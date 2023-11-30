Fermenter
Soup, Salad & Starters
- Ranch Salad$14.00
Kale, radish, pickled red onion, sunflower seeds, fresh herbs, tempeh bacon and cashew-hazelnut ranch.
- Kraut & Kale Salad$7.00
Organic kale and traditional kraut massaged with a tangy nutritional yeast dressing.
- Fall Salad$12.00
- Boneless Broth$6.00
Cup of our boneless broth: turmeric, miso, veggie & seaweed broth.
- Koji Fries$7.00
Our koji spiced french fried taters.
- Koji Fries Supreme$17.00
Koji fries smothered in cheesey sauce, cultured cashew cheese, cilantro, pickled hot peppers, pickled red onion, and tempeh bacon.
- Miso Toast$5.00
Thick cut potato sourdough toasted with housemade chickpea miso garlic butter.
- Braised Beans$6.00
Rojo chiquito beans braised with sofrito.
- Soup of the Day CUP$6.00
Ask your server about today's offering.
- Soup of the Day BOWL$12.00
- Shio Koji Tofu Cheese Plate$15.00Out of stock
Whipped shio koji fermented tofu with gluten-free seed crackers, herbs, radishes, black garlic jam and lime pickle.
- Pickle Plate$15.00Out of stock
Today's selection of pickles and krauts.
Sandwiches & Entrees
- The Bowl$15.00
Our (sort of) famous bowl with local quinoa, braised beans, kale, traditional kraut, and seasonal veggies. Choice of sauce!
- Fermenter Burger$14.00
Our smoked onion shio koji marinated black lentil-millet tempeh burger on a toasted bun with miso sauce, ketchup, pickles, & onion.
- Koji Beet Reuben$15.00
Koji'd smoked roasted beets with cashew chive cheese, Ruby Kraut and Horsey Sauce on toasted rye.
- Miso Apple Burger$16.00Out of stock
Our smoked onion shio koji marinated black lentil-millet tempeh burger, apple butter, rosemary miso, Ruby Kraut, and caramelized onion and tempeh bacon.
- Cauliflower Steak$17.00
Roast cauliflower steak, caramelized onion-fennel-cauliflower-miso puree, fried shallots, rosemary, herbs, hazelnut chili crisp.
- Pasta of the Day$20.00Out of stock
Ask about today's pasta!
- Burger Special$15.00Out of stock
- Samwich$15.00
Desserts
Beverages
Beer & Cider
Cocktails & Mocktails
- Boocharita$12.00
Botanical Kombuch, Lime, Agave, Orange Bitters, Cointreu, Tequila, Gochugaru salt
- Imposter Syndrome$12.00
Bourbon barrel aged gin, ginger liquer, lemon, oragne blossom.
- The Cure$12.00
Puff coffee, vodka, oat milk and cola syrup.
- Hey Arnold!$12.00
Bourbon, iced te, lemon, simple syrup & orange blossom, topped with soda and mint.
- Bloody Thirsty$12.00
House made bloody mary infused with pickled jalapeño 7 smoked onion shio, vodka, pickled peppers, olives & gochugaru salt rim.
- Mimosa$6.00
Sparkling wine and orange juice.
- The Real Imposter NA$10.00
Wilderton, ginger, lemon, orange blossom & soda.
- The LB NA$12.00
Botanical kombucha, lime, agave, orange blossom, Wilderton Lustre, salt.
- Bye Arnold! NA$10.00
Zero Proof Ritual Whiskey, iced tea, lemon, simple syrup & orange blossom. Topped with soda water & mint.
- Fermosa NA$8.00
Kombucha & Orange Juice.
- Rosemary Toddy$10.00