Fidens Brewing Company - All orders must be picked up within 24 hours of the order. Limit 12 can per beer. More
Fidens Brewing Company
Online Cans
Heavy Cut 8%
$5.75
Double IPA brewed with Citra, Mosaic & Galaxy hops.
Jasper w/ Nelson 7.9%
$5.75
Double IPA brewed with Citra & Nelson hops.
Matakana 4.5%
$5.00
Pale Ale brewed with Motueka, Rakua & Citra hops.
Necessary Means For A Necessary Means 8.4%
$5.75
Double IPA brewed with Citra and Mosaic hops.
Painting Dreams Mosaic 7%
$5.75
West Coast IPA brewed exclusively with Mosaic hops.
Use It Up 7.9%
$5.75
Double IPA brewed with Citra and Simcoe Hops
Fidens Brewing Company Location and Ordering Hours
(518) 608-0014
Open now • Closes at 8:30PM