French Toast
Served with butter, Harding Hill syrup & choice of meat$9.00
- Toast Side$3.00
- Meat Side$3.00
- Home fries$3.00
- Egg side$1.00
Sandwiches
- Turkey Club
Turkey, lettuce, tomato & mayo$15.00
- BLT
Bacon, lettuce & tomato$13.00
- Tim's Caprese
Tomato, spinach, mozz & Pesto$14.00
- Chicken Salad Sandwich
w/grapes lettuce & tomato$14.00
- Steak and Cheese
Shaved steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms & American cheese$15.00
- Falafel Wrap
Falafel, tabbouleh, hummus, tzatziki & banana peppers$13.00
- Italian
Ham, salami, capicola, provolone, italian dressing & banana peppers$13.00
- Grilled Cheese$10.00
- Fried Fish Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce$15.00
- Harburger
6oz burger, lettuce, tomato, pickles & choice of cheese$16.00
- Spicy Crispy Chicken
Fried chicken, lettuce, pickles & mayo$14.00
- Hot Dog$9.00
Baskets
Salads
Landing Favorites
Fenton's Landing Location and Ordering Hours
(603) 763-6032
Closed • Opens Sunday at 8:30AM