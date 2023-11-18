Fernandos Cafe
Popular Items
- Cinnamon Roll$4.99
Served warm with lightly buttered center.
Breakfast
Let’s Get It Started
Combos
- Egg/Toast$5.49+
Egg breakfast made to order with choice of toast.
- Egg/Potatoes/Toast$6.49+
Egg breakfast made to order with choice of potatoes and toast.
- Egg/Meat/Toast$6.99+
Egg breakfast made to order with your choice of meat and toast.
- Egg/Meat/Potato/Toast$7.99+
Egg breakfast made your way with choice of meat, potatoes and toast.
Fill Me Up
- Grand Slamwich$10.99
Chicken tender, bacon, fried egg, smothered in Swiss cheese between two sweet waffles, with choice of potatoes.
- Chicken and Waffles$10.99
Bringing a southern staple to the cafe. Two Belgian waffles cooked caramel brown and topped with two sliced chicken tenders. Best enjoyed with gravy,Cholula and syrup.
- Country Fried Steak & Eggs$11.49
Premium Breaded beef steak with sausage gravy, your choice of potatoes and toast
- Corned Beef Hash & Eggs$8.49
Two eggs, any style with our famous flat grilled corned beef hash and toast. Add potatoes, any style for 1.00
- Bodacious Burrito$9.99
Massive mouth watering grilled tortilla filled with scrambled eggs and cheese, country potatoes and your choice of meat. Warning: You may be unable to work after consuming this.
- Chopped Steak & Eggs$10.99
Fresh Angus Beef grilled your way, two eggs, any style, your choice of potatoes and toast
- Fried Egg Sandwich$5.99
One egg, any style, on an English muffin with cheese and your choice of breakfast meat. Add potatoes, any style, for just $1.00
- Lumberjack Breakfast$12.99
Three fresh eggs, bacon, ham and sausage with your choice of potatoes and two large pancakes. Sub Belgian Waffle for Pancakes for just $2.00
- Eggs In A Basket$9.99
Two eggs, nestled in grilled bread with your choice of bacon or sausage and your choice of potatoes
- Country Benedict$10.49
A buttermilk biscuit split, topped with two sausage patties, two eggs, any style, and sausage gravy, served with your choice of potatoes
- Buttermilk Biscuits & Gravy$6.99+
Buttermilk biscuits Topped w/ Housemade Sausage gravy
Hot off the Griddle
- French Toast$7.99
Three slices of thick Texas toast dipped in house made mix and grilled to perfection.
- Cinnamon Swirl French Toast$8.99
Three slices of thick bakery fresh cinnamon swirl Texas toast dipped in housemaid mix and grilled to perfection.
- Classic Buttermilk Pancakes$6.99+
These hearty American classic buttermilk pancakes will fill you.
- Blueberry Pancakes$9.49+
- Pecan Pancakes$9.49+
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes$9.49+
- Belgian Waffles$7.49
Two waffles cooked caramel brown.Enjoy plain or add fresh fruit and whipped cream.
Omelettes & Skillets
- Three Cheese$9.99
Made with a generous portion of Swiss, Cheddar and American cheeses, served with choice of potatoes and toast.
- Western$10.99
Three eggs stuffed or topped with ham, onion, green pepper and cheese
- Farmers$10.99
Made with ham, onion, green pepper, mushroom and cheese
- Vegetarian$10.99
Made with onion, green pepper, mushrooms, broccoli, tomato and cheese
- Meat Lovers$12.49
Made with ham, bacon, sausage and cheese
- Ham & Cheese$10.99
Made with a generous potion of ham and cheese
- Southern$11.49
Made with sausage, onion, green pepper and cheese topped with homemade Sausage Gravy
- Denver$10.99
Made with bacon, onion, green pepper and cheese
- Country$10.99
Crumbled sausage with cheddar cheese, topped with homemade Sausage gravy
- Fajita$12.49
Made with chicken seasoned with Mesquite Herb Fajita Seasoning, onion, green pepper and cheese
- Health Smart$12.49
Made with chicken, onion, green pepper, broccoli and cheese
- Mexican$11.99
Made with taco meat, onion, tomato and cheddar cheese
- Greek$10.99
Made with tomato, spinach, black olives with Feta cheese
Sides
Kids
- Kids French Toast$5.99
Two slices of house made French toast served with choice of breakfast meat.
- Kids Pancakes$5.99
Two house “T cakes” served with choice of breakfast meat.
- Kids Cheese Omelette$5.99
Two egg cheese omelette served with choice of potatoes and toast. Add ham for only $1.00!
- Kids Combo$5.99
One egg cooked to order with choice of breakfast meat, potatoes and toast.
- Drinks$0.99
Beverages
Lunch
Appetizers
- Poutine$9.99
Canuck fave. Fries topped with white cheddar cheese curds and smothered with gravy.
- Loaded Fries$7.99
Golden brown fries loaded your way! Cool them off with House Ranch or Sour Cream.
- Chili Cheese Fries$8.99
- Spicy Pickle Fries$6.99
- Onion Rings$7.99
- Cheese Curds$6.99
- Sliders (4)$9.99
Four sliders on brioche buns.Add bacon for $1.00
Burgers
- White Cheddar Curd Burger$12.49
Fresh 100% Angus Beef topped with white cheddar cheese curds, bacon and your choice of cheese on a grilled brioche bun. A mound of Delish!
- Pickle Fries Bacon Burger$12.49
Fresh 100% Angus Beef topped with pickle fries, bacon and your choice of cheese on a grilled brioche bun.
- Jalapeno Queso Burger$12.49
Da Bomb Burger! 100% Fresh Angus Beef topped with grilled jalapeños, bacon and Swiss cheese, dripping with real Queso cheese on a grilled Brioche bun.
- Rodeo Burger$12.49
American Classic! Fresh 100% Angus Beef topped with bacon, cheese and thick cut beer battered onion rings. Dripping with warm bbq sauce on a grilled Brioche bun. Finger licking good.
- Breakfast Burger$12.49
Sneaky good! Try it, you’ll love it. Fresh 100% Angus Beef topped with an egg your way, bacon and cheese on a grilled Brioche bun.
- Bacon Cheeseburger$11.49
Bacon makes everything better! Fresh 100% Angus beef topped with delicious bacon and your choice of cheese on a grilled Brioche bun.
- Olive Burger$11.49
House Fave.Fresh 100% Angus beef topped with our house made olive spread on a grilled Brioche Bun. Nobody does it better!
- Mushroom & Swiss Burger$11.49
Savory. Fresh 100% Angus beef topped with grilled mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese on a grilled Brioche bun.
- Grilled Hamburger$9.99
American staple. Fresh 100% Angus beef topped with fresh lettuce and thick cut tomato slice on a grilled Brioche Bun.
- Cheeseburger$10.49
Cheese Please! Fresh 100% Angus beef topped with your choice of cheese on a grilled Brioche bun.
- Double Stack$10.49
Two fresh sliders with choice of cheese on brioche. Add bacon to make em complete!
- Patty Melt$10.49
Sandwiches & Wraps
- BBQ Bacon Grilled Chicken$11.99
- Grilled Chicken Sand$10.99
A generous portion of marinated chicken breast
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.99
- French Dip$11.99
- Turkey Club$10.49
- Corned Beef Reuben$10.99
- Grilled Cheese$7.99
- Grilled Ham&Swiss$9.99
- BLT$8.99
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
- Chicken Wrap$10.95
- Tuna Melt$10.99
- Tuna Sandwich$9.99
- Chicken Fingers$11.49
Hot Sandwiches
- Meatloaf Hot Sandwich$12.49
American Classic! Served w/ real redskin mashed potatoes and smothered in gravy.
- Roast Beef Hot Sandwich$12.49
American Classic! Served w/ real redskin mashed potatoes and smothered in gravy.
- Turkey Hot Sandwich$12.49
American Classic! Served w/ real redskin mashed potatoes and smothered in gravy.
Dinners
- Homemade Meatloaf$12.99
Holly’s meatloaf made from a family recipe.Served w/ real redskin mashed potatoes smothered in gravy and house vegetable.
- Roast Turkey$12.99
A generous portion of roasted turkey served w/ real redskin mashed potatoes smothered in gravy and house vegetable.
- Roast Beef$12.99
- Chopped Steak$12.99
Fresh 100% Angus Beef served with sauteed mushrooms and onions, real redskin mashed potatoes smothered in gravy and house vegetable.
- Chicken Breast Dinner$12.99
Two grilled chicken breasts served w/ real redskin mashed potatoes smothered in gravy and house vegetable.