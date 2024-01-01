Seafood never tasted so good!
Fiery Crab Baton Rouge - CitiPlace
Fiery Crab Menu
Appetizers
- Hush Puppies (10)$4.00
Sweet Corn Hushpuppies.
- Fried Cheese Sticks (6)$5.00
Delicious Mozzarella Cheese Stick served with Marinara Sauce
- Fried Pickles (15)$4.00
- Onion Rings (15)$5.00
- Crab Rangoons (8)$6.00
Our Crab Rangoon are filled with Crab and Cream Cheese Filling
- Fried Calamari (15)$9.00
Crispy in House Breaded Calamari
- Fried Oysters (6)$9.00
Juicy and Plump Fried Oysters
- Fried Popcorn Shrimps$8.00
Crispy Breaded Popcorn Shrimp served with our House Sauce.
- Fried Frog Legs (6)$10.00
Crispy Cajun Fried Froglegs
- Crab Cakes (2)$10.00
Cajun Spicy Crab Cakes
- Chicken Wings$7.00+
Buffalo, Cajun, Sweet and Spicy
Salad
- Shrimp Salad (Small)$7.00
Served with a variety of fresh veggies and Romaine Lettuce
- Shrimp Salad (Large)$13.00
Served with a variety of fresh veggies and Romaine Lettuce
- House Special Salad (Small)$8.00
Served with Shrimp,Crawfish, Crabmeat with Romaine Lettuce and a veriety of fresh Veggies
- House Special Salad (Large)$15.00
Served with Shrimp,Crawfish, Crabmeat with Romaine Lettuce and a veriety of fresh Veggies
- Side Salad$5.00
Romaine Lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions and shredded cheese, with your choice of Dressing.
Soup
Fried Rice
Oyster on the Half Shell
Poboy
Basket
- Fried Catfish (6)$12.95
Served with Hushpuppies, Crab-salad and your choice of Fries or Cajun Rice
- Fried Flounder (3)$12.95
- Fried Jumbo Shrimp (6)$12.95
Served with Hushpuppies,Crabsalad
- Fried Chicken Tenders (4)$12.95
Served with Hushpuppies,Crabsalad
- Fried Oyster (10)$12.95
Served with Hushpuppies,Crabsalad
- Fried Seafood Plate$19.95
Our Fried Seafood Platter comes with Fried Catfish, Fried Jumbo Shrimp, Fried Oysters and served with our sweet corn hushpuppies, crab-salad and your choice of Fries or Cajun Rice
Grilled
Kids Menu
Dessert
Sides
Sauces
Boiled Seafood 1 LB
- 1LB King Crab$59.00
Comes with corn,potatoes,sausage
- 1LB Snow Crab Legs$31.00
Comes Served with corn , potatoes and sausage
- 1LB Dungeness Crab$35.00
2 Dungeness Clusters Come with corn, potatoes and sausage
- 2 Lobster Tails$39.99
Maine Lobster Tails Come with corn, potatoes and sausage
- 1LB Head-On Shrimp$20.00
Head-on Shrimp Comes with corn, potatoes and sausage.
- 1LB Headless Shrimp$22.00
Headless Shrimp Comes with corn, potatoes and sausage.
- 1LB Black Mussels$15.00
Black Mussels Comes with corn, potatoes and sausage.
- 1LB Green Mussels$15.00
Comes with corn,potatoes,sausage
- 1LB Clams$15.00
Clams Comes with corn, potatoes and sausage.
- 6 Blue Crabs$28.99
Louisiana Blue Crabs Comes with corn, potatoes and sausage.
- 12 Blue Crabs$55.99
Louisianna Blue Crabs Comes with corn, potatoes and sausage.
- SEAFOOD ALLERGY
- Buy 1 Get 1 Free (Wear T shirt Only)
Seafood Combo
- Shrimp Special$33.99
1 Lb Headless Shrimp, 1/2 lb Snow Crab,Comes with corn,potatoes,sausage
- Blue Crab Special$33.99
- Crawfish Special$33.99Out of stock
1 Lb Crawfish, 1/2 lb Headless Shrimp,1/2 Lb Snow Crab, Comes with corn,potatoes,sausage
- Lobster Special$49.99
1 Lobster Tail, 1 Lb Crawfish, 1/2 lb Headless Shrimp,1/2 Lb Snow Crab, Comes with corn,potatoes,sausage
- House Platter$108.00
Comes with: 2 Lobster Tail, 1lb Snow Crab, 1 lb Headless Shrimp, 1 lb Crawfish(Seasonal), 1 Dungeness Cluster, Corn (4), Potatoes (8), Boiled Eggs 4, 1LB Smoked Sausage.
- Family Platter$118.00
Comes with: 2 Lobster Tail, 1lb Snow Crab, 1 lb black Mussels,1lbs Head-on Shrimp, 1 lb Headless Shrimp, 1 lb Crawfish(Seasonal), 1 Dungeness Cluster, Corn (8), Potatoes (10), Boiled Eggs 4, 1LB Smoked Sausage.
- Monday$30.99
- Tuesday$49.99
- Wednesday$42.99
- Thursday$38.99
- Holiday Special$35.99
