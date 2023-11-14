Field of Greens- DIXIE
Breakfast
- Avocado Toast$8.95
Multigrain Toast, Smashed Avocado, Arugula, Sunflower Seeds, Red Pepper Flakes, Fried Egg
- Bagel with Cream Cheese$4.50
Toasted Multigrain Bagel with Cream Cheese Spread
- Eggs Any Style$10.50
Choice of Eggs Scrambled or Fried. Served with Breakfast Tots & Toast.
- Lox of Love$12.50
Multigrain Bagel, Dill Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Capers, Red Onion, Cucumber, Chopped Egg, Arugula
- Power Bagel$9.95
Multigrain Bagel, Roasted Turkey, Egg Whites, Smashed Avocado, Swiss Cheese. Served with Side of Sriracha.
- The Standard$7.50
Multigrain Bagel, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese. Served with Side of Sriracha.
- Side of Applewood Smoked Bacon$2.95
- Side of Breakfast Tots$4.50
Fried Tater Tots, Onions, Peppers, Seasoning Salt
- Side of Fruit Bowl$4.50
Banana, Strawberry, Pineapple
All Day
Acai Bowls
- Flag Bowl$10.25+
Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry, Local Granola, Sambazon Organic Acai, Organic Coconut, Honey Drizzle
- Reef Road$10.25+
Strawberry, Pineapple, Kiwi, Banana, Local Granola, Sambazon Organic Acai, Organic Coconut, Honey Drizzle
- Root Trail$11.50+
Strawberry, Banana, Nutella, Homemade Almond Butter, Local Granola, Sambazon Organic Acai, Organic Coconut, Honey Drizzle
Salads
- BBQ Chicken Salad$11.95
Romaine, BBQ Grilled Chicken, Corn Salsa, Black Beans, Cherry Tomatoes, Jack Cheddar Cheese, Crushed Tortilla Chips, BBQ Ranch Dressing
- Caesar Salad$9.95
Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Creamy Caesar Dressing
- Chicken Caesar Salad$11.95
Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Creamy Caesar Dressing
- Full of Life Salad$11.95
Arugula, Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Organic Quinoa, Craisins, Roasted Almonds, Cherry Tomato, Mint, Feta Cheese, Basil Honey Dressing
- Greek Salad$11.95
Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Cucumber, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomato, Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing
- Hippy Greens Salad$11.95
Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Organic Quinoa, Goat Cheese, Strawberries, Blueberries, Roasted Almonds, Local Granola, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Honey Drizzle
- Honey Cobb Salad$11.95
Romaine, Roasted Turkey, Avocado, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese, Chopped Egg, Cherry Tomato, Honey Mustard Dressing
- Kale 2 Caesar Salad$11.95
Kale, Grilled Chicken, Craisins, Roasted Almonds, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, Creamy Caesar Dressing
- Create Your Own Salad$9.50
Choose your base, up to 6 toppings & 1 dressing included.
Sandwiches/Wraps
- Avocado Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque$10.95
Country White Bread, Cheddar Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Avocado. Served with a Cup of Tomato Bisque.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.95
Whole Wheat Wrap, Fried Chicken, Jack Cheddar Cheese, Romaine, Carrots, Cabbage, Red Onion, Buffalo Ranch Dressing.
- Caesar Wrap$9.95
Spinach Wrap, Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, Creamy Caesar
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.95
Spinach Wrap, Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, Creamy Caesar
- Chicken Pesto Panini$11.95
French Baguette, Grilled Chicken, Crispy Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Arugula, Lemon Garlic Aioli, Walnut Pesto. Pressed Hot.
- Country Turkey Club$10.95
Toasted Multigrain Bread, Roasted Turkey, Avocado, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Cranberry Jam, Mayo
- Falafel$10.95
Pita Wrap, Falafel, Romaine, Tomato, Pickles, Tahini. Served with a side of Harissa Hot Sauce.
- Grilled Southwest Wrap$10.95
Grilled Chicken, Corn Salsa, Black Beans, Bell Peppers, Jack Cheddar, BBQ Ranch, Whole Wheat Wrap
- Half Sandwich & Soup$10.95
Choice of any Sandwich (Wraps not Included) & Cup of Soup
- Tuna$10.95
French Baguette, Tuna Salad, Swiss, Romaine, Tomato
Kids
- Grilled Cheese$6.95
Country White Bread & Cheddar Cheese.
- Turkey & Swiss$7.50
Country White Bread, Sliced Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Mayo.
- Tenders & Tots$8.95
3 Chicken Tenders Served with Side of Tater Tots.
- Nut Butter & Jelly$4.95
Country White Bread, Choice of Nut Butter, Strawberry Jam.
- Side of Tater Tots$3.95
- Side of Fruit Bowl$4.50
Banana, Strawberry, Pineapple
Pantry
Sides
Desserts
- Homemade (BFO) (VG, GF)$3.95
Cacao, Almond Milk, Vegan Butter, Vanilla Extract, Brown Sugar, Gluten Free Flour, Sea Salt ** Vegan & Gluten Free
- Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.75
Chocolate Chips, White Chocolate Chips, Vegan Butter, Egg, AP Flour, Sugar, Brown Sugar, Vanilla Extract, Baking Soda, Salt
- Homemade Muffin$4.50
Double Chocolate Chip, Cappuccino Chip
- Joie's Vegan Treats- Ballers (VG, GF)$5.95
Certified Gluten Free Oats, Almond Butter, Dates, Organic Coconut, Pumpkin Seeds, Apples, Organic Vegan Chocolate Chip, Flax Seed, Chia Seed, Pure Maple Syrup, Organic Vanilla, Cinnamon, Stevia, Sea Salt ** Vegan & Gluten Free Manufactured in a facility that also processes, wheat, soybean, peanuts & tree nuts.
- Joie's Vegan Treats- Birthday Cake (VG)$5.95
Flour, Cane Sugar, Brown Sugar, Cashew Milk, Canola Oil, Vegan Butter, Confectioners Sugar, Egg Replacer, Vanilla, Naturally Dyed Sprinkles, Baking Soda, Baking Powder, Sea Salt ** Vegan Manufactured in a facility that also processes, wheat, soybean, peanuts & tree nuts.
- Joie's Vegan Treats- Carrot Cake (VG)$5.95
Carrots, Flour, Cane Sugar, Brown Sugar, Pecans, Raisins, Vegan Cream Cheese, Cashew Milk, Confectioners Sugar, Canola Oil, Egg Replacer, Vanilla, Baking Soda, Cinnamon, Salt **Vegan Manufactured in a facility that also processes, wheat, soybean, peanuts & tree nuts.
- Joie's Vegan Treats- Pumpkin Pie (VG, GF)$5.95
Pumpkin, Gluten Free Flour, Coconut Milk, Brown Sugar, Maple Syrup, Vegan Butter, Vegan Heavy Cream, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Ginger, Cloves, Sea Salt
- Wildflower Granola- Almond Butter & Chocolate Granola Bites (GF)$5.95
OrganicRolled Oats, Organic Pure Maple Syrup, Organic Sugar, GMO Free Canola Oil, Almond Butter, Coconut, Cinnamon, Chia Seeds, Chocolate Chips ** Gluten Free
Drinks
Smoothies
Protein Shakes
- Almond Brothers$9.50
Strawberry, Blueberry, Medjool Dates, Homemade Almond Butter, Vanilla Protein, Almond Milk
- Java the Nut$9.50
Banana, Flax, Cold Brew, Medjool Dates, Cacao Nibs, Almond Butter, Chocolate Protein, Almond Milk
- Matcha Needed$9.50
Banana, Kale, Organic Matcha, Flax, Medjool Dates, Homemade Almond Butter, Vanilla Protein, Almond Milk
- Tropical Fitness$9.50
Banana, Pineapple, Apple, Spinach, Flax, Medjool Dates, Vanilla Protein, Almond Milk
- VANderPUMP$9.50
Banana, Homemade Almond Butter, Maca, Vanilla Protein, Almond Milk
Cold Pressed Juices & Shots
- Defender 2 oz$4.95
Turmeric, Lemon, Ginger, Black Pepper
- F.O.G 12 oz$7.50
Spinach, Kale, Cucumber, Apple, Celery, Lemon, Ginger
- Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice$5.50
Fresh Squeezed Florida Oranges
- Homemade Ginger Lemonade$4.50
Cold Pressed Ginger, Lemon Juice, Sugar. Served over ice.
- Immune Booster 12 oz$7.50
Orange, Grapefruit, Lemon, Ginger
- Metabolic Bomb 4 oz$5.95
Lemon, Celery, Apple, Ginger, Cayenne Pepper
- Quencher 12 oz$7.50
Watermelon, Mint
Coffee & Tea
- Americano$3.95
Double Shot of Floridian Coffee Roasters Espresso & Water
- Cappuccino$4.50
Double Shot of Floridian Coffee Roasters Espresso, Steamed Milk & Foam
- Chai Latte$5.50
Chai Tea Concentrate & Steamed Milk
- Dirty Chai Latte$5.50
Double Shot of Floridian Coffee Roasters Espresso, Chai Tea Concentrate & Steamed Milk
- El Chapo$5.95
Double Shot of Floridian Coffee Roasters Espresso, Steamed Milk, Cinnamon, Cacao Powder, Cayenne & Sugar
- Espresso$3.95
Double Shot of Floridian Coffee Roasters Espresso
- Latte$4.95
Double Shot of Floridian Coffee Roasters Espresso & Steamed Milk
- Matcha Latte$5.50
Organic Matcha & Steamed Milk
- Iced Tea$3.50