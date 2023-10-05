Fête
Fête Food Menu (Online)
Appetizers
Sweet Land Farm Cheese Plate
Sweet Land Farm Gouda, banana jam, Fête toast
Steak Tartare
Cornichon, crispy shallots, bearnaise aioli, Fête toast, anchovy butter
Quinoa Cakes
5 pieces, romesco, crushed avocado
Fête Spreads
Muhamarra, babaganoush, ricotta, Fête toast
Grilled Local Carrots
Sumida watercress tahini, olena vinaigrette, za’atar, watercress, crushed ceci; Vegan friendly
Kualoa Crispy Shrimp
Soup and Salad
Cioppino
San Francisco-style seafood tomato soup, rouille on Fête toast
Fête Salad
Italian vinaigrette, Pecorino Romano and Parmesan cheese, shaved veggies-carrots, tomatoes, radish, fennel
Basil Caesar
Ho farms tomatoes two ways- roasted and raw, julienned radish, crispy shallots
Steak Caesar
Ho farms tomatoes two ways- roasted and raw, julienned radish, crispy shallots and an 8oz. local grass-fed Bavette steak, served sliced
Vitello Tonnato
Slow roasted Hawaii Island rose veal, Local I’a ahi belly aioli, sweet crisp greens, shaved fennel, crispy capers, brown butter croutons
Sandwiches
Chaz Burger
8oz local grass-fed patty with caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, vine-ripened tomatoes, local greens, roasted garlic aioli
Quinoa Burger
Crushed avocado, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato
Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich
Kochujang sauce, Asian pear slaw
Fête Parm
Grilled zucchini, fried eggplant, Fontina, smoked mozzarella, garlic aioli, tomato compote, mixed cheese
Smoked Ono Club
Smoked ono salad, arugula, bacon, vine-ripened tomatoes, brioche bun
Grilled Cheese
House sourdough, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, provolone, tomato jam
Dessert
Olive Oil Cake
Citrus olive oil cake, yuzu caramel, candied calamansi
Bombolini
4 pieces, lilikoi curd, chocolate sauce
Guava Cheescake
Matcha dacquoise, guava confiture, matcha Chantilly
Mango Goodie Goodie Sherbet
Raspberry Lychee Rosewater Sorbet
Rocky Road Ice Cream
Manoa chocolate, house made marshmallows, dragée macnuts
Laie Vanilla Ice Cream
Frozen Kulolo Sorbet
