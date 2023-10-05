Fête Food Menu (Online)

Utensils

Utensil Pack

$0.15

Utensil pack: includes fork/knife/napkin (spoon if needed for dish)

Appetizers

Sweet Land Farm Cheese Plate

Sweet Land Farm Cheese Plate

$19.00

Sweet Land Farm Gouda, banana jam, Fête toast

Steak Tartare

Steak Tartare

$18.00

Cornichon, crispy shallots, bearnaise aioli, Fête toast, anchovy butter

Quinoa Cakes

Quinoa Cakes

$12.00

5 pieces, romesco, crushed avocado

Fête Spreads

Fête Spreads

$13.00

Muhamarra, babaganoush, ricotta, Fête toast

Grilled Local Carrots

Grilled Local Carrots

$17.00

Sumida watercress tahini, olena vinaigrette, za’atar, watercress, crushed ceci; Vegan friendly

Kualoa Crispy Shrimp

Kualoa Crispy Shrimp

$26.00

Soup and Salad

Cioppino

Cioppino

$15.00

San Francisco-style seafood tomato soup, rouille on Fête toast

Fête Salad

Fête Salad

$15.00

Italian vinaigrette, Pecorino Romano and Parmesan cheese, shaved veggies-carrots, tomatoes, radish, fennel

Basil Caesar

Basil Caesar

$17.00

Ho farms tomatoes two ways- roasted and raw, julienned radish, crispy shallots

Steak Caesar

$33.00

Ho farms tomatoes two ways- roasted and raw, julienned radish, crispy shallots and an 8oz. local grass-fed Bavette steak, served sliced

Vitello Tonnato

Vitello Tonnato

$29.00

Slow roasted Hawaii Island rose veal, Local I’a ahi belly aioli, sweet crisp greens, shaved fennel, crispy capers, brown butter croutons

Sandwiches

Chaz Burger

Chaz Burger

$18.00

8oz local grass-fed patty with caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, vine-ripened tomatoes, local greens, roasted garlic aioli

Quinoa Burger

Quinoa Burger

$16.00

Crushed avocado, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Kochujang sauce, Asian pear slaw

Fête Parm

Fête Parm

$17.00

Grilled zucchini, fried eggplant, Fontina, smoked mozzarella, garlic aioli, tomato compote, mixed cheese

Smoked Ono Club

Smoked Ono Club

$16.00

Smoked ono salad, arugula, bacon, vine-ripened tomatoes, brioche bun

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$14.00

House sourdough, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, provolone, tomato jam

Pasta etc.

Carbonara

Carbonara

$24.00

Slab bacon, Portuguese sausage, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Pecorino Romano

Mushroom Risotto

Mushroom Risotto

$29.00

Local mushroom, Parm crisps, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Pecorino Romano

Vegan Risotto

$25.00

Local mushroom

Entrees

Butcher's Block

Butcher's Block

$57.00

16oz. local grass fed beef ribeye, blue cheese butter, Maui onion rings, house ketchup

Ludovico Twice Fried Chicken

Ludovico Twice Fried Chicken

$30.00

Half bird, side tomato jam

Market Korean

Market Korean

$39.00

8oz. local grilled grass-fed steak with Kochujang sauce, sunny egg, ginger scallion fried rice, cabbage namul

Sides

Kale and Mushrooms

$11.00

Local kale and mushrooms sautéed in herb butter

Fête toast

$3.00

2 pieces of our house sourdough

Collard Greens

$9.00

Crispy Potatoes

$11.00
Cornbread

Cornbread

$9.00

Honey butter

Ginger Scallion Fried Rice

Ginger Scallion Fried Rice

$8.00
Lupcheong Fried Rice

Lupcheong Fried Rice

$10.00
French fries

French fries

$8.00

House ketchup

Dessert

Olive Oil Cake

Olive Oil Cake

$9.00

Citrus olive oil cake, yuzu caramel, candied calamansi

Bombolini

$12.00

4 pieces, lilikoi curd, chocolate sauce

Guava Cheescake

Guava Cheescake

$15.00

Matcha dacquoise, guava confiture, matcha Chantilly

Mango Goodie Goodie Sherbet

$6.00+

Raspberry Lychee Rosewater Sorbet

$5.00+

Rocky Road Ice Cream

$6.00+

Manoa chocolate, house made marshmallows, dragée macnuts

Laie Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00+

Frozen Kulolo Sorbet

$5.00+

Vegan

Bar Menu (Online)

Beer

Kalihi Pop-Top Kolsch

$10.00

Hana Koa White Strat Hazy IPA

$12.00Out of stock

Hana Koa Party Boy Pils

$10.00

Hana Koa OB California Common

$11.00Out of stock

Hana Koa Roof Top Pale Ale

$12.00

Hana Koa Hefeweizen

$12.00

NA Beverages

Btl Sparkling Water

$7.00

House Soda

$5.00

Fête Cola

$6.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Pineapple Iced Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Glass Milk

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Tonic Water

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00