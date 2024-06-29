Fidelina’s
Burritos
- Signature Burrito
Pico, meat, sour cream, rice, and beans$13.00
- Fajita Burrito
Fajita veggies, rice, beans, sour cream and choice of chicken or steak$14.00
- Timbon Burrito
Pico, rice, beans, meat, lettuce, sour cream and guac Over 13 inches long!$19.00
- Chipotle Burrito
Chicken, mushroom, zucchini, onion, rice, beans and creamy sauce$15.00
- Vaquero Burrito
Steak, potatoes, beans, sour cream and special sauce$15.00
- California Burrito
Steak, fries, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro, onion & cheese.$16.00
Shareables
Tacos and More
Favorites
Entrees
- Carne Asada
Grilled steak, onion, tomato, and avocado$19.00
- Carnitas
Slowly cooked pulled pork and pico de gallo$19.00
- Chile Relleno
Roasted pepper, cheese, tomatoes and salsa$19.00
- Fajitas
Cooked vegetables and choice of chicken or steak$19.00
- Enchiladas
Jovana's - guajillo salsa Suizas - tomatillo salsa Rojas - red tomato salsa$18.00
Fish and Prawn
Vegan
- Veggie Burrito
Rice, beans, spinach, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guac on the side$15.00
- Tofu Fajitas
Tofu sautéed in red salsa, with bell pepper, tomato, and onion. Served with rice and beans and your choice of corn or flour tortillas$19.00
- Tofu Burrito
Rice, beans, tofu, and fajita vegetables$15.00
- Veggie Street Tacos
Three. Fajita veggies and beans on corn tortillas$14.00