Fiery Crab - KENNER 3900 Williams Boulevard
Appetizers
- Hush Puppies (10)$4.00
Sweet Corn Hushpuppies.
- Fried Cheese Sticks (6)$5.00
Delicious Mozzarella Cheese Stick served with Marinara Sauce
- Fried Pickles (15)$4.00
- French Fries$4.00
- Cajun Fries$4.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
- Onion Rings (15)$5.00
- Crab Rangoons (8)$6.00
Our Crab Rangoon are filled with Crab and Cream Cheese Filling
- Fried Calamari (15)$9.00
Crispy in House Breaded Calamari
- Fried Oysters (6)$9.00
Juicy and Plump Fried Oysters
- Fried Popcorn Shrimps$8.00
Crispy Breaded Popcorn Shrimp served with our House Sauce.
- Fried Frog Legs (6)$10.00
Crispy Cajun Fried Froglegs
- Crab Cakes (2)$10.00
Cajun Spicy Crab Cakes
- Chicken Wings$8.00+
Buffalo, Cajun, Sweet and Spicy
Salad
- Shrimp Salad$7.00+
Served with a variety of fresh veggies and Romaine Lettuce
- House Special Salad$8.00+
Served with Shrimp, Crawfish, Crabmeat with Romaine Lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions and shredded cheese, with your choice of Dressing.
- Side Salad$5.00
Romaine Lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions and shredded cheese, with your choice of Dressing.
Soup
Boiled Seafood Special
- Shrimp Special$33.99
1 lb Headless Shrimp, 1/2 lb Snow Crab, Comes with Corn, Potatoes, Sausage
- Blue Crab Special$33.99
2 Blue Crabs, 1/2 lb Headless Shrimp, 1/2 lb Snow Crab, Comes with Corn, Potatoes, Sausage
- Crawfish Special$35.99Out of stock
1 lb Crawfish, 1/2 lb Headless Shrimp, 1/2 lb Snow Crab, Comes with Corn, Potatoes, Sausage
- Lobster Special$52.99
1 Lobster Tail, 2 Blue Crab, 1/2 lb Headless Shrimp, 1/2 lb Snow Crab, Comes with Corn, Potatoes, Sausage
- House Platter$108.00
2 Lobster Tail, 1 lb Snow Crab, 1 lb Headless Shrimp, 1 lb Crawfish(Substitute with Head-on Shrimp if Not in Season), 1 Dungeness Cluster, 4 Corn, 8 Potatoes, 4 Boiled Eggs, 1 lb Smoked Sausage.
- Family Platter$128.00
2 Lobster Tail, 1 lb Snow Crab, 1 lb Headless Shrimp, 1 lb Crawfish(Substitute with Head-on Shrimp if Not in Season), 1 Dungeness Cluster, 1 lb Black Mussels, 3 Blue Crab, 5 Corn, 10 Potatoes, 5 Boiled Eggs, 1lb Smoked Sausage.
- Mussels, Shrimp & Crab Mayhem$30.99
1/2 lb Black Mussels, 1/2 lb Headless, 1/2 lb Snow Crab, Comes with Corn, Potatoes, Sausages
- Ultimate King$55.99
1/2 lb King Crab, 1/2 lb Headless Shrimp, 1/2 lb Snow Crab, Comes with Corn, Potatoes, Sausages
- Crab-Tastic$42.99
1 lb Headless Shrimp, 1 lb Snow Crab, Comes with Corn, Potatoes, Sausages
- Royal Surf & Turf$45.99
1/2 lb King Crab, 1/2 lb Headless Shrimp, Comes with Corn, Potatoes, Sausages
Boiled Seafood Combo
- 1LB King Crab$64.00
Comes with Corn, Potatoes, Sausages
- 1LB Snow Crab Legs$31.00
2 Snow Crab Clusters. Comes with Corn, Potatoes, Sausages
- 1LB Dungeness Crab$35.00
2 Dungeness Clusters Comes with Corn, Potatoes, Sausages
- 2 Lobster Tails$47.00
2 Maine Lobster Tails. Come with corn, potatoes and sausage
- 1LB Head-on Shrimp$19.00
Head-on Shrimp. Come with Corn, Potatoes and Sausage
- 1LB Headless Shrimp$22.00
Headless Shrimp. Come with Corn, Potatoes and Sausage
- 1LB Black Mussels$15.00
Come with Corn, Potatoes and Sausage
- 1LB Green Mussels$15.00
Come with Corn, Potatoes and Sausage
- 1LB Clams$15.00
Come with Corn, Potatoes and Sausage
- 6 Blue Crabs$28.99Out of stock
Louisiana Blue Crabs. Come with Corn, Potatoes and Sausage
- 12 Blue Crabs$55.99Out of stock
Louisiana Blue Crabs. Come with Corn, Potatoes and Sausage
- Make Your Own Combo
- 3LB Crawfish$30.99
Seafood Boil Add-ons
Fried Rice
Poboy
Basket
- Fried Catfish (6)$12.95
Served with Hushpuppies, Crab-salad and your choice of Fries or Cajun Rice
- Fried Flounder (3)$12.95
- Fried Jumbo Shrimp (6)$12.95
Served with Hushpuppies,Crabsalad
- Fried Chicken Tenders (4)$12.95
Served with Hushpuppies,Crabsalad
- Fried Oyster (10)$12.95
Served with Hushpuppies,Crabsalad
- Fried Seafood Plate$19.95
Our Fried Seafood Platter comes with Fried Catfish, Fried Jumbo Shrimp, Fried Oysters and served with our sweet corn hushpuppies, crab-salad and your choice of Fries or Cajun Rice