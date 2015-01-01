Fiesta Jalisco Avon
LUNCH MENU
Small Combos
- 1. Enchilada & Tostada(L)$13.95
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw. Enchilada: Corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with melted cheese, and our enchilada sauce. Tostada: Flat corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese and tomato.
- 2. Enchilada & Tamale(L)$13.95
- 3. Enchilada & Taco(L)$13.95
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw. Enchilada: Corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with melted cheese, and our enchilada sauce. Taco: Crispy corn shell filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.
- 4. Burrito(L)$13.95
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice and topped with melted cheese and our house burrito sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
- 5. Enchilada & Relleno(L)$13.95
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw. Enchilada: corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with cheese and our enchilada sauce. Relleno: Chile poblano filled with cheese and wrapped in a omelette style. Topped with melted cheese and our special red sauce.
- 6. Avocado Tostada(L)$13.95
Flat corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, sliced avocado and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
- 7. Chalupa(L)$13.95
Crispy flour shell filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
- 8. Two Enchiladas(L)$13.95
Two enchiladas prepared with your choices of meat or cheese and topped with melted cheese and our enchilada sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
- 9. Two Tacos(L)$12.95
Two crispy corn shells filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, shredded cheese and tomatoes. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
- 10. Deluxe Tostada(L)$13.95
Flat crispy corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans, and coleslaw.
- 11. Chorizo Burrito(L)$13.95
Burrito with Mexican pork sausage, eggs, onions and tomatoes. Topped with melted cheese and our burrito sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
- 12. Huevos Rancheros(L)$13.95
Three eggs served on top of a soft corn tortilla topped with our house sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, coleslaw and tortillas.
- 13. Tostada & Taco(L)$13.95
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw. Tostada: flat corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. Taco: Crispy corn shell filled your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.
- 14. Huevos Con Chorizo(L)$13.95
Mexican pork sausage mixed with scrambled eggs, onions, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, coleslaw and tortillas.
- 15. Chimichanga(L)$14.95
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
- 14. Huevos Con Machaca(L)$13.95
Shredded beef mixed with scrambled eggs, onions, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, coleslaw and tortillas.
Especialidades
- Arroz Con Pollo(L)$18.95
Tender chicken specially prepared with fresh mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and our special mild sauce. Served on a bed of rice with melted cheese and your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Not served with beans.
- Fajitas(L)$18.95
Your choice of meat sauteed with onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Carnitas de Res(L)$18.95
Tender sirloin strips sauteed with onions, bell pepper and our special Mexican sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and tortillas.
- Steak Picado(L)$18.95
Tender sirloin cut into strips then sauteed with onions, tomatoes and our special red Mexican sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Chicken En Mole(L)$17.95
Chicken strips prepared with our sweet mole sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Pollo A La Crema(L)$18.95
Tender chicken strips sauteed with onions, mushrooms and sour cream based sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and your choice of tortillas.
- Chicken Carnitas(L)$18.95
Tender chicken strips sauteed with green and red bell peppers, onions and our special Mexican sauce and guacamole. Served with rice, refried beans and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Pollo Chipotle(L)$17.95
Tender sliced chicken strips specially prepared with onions and fresh mushrooms then covered with our special chipotle sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Pollo a la Diabla(L)$17.95
Tender chicken strips prepared with fresh mushrooms then covered with our spicy Mexican sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Chicken Flautas(L)$14.95
Crispy corn tortillas filled with shredded beef or chicken. Garnished with tomatoes, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and refried beans.
- Tres Compadres(L)$18.95
Chile Verde, Chile Colorado and a chile relleno served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Chile Verde(L)$16.95
Tender chunks of pork marinated in green Mexican tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Chile Colorado(L)$16.95
Tender chunks of beef cooked in a tasty red Mexican chile sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Tacos Carbon de Pollo(L)$17.95
Marinated chicken flame broiled, sliced and folded into three soft corn tortillas. Served with pico de gallo, fresh cilantro, queso fresco, rice and refried beans.
- Tacos Carbon de Asada(L)$17.95
Carne asada skirt steak flame broiled, sliced and folded into three soft corn tortillas. Served with pico de gallo, fresh cilantro, queso fresco, rice and refried beans.
- Alambre Norteno (L)$24.95
Tender skirt steak flame broiled to your taste. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Burritos
- Fiesta Jalisco Burrito(L)$15.95
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and with rice and refried beans inside. Topped with our special burrito sauce, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions sour cream and guacamole.
- Expresso Burrito(L)$15.95
Flour tortilla filled with our pork Chile Verde, rice, and refried beans. Topped with melted cheese, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
- Burrito Mazatlan$17.95
Flour tortilla filled with shrimp, fresh mushrooms, green onions and tomatoes, then topped with our green tomatillo sauce, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and refried beans.
- Burrito Loco Azado(L)$20.95
Crazy Donkey! Flour tortilla filled with our thin Carne Asada skirt steak, rice, refried beans and topped with our mild sauce, cheese, green onions, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Also served with rice and refried beans on the side.
- Pollo Azado Burrito(L)$17.95
Large flour tortilla stuffed with tender marinated grilled chicken, celery, onions, mushrooms, carrots, broccoli and olla beans. Topped with our mild sauce, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and olla beans.
- Macho Burrito(L)$15.95
Flour tortilla filed with chunks of beef, cooked in a tasty red Mexican chile sauce filled with rice and refried beans. Topped with melted cheese, tomatoes, onions, green onions, sour cream and guacamole
- Fajita Burrito(L)$17.95
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat or shrimp with sauteed onions, and bell pepper. Topped with mild sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans on the side.
- Burrito a la Crema(L)$17.95
Flour tortilla filled with sauteed chicken breast, mushrooms, onions and our cream sauce. Topped with melted cheese and served with rice and refried beans.
- Fiesta Jalisco Enchilada(L)$15.95
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice and refried beans. Topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and guacamole.
- Vegetarian Burrito(L)$11.95
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black or olla beans. Topped with cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, green onions, our mild sauce, sour cream and guacamole.
- Burrito Flaco(L)$11.95
Flour tortilla filled with sauteed onions, celery, onions, carrots, broccoli and whole olla beans. Topped with our mild sauce, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
- Burrito a la Carte$11.95
- Loco Breakfast Burrito$15.95
- Longaniza Burrito$11.95
- Gringo Burrito$11.95
- Verde Breakfast Burrito$11.95
- Burrto Norteno$20.95
Appetizers
- Taquitos(L)$11.95
Crisp corn tortills filled with shredded beef or chicken. Garnished with tomatoes, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole.
- Taquitos Rancheros(L)$11.95
Fried flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat and garnished with tomatoes, onions, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole.
- Quesadilla Carne Asada(L)$16.95
Two large flour tortillas filled with our Carne Asada skirt steak, melted cheese, and served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
- Quesadilla Pollo Asado(L)$16.95
Two large flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken breast, bell pepper, melted cheese, and served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and guacamole.
- Quesadilla De la Casa(L)$13.95
Two flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat and filled with jack and cheddar cheeses. Topped with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
- Fiesta Jalisco Quesadilla(L)$17.59
Two flour tortillas filled with ham, bacon, shrimp, mushrooms, bell pepper and cheese. Topped with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
- Fajita Quesadilla(L)$17.59
Two flour tortillas filled with cheese, onions, bell peppers and your choice of meat. Topped with tomatoes, onions, sour cream and guacamole.
- Quesadilla Mazatlan(L)$17.59
Two flour tortillas filled with shrimp, mushrooms, cheese and bell pepper. Topped with tomatoes, onions, sour cream and guacamole.
- Quesadilla Chorizo con Papa(L)$14.59
Mexican Pork Sausage with onions, tomatoes, potatoes, bell pepper, and pico de gallo topped with sour cream and guacamole.
- Fiesta Jalisco Nachos$13.95
Quartered corn tortilla chips with jack and cheddar cheeses, beans, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole with your choice of meat.
- Bean Dip$1.50
Refried beans with shredded cheese on top.
- Pico de Gallo$3.50
Cabbage, onions tomato, cilantro and fresh lime juice with your choice of adding guacamole on top.
- Cheese Dip$10.95
Our house queso dip with your option of adding chorizo (mexican pork sausage) or spinach.
- Plain Cheese Quesadilla$9.95
Two large flour tortillas filled with shredded cheeses.
Mariscos (Seafood)
- Camarones Mexicanos(L)$18.95
Prawns prepared with fresh mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and our special mild sauce. Served on a bed of rice with melted jack and cheddar cheeses. Not served with beans.
- Camarones al Mojo de Ajo(L)$18.95
Delicious shrimp, fresh mushrooms, and onions sauteed in wine, butter and garlic sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Camarones a la Diabla(L)$18.95
Prawns sauteed in butter with fresh mushrooms in a hot, spicy Mexican sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Camarones con Crema(L)$18.95
Prawns sauteed with mushrooms then cooked in a sour cream based sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Camarones Chipotle(L)$18.95
Prawns sauteed with mushrooms in butter and garlic the covered with our special chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Camarones Coco Rico(L)$18.95
Delicious jumbo fired coconut shrimp served on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce with rice, sliced avocado, tomato, salsa ranchera and pina colada sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Mazatlan(L)$18.95
Two corn tortillas rolled and filled with shrimp, dungeness crab, red bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and spices. Topped with jack and cheddar cheeses, sour cream and your choice of green or red sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- Chimichanga Cancun(L)$18.95
Rolled fried flour tortilla filled with shrimp, dungeness crab, onions, red bell peppers and mushrooms. Topped with lettuce, green tomatillo sauce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with rice and beans.
- Mojarra Frita$24.95
- Camarones Aguachiles$22.95
- Oysters$14.95+
Fresh & Healthy
- Vegetarian Fajitas(L)$15.95
Sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli served on a sizzling platter. Served with shredded lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
- Mexican Caesar Salad(L)$14.95
Traditional Caesar salad topped with sauteed chicken or shrimp, black beans, queso fresco, tomatoes and avocados. Dressing on the side.
- Vegetarian Burrito(L)$13.59
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black or olla beans. Topped with cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, green onions, our mild sauce, sour cream and guacamole.
- Enchiladas de Espinacas(L)$13.59
Two corn tortillas stuffed with spinach, mushrooms, onions and cottage cheese. Topped with melted cheese, green sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
- Vegetarian Taco Salad(L)$11.59
Sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, carrots and broccoli. Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell. Topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and avocado slices.
- Quesadilla de Espinaca(L)$13.59
Two large flour tortillas filled with spinach, onion, cottage cheese, mushrooms and shredded cheese. Garnished with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
- Burrito Flaco(L)$12.95
Flour tortilla filled with sauteed onions, celery, onions, carrots, broccoli and whole olla beans. Topped with our mild sauce, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
- Sopa de Rancho(L)$11.59
Hot and hearty! Tender chicken breast are accompanied with tortilla strips in a rich chicken broth. Topped with cheese and fresh slices of avocado.
- Jalisco Taco Salad(L)$11.95
Fresh cut romaine lettuce topped with tender charbroiled chicken, diced tomatoes, cotija cheese. Served in a crispy flour shell.
- Vegetarian Chimichanga(L)$14.95
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, carrots, cauliflower and broccoli. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
- Fiesta Taco Salad(L)$16.95
Grilled Carne Asada steak served on a bed of romaine lettuce and topped with tomatoes, sour cream and slice avocado. Served in a crispy flour shell.
- Lupitas Caesar Salad(L)$11.95
Marinated chicken breast on fresh cut romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, queso fresco and served with your choice of dressing on the side.
- Taco Salad(L)$12.95
Traditional taco salad served in a crispy flour shell with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
- Fajita Taco Salad(L)$15.95
Your choice of meat sauteed with onions, and bell peppers. Served in a crispy flour shell with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato.
- Taco Salad Mazatlan(L)$15.95
Prawns sauteed with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. Served on fresh romaine lettuce with tomatoes, sliced avocado, and queso fresco. Served in a crispy flour shell.
- Fish Taco Salad(L)$14.95
Fresh cut romaine lettuce topped with grilled fish tilapia, whole beans, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and queso fresco. Served in a crispy flour shell.
- Fish Tacos (L)$15.95
- Tacos De Camaron (L)$15.95
Carnes Y Breakfast
- Carne Asade Con Huevos(L)$23.95
Two eggs with tender outside skirt steak served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and tortillas.
- Carne Asada (L)$22.95
Tender outside skirt steak served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas.
- Steak Picado Con Huevos(L)$18.95
Two eggs with top sirloin strips mixed with our red Mexican sauce, sauteed onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Pollo Asado Con Huevos(L)$17.95
Two eggs with two marinated grilled chicken breasts. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Chile Colorado Con Huevos(L)$17.95
Two eggs with our beef Chile Colorado. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Chile Verde Con Huevos(L)$17.95
Two eggs with our Chile Verde pork. Served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas.
- Huevos Con Jamon y Tocino$17.95
Two eggs served with ham, rice, refried beans and pico de gallo.
- Huevos Con Papas y Chorizo(L)$12.95
Three scrambled eggs mixed with Mexican pork sausage and potatoes. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Huevos Rancheros(L)$12.59
Three eggs with a corn tortilla underneath and topped with a mild red sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Huevos Con Machaca(L)$12.95
Three scrambled eggs with shredded beef and pork. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Omelette De Espinaca$15.95
- Omelette Fajita$16.95
- Omelette De Tocino$16.95
Sopas Y Tortas
- Caldo de Res$19.95
Beef shank select chamorro in a hot homemade broth with fresh vegetables. Served in a 32 oz. bowl with tortillas.
- Menudo$19.95
Beef tripe soup. 32 oz bowl served with warm tortillas.
- Pozole$19.95
Hominy with pork loin meat. Served in a 32 oz bowl with tortillas.
- Sopa de Rancho(Tortilla Soup)$14.95
Hot and hearty! Tender chicken breast are accompanied with tortilla strips in a rich chicken broth. Topped with cheese and fresh slices of avocado.
- Sopa Mazatlan$15.95
Chicken broth, strips of chicken breast, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, onions and mushrooms. Topped with avocado and queso fresco.
- Caldo 7 Mares$36.95
Delicious soup made with 7 kinds of seafood. (Shrimp, scallops, clams, fish, king crab legs, octopus and mussels).
- Torta De Jamon$12.95
- Torta Carne asada$12.95
- Torta Carnitas$12.95
- Torta Milanesa Pollo$12.95
- Torta Milanesa Carne$12.95
- Torta De Pollo$12.95
- Torta Hawaiana$12.95
American & Kids Orders
- Kids Quesadilla$6.99
Served with rice and refried beans.
- Kids Enchilada$6.99
Served with rice and beans.
- Kids Taco$6.99
Crispy taco topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. Served with rice and refried beans.
- Kids Burrito$6.99
Burrito topped with melted cheese and served with rice and refried beans.
- Kids Tostada$6.99
Tostada topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. served with rice and refried beans.
- Kids Nachos$6.99
Plain meat and cheese nachos served with rice and refried beans.
- Chicken Nuggets$5.99
Served with french fries.
- Grilled Cheese$5.99
Served with french fries.
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$6.99
Served with french fries.
- Hawaiian Cheese Burger$12.95
Angus beef patty with American or Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, bacon, tomato, lettuce and onions. Served with french fries.
- Fiesta Jalisco Bacon Cheeseburger$11.95
Angus beef patty with grilled mushrooms, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onions and American or Swiss cheese. Served with french fries.
- Cheeseburger$10.95
Angus beef patty with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles. Served with french fries.
- Hamburger$9.95
Angus beef patty with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and pickles. Served with french fries.
- Chicken Burger$11.95
Grilled boneless chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato and American or Swiss cheese. Served with french fries.
- Chicken Wings$10.95
Spicy chicken wings served with carrots, celery and ranch dressing on the side.
- Kids Rice & Beans$4.99
A La Carte
- Sour Cream$2.29
- Guacamole$3.50
- Side Taco$3.95
Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, shredded cheese and tomatoes.
- Side Enchilada$6.95
Side enchilada is prepared with your choice of meat or cheese and topped with melted cheese and our enchilada sauce.
- Chile Relleno$6.95
Chile poblano filled with cheese and wrapped in a omelette style. Topped with melted cheese and our special red sauce.
- Chimichanga Deluxe$10.95
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato.
- Tamale$5.95
- Chalupa$7.95
Crispy flour shell filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and tomato.
- Side Tostada$10.59
Flat crispy corn shell topped with your choice of meat. lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato.
- Avocado Tostada$10.59
Flat crispy corn shell filled topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, sliced avocado, and tomato.
- Guacamole Tostada$5.99
- Side Beans$5.95
- Spanish Rice$5.95
- Side Green Chile$4.75
- Hot Fresh Fried Peppers$2.95
- Salsa$4.00+
- Chips$5.50+
- Dinner Salad$3.99
- French Fries$3.99
- Side of Cheese$1.99
- Side Tortillas$2.29
- Side Avocado$2.99
- Sliced Jalapeños$1.49
- Side Mushrooms$1.99
- Side Rice & Beans$5.95
- Bean Dip$1.50
- Pico de Gallo$3.50
- Salsa Ranchera$3.50
DINNER MENU
Street Tacos
- Carne Asada Tacos (ST)$16.95
Four Carne Asada street tacos prepared with onions, cilantro and limes. Served with rice and refried beans.
- Tacos al Pastor (ST)$16.95
Four street tacos with marinated pork and slice pineapple. Served with rice, refried beans, onions and cilantro.
- Tacos de Carnitas (ST)$16.95
Four pork carnitas street tacos served with onions, cilantro. rice and refried beans.
- Tacos de Chorizo (ST)$16.95
4 pork sausage tacos served with rice, refried beans, onions and cilantro.
- Tacos de Lengua (ST)$16.95
Four beef tongue tacos served with rice , refried beans, onions and cilantro.
- Tacos de Tripa (ST)$16.95
Four street tacos with beef intestines. Served with rice, refried beans, onions and cilantro.
- Tacos de Pollo Asado (ST)$16.95
Four grilled chicken street tacos served with rice, refried beans, onions and cilantro.
- Tacos de Chorizo con Papa (ST)$16.95
4 pork sausage tacos mixed with fries served with rice, refried beans, onions and cilantro.
- Taquiza Tapatia$30.95
Eight assorted street tacos served with rice, refried beans, onions and cilantro. May have up to 4 choices for tacos.
- Side Street Taco$3.50
- Street Taco Special$2.00
Appetizers
- Fiesta Jalisco Nachos$14.95
Quartered corn tortilla chips with jack and cheddar cheeses, beans, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole with your choice of meat.
- Fiesta Jalisco Nachos Grande$24.95
Quartered corn tortilla chips with jack and cheddar cheeses, beans, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole with your choice of meat. Feeds 2-4 people.
- Nachos$12.95
Plain nachos with chips, cheese and your selection of meat.
- Cheese Crispi$10.95
A large flat deep fried flour tortilla with jack and cheddar cheese.
- Mexican Pizza$14.95
A deep fried flour tortilla topped with beans, cheese, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole. Garnished with pico de gallo and served with your choice of meat.
- Cocktail de Camarones$19.95
Fresh shrimp lightly broiled with onions, special tomato sauce, and cilantro. Served either cold, warm, or hot.
- Cocktail Campechana$22.95
Fresh shrimp and octopus lightly boiled with onions, special tomato sauce and cilantro. Served cold, warm or hot.
- Fiesta Jalisco Especial$20.95
Variety Platter. Large platter offering taquitos, taquitos rancheros - served on a bed of lettuce and quesadillas topped with onions, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
- Camarones de Coco Rico(App)$16.95
Delicious dried coconut shrimp served on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce with sliced avocado, tomato, salsa ranchera and served with a side of pina colada sauce.
- Chorizo Con Papa Quesadilla$14.95
Mexican Pork Sausage with onions, tomatoes, potatoes, bell pepper, and pico de gallo topped with sour cream and guacamole.
- Taquitos$12.95
Crisp corn tortills filled with shredded beef or chicken. Garnished with tomatoes, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole.
- Taquitos Rancheros$13.95
Fried flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat and garnished with tomatoes, onions, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole.
- Quesadilla Carne Asada$19.95
Two large flour tortillas filled with our Carne Asada skirt steak, melted cheese, and served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
- Quesadilla Pollo Asado$19.95
Two large flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken breast, bell pepper, melted cheese, and served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and guacamole.
- Quesadilla De La Casa$14.95
Two flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat and filled with jack and cheddar cheeses. Topped with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
- Plain Cheese Quessadilla$9.95
Plain cheese quesadilla with no sides.
- Fiesta Jalisco Quesadilla$19.95
Two flour tortillas filled with ham, bacon, shrimp, mushrooms, bell pepper and cheese. Topped with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
- Fajita Quesadilla$18.95
Two flour tortillas filled with cheese, onions, bell peppers and your choice of meat. Topped with tomatoes, onions, sour cream and guacamole.
- Quesadilla Mazatlan$18.95
Two flour tortillas filled with shrimp, mushrooms, cheese and bell pepper. Topped with tomatoes, onions, sour cream and guacamole.
- Chicken Wings$12.95
Spicy chicken wings served with carrots, celery and ranch dressing on the side.
- Cheese Dip$9.95
Our house queso dip with your option of adding chorizo (mexican pork sausage) or spinach.
- Salsa Ranchera$3.50
Cabbage, onions tomato, cilantro and fresh lime juice with your choice of adding guacamole on top.
- Tostada Ceviche$9.95
- Mexican Pizza Camaron$17.95
Burritos
- Fiesta Jalisco Burrito$16.95
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and with rice and refried beans inside. Topped with our special burrito sauce, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions sour cream and guacamole.
- Burrito Loco Azado$20.95
Crazy Donkey! Flour tortilla filled with our thin Carne Asada skirt steak, rice, refried beans and topped with our mild sauce, cheese, green onions, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Also served with rice and refried beans on the side.
- Fajita Burrito$19.95
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat or shrimp with sauteed onions, and bell pepper. Topped with mild sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans on the side.
- Chipotle Burrito$19.95
Large flour tortilla stuffed with tender chicken, sauteed celery, onions, mushrooms, carrots, broccoli and olla beans. Topped with sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and refried beans.
- Burrito Mazatlan$20.95
Flour tortilla filled with shrimp, fresh mushrooms, green onions and tomatoes, then topped with our green tomatillo sauce, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and refried beans.
- Arroz Con Pollo Burrito$18.95
Flour tortilla filled with tender sliced chicken and sauteed onions, mushrooms and bell peppers with rice, our special mild sauce and cheese. Topped with sour cream and guacamole.
- Burrito a la Crema$19.95
Flour tortilla filled with sauteed chicken breast, mushrooms, onions and our cream sauce. Topped with melted cheese and served with rice and refried beans.
- Burrito Norteño$22.95
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of sirloin steak or marinated chicken cooked with prawns, bacon, bell pepper, onions and topped with our mild sauce, melted cheese and avocado. Served with rice and olla beans.
- Pollo Azado Burrito$19.95
Large flour tortilla stuffed with tender marinated grilled chicken, celery, onions, mushrooms, carrots, broccoli and olla beans. Topped with our mild sauce, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and olla beans.
- Burrito Flaco$11.95
Flour tortilla filled with sauteed onions, celery, onions, carrots, broccoli and whole olla beans. Topped with our mild sauce, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
- Expresso Burrito$16.95
Flour tortilla filled with our pork Chile Verde, rice, and refried beans. Topped with melted cheese, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
- Macho Burrito Chile Colorado$16.95
Flour tortilla filed with chunks of beef, cooked in a tasty red Mexican chile sauce filled with rice and refried beans. Topped with melted cheese, tomatoes, onions, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
- Pork Carnitas Burrito$16.95
Flour tortilla filled with roasted pork carnitas, olla beans, topped with special mild sauce, melted cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
- Vegetarian Burrito$13.95
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black or olla beans. Topped with cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, green onions, our mild sauce, sour cream and guacamole.
- Fiesta Jalisco Enchilada$16.95
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice and refried beans. Topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and guacamole.
- Burrito a la Carte$10.95
Small Combos
- 1. Enchilada & Tostada$14.95
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw. Enchilada: Corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with melted cheese, and our enchilada sauce. Tostada: Flat corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese and tomato.
- 2. Enchilada & Tamale$14.95
Enchilada: Corn tortilla filled with your meat choice and topped with melted cheese and our special enchilada sauce. Tamale: Pork tamale topped with our mild red sauce,
- 3. Enchilada & Taco$14.95
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw. Enchilada: Corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with melted cheese, and our enchilada sauce. Taco: Crispy corn shell filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.
- 4. Burrito$14.95
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice and topped with melted cheese and our house burrito sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
- 5. Enchilada & Relleno$14.95
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw. Enchilada: corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with cheese and our enchilada sauce. Relleno: Chile poblano filled with cheese and wrapped in a omelette style. Topped with melted cheese and our special red sauce.
- 6. Avocado Tostada$14.95
Flat corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, sliced avocado and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
- 7. Chalupa Deluxe$14.95
Crispy flour shell filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
- 8. Two Enchiladas$14.95
Two enchiladas prepared with your choices of meat or cheese and topped with melted cheese and our enchilada sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
- 9. Two Tacos$12.95
Two crispy corn shells filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, shredded cheese and tomatoes. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
- 10. Deluxe Tostada$14.95
Flat crispy corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans, and coleslaw.
- 11. Chorizo Burrito$14.95
Burrito with Mexican pork sausage, eggs, onions and tomatoes. Topped with melted cheese and our burrito sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
- 12. Huevos Rancheros$14.95
Three eggs served on top of a soft corn tortilla topped with our house sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, coleslaw and tortillas.
- 13. Tostada & Taco$14.95
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw. Tostada: flat corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. Taco: Crispy corn shell filled your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.
- 14. Huevos Con Chorizo$14.95
Mexican pork sausage mixed with scrambled eggs, onions, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, coleslaw and tortillas.
- 14. Huevos Con Machaca$14.95
Shredded beef mixed with scrambled eggs, onions, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, coleslaw and tortillas.
Large Combos
- 15. Burrito & Taco$17.95
- 16. Chalupa, Enchilada$19.95
- 17. Tamale, Enchilada, Relleno$19.95
- 18. Tamale, Taco & Enchilada$17.95
- 19. Enchilada, Taco & Tostada$17.95
- 20. Chimichanga$15.95
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
- 21. Enchilada & Avocado Tostada$19.95
- 22. Carnitas Burrito$19.95
- 23. Enchilada & Two Tacos$16.95
- 24. Two Enchiladas & Taco$17.95
- 25. Two Burritos$20.95
- 26. Tamale, Taco & Relleno$17.95
- 27. Burrito & Enchilada$19.95
- 28. Three Enchiladas$19.95
- 29. Two Enchiladas & Relleno$19.95
- 30. Two Chiles Rellenos$19.95
- 31. Burrito & Relleno$19.95
- 32. Two Chile Colorado Burritos$21.95
- 33. Enchiladas Sulzas$19.95
- 34. Three Tacos$15.95
- 35. Burrito, Tamale & Enchilada$22.95
- 36. Tamale & Two Enchiladas$19.95
- 37. Chimichanga & Enchilada$19.95
- 38. Enchiladas Con Crema$19.95
- 39. Burrito, Relleno & Enchilada$23.95
- 40. Enchiladas Chipotle$19.95
- 41. Burrito, Relleno & Chimichanga$26.95
- 42. Two Chimichangas$23.95
- 43. Two Rellenos & Enchilada$22.95
- 44. Chimichanga, Enchilada& Burrito$26.95
- 45. Two Burritos & Chimichanga$26.95
Fajitas
- Fiesta Fajitas$32.95+
Fajitas with chicken, shrimp and steak, sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Shrimp Fajitas$24.95+
Shrimp sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Chicken Fajitas$22.95+
Marinated chicken sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Beef Fajitas$22.95+
Tender steak sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Pork Fajitas$22.95+
Marinated pork sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Combo Fajitas$22.95
Marinated chicken and beef sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Combo Fajitas For 2$39.95
Chicken and beef sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with two orders of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Carne Asada Fajitas$30.95+
Carne Asada skirt steak sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas$25.95+
Chicken and shrimp sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Beef & Shrimp Fajitas$25.95+
Shrimp and beef sauteed with onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Pork & Shrimp Fajitas$25.95+
Shrimp and pork sauteed with onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Carne Asada & Shrimp Fajitas$31.95+
Pollos (Chicken Dishes)
- Arroz Con Pollo$22.95
Tender chicken specially prepared with fresh mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and our special mild sauce. Served on a bed of rice with melted cheese and your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Not served with beans.
- Chicken Carnitas$22.95
Tender chicken strips sauteed with green and red bell peppers, onions and our special Mexican sauce and guacamole. Served with rice, refried beans and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Pollo Azado$22.95
Tender marinated grilled chicken served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas.
- Pollo A La Crema$22.95
Tender chicken strips sauteed with onions, mushrooms and sour cream based sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and your choice of tortillas.
- Tacos Al Carbon de Pollo$22.95
Tender chicken strips flame broiled and folded into four soft tortillas with especial sauce, pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with rice and refried beans.
- Pollo Chipotle$22.95
Tender sliced chicken strips specially prepared with onions and fresh mushrooms then covered with our special chipotle sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Pollo A la Diabla$22.95
Tender chicken strips prepared with fresh mushrooms then covered with our spicy Mexican sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Chicken En Mole$22.95
Chicken strips prepared with our sweet mole sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Enchiladas De Mole$19.95
Three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and covered with our sweet mole sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
- Chicken Flautas$16.95
Crispy corn tortillas filled with shredded beef or chicken. Garnished with tomatoes, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and refried beans.
Carnes (Meat Dishes)
- Carnitas de Res$22.95
Tender sirloin strips sauteed with onions, bell pepper and our special Mexican sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and tortillas.
- Steak Picado$22.95
Tender sirloin cut into strips then sauteed with onions, tomatoes and our special red Mexican sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Caballo Viejo Steak$32.95
Tender 12 oz. Ribeye steak, flame broiled with sauteed onions, poblano, mushrooms and bell peppers then covered with cheese, mild sauce and tomatoes. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Caballo Viejo Steak y Camarones Tocino$39.95
Tender 12 oz. Ribeye steak, flame broiled with sauteed onions, poblano, mushrooms and bell peppers then covered with cheese, mild sauce and tomatoes. Prepared with four bacon wrapped deep fried prawns. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Vaqueros Steak$30.95
12 oz. tender ribeye steak flame broiled and topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms, red bell pepper, poblano peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas.
- Carne Asada$29.95
Tender skirt steak flame broiled to your taste. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Tacos Al Carbon de Carne Asada$28.95
Tender skirt steak flame broiled, sliced and folded into four soft corn tortillas and smothered with our red sauce. Served with pico de gallo, fresh cilantro, queso fresco, rice and refried beans.
- Carne Asada Y Camarones con Tocino$37.95
Charbroiled skirt steak accompanied by four large bacon wrapped deep fried prawns. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Molcajete$42.95
Grilled pork, Carne Asada, chicken strips and bacon wrapped prawns served with our special homemade red sauce in a volcano bowl with a jalapeno, onions and queso fresco. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Chile Colorado$20.95
Tender chunks of beef cooked in a tasty red Mexican chile sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Tres Compadres$22.95
Chile Verde, Chile Colorado and a chile relleno served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Alambre Norteño$28.95
Strips of either chicken or sirloin steak cooked with prawns, bacon, bell peppers, and onions. Topped with melted cheese and avocado. Served with olla beans, salad and tortillas.
- Shredded Beef Flautas$16.95
Crispy corn tortillas filled with shredded beef. Garnished with tomatoes, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and refried beans.
Platos Grandes
- Viva Jalisco Plate$50.95
The Three Amigos! Camarones al Mojo de Ajo, Camarones Con Tocino, and Camarones a la Diabla. Served on a bed of rice with jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce and lemon slices.
- Cuatro Caballos Plate$44.95
Tender broiled chicken breast, marinated pork, and Carne Asada accompanied by bacon wrapped prawns and served with rice, olla beans, pico de gallo and fresh cilantro. Served with tortillas.
- Tres Caballos Plate$37.95
Tender broiled chicken breast,and Carne Asada accompanied by bacon wrapped prawns with rice, olla beans, pico de gallo, and fresh cilantro. Served with tortillas.
- Fiesta Platter$49.99
2 Cheese Quesadillas 6 Taquitos Rancheros 8 Taquitos 7 Small Chimichangas -Beef/Cheese 6 Ground Beef Tacos Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Includes chips and salsa.
Puerco (Pork Dishes)
- Puerco Al Pastor$22.95
Tender marinated pork loin steak with salsa ranchera and pineapple. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Tacos al Pastor$22.95
- Pork Carnitas$22.95
Roasted Pork served with pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Chile Verde Pork$20.95
Tender chunks of pork marinated in green Mexican tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Puerco Asado$22.95
Tender marinated pork loin sauteed with fresh poblano peppers, red bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and our mild sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Mariscos (Seafood Dishes)
- Camarones Mexicanos$23.95
Large prawns prepared with fresh mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and our special mild sauce. Served on a bed of rice with melted jack and cheddar cheeses. Not served with beans.
- Camarones Con Tocino$23.95
Large prawns wrapped in bacon, deep fried and served with grilled onions, mushrooms and bell peppers. Garnished with tomato and lemon slices. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Camarones al Mojo de Ajo$23.95
Large delicious shrimp, fresh mushrooms, and onions sauteed in wine, butter and garlic sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Camarones A La Diabla$23.95
Large prawns sauteed in butter with fresh mushrooms in a hot, spicy Mexican sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Camarones Con Crema$23.95
Large prawns sauteed with mushrooms then cooked in a sour cream based sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Camarones Chipotle$23.95
Large prawns sauteed with mushrooms in butter and garlic the covered with our special chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Camarones con Coco Rico (Especial)$23.95
Delicious jumbo fired coconut shrimp served on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce with rice, sliced avocado, tomato, salsa ranchera and pina colada sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Mazatlan$20.95
Two corn tortillas rolled and filled with shrimp, dungeness crab, red bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and spices. Topped with jack and cheddar cheeses, sour cream and your choice of green or red sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- Chimichanga Mazatlan$22.95
Rolled fried flour tortilla filled with shrimp, dungeness crab, onions, red bell peppers and mushrooms. Topped with lettuce, green tomatillo sauce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with rice and beans.
- Tacos de Camaron$22.95
Four delicious grilled shrimps tacos served with red onions, cilantro, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
- Pescado Empanizado$22.95
Fresh tilapia filets breaded in our signature blend of spices and served with rice, avocado and salad.
- Ceviche de Camaron$22.95
Raw shrimp cooked in fresh lime juice, mixed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro and avocado. Served with tostadas on the side.
- Mojarra Frita$24.95
- Camarones Aguachiles$22.95
- Oysters$14.95+
Sopas (Soups)
- Caldo 7 Mares$37.95
Delicious soup made with 7 kinds of seafood. (Shrimp, scallops, clams, fish, king crab legs, octopus and mussels).
- Menudo$20.95
Beef tripe soup. 32 oz bowl served with warm tortillas.
- Pozole$20.95
Hominy with pork loin meat. Served in a 32 oz bowl with tortillas.
- Caldo de Res$20.95
Beef shank select chamorro in a hot homemade broth with fresh vegetables. Served in a 32 oz. bowl with tortillas.
- Sopa Mazatlan$14.95
Chicken broth, strips of chicken breast, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, onions and mushrooms. Topped with avocado and queso fresco.
- Sopa de Rancho (Tortilla Soup)$14.95
Hot and hearty! Tender chicken breast are accompanied with tortilla strips in a rich chicken broth. Topped with cheese and fresh slices of avocado.
Fresh & Healthy
- Tacos de Pescado (Fish Tacos)$18.95
Three soft corn or flour tortillas filled with tilapia fish, and our delicious pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, grilled onions and avocado.
- Enchiladas Cancun$17.95
Two corn tortillas stuffed with spinach, mushrooms, onions, red bell peppers, shrimp and cottage cheese. Topped with our green sauce melted cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
- Mexican Shrimp Caesar Salad$14.95
Marinated chicken breast on fresh cut romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, queso fresco and served with your choice of dressing on the side.
- Mexican Chicken Caesar Salad$12.95
Traditional Caesar salad topped with sauteed chicken or shrimp, black beans, queso fresco, tomatoes and avocados. Dressing on the side.
- Quesadilla Grilled Cancun$18.95
Two large flour tortillas filled with shrimp, spinach, onions, red bell peppers, cottage cheese, mushrooms, jack and cheddar cheeses. Garnished with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
- Enchiladas de Espinaca$14.95
Two corn tortillas stuffed with spinach, mushrooms, onions and cottage cheese. Topped with melted cheese, green sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
- Vegetarian Taco Salad$13.95
Sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, carrots and broccoli. Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell. Topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and avocado slices.
- Grilled Quesadilla Espinaca$14.95
Two large flour tortillas filled with spinach, onion, cottage cheese, mushrooms and shredded cheese. Garnished with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
- Vegetarian Fajitas$16.95
Sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli served on a sizzling platter. Served with shredded lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
- Vegetarian Chimichanga$15.95
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, carrots, cauliflower and broccoli. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
Taco Salads
- Fiesta Taco Salad$17.95
Grilled Carne Asada steak served on a bed of romaine lettuce and topped with tomatoes, sour cream and slice avocado. Served in a crispy flour shell.
- Taco Salad Mazatlan$17.95
Prawns sauteed with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. Served on fresh romaine lettuce with tomatoes, sliced avocado, and queso fresco. Served in a crispy flour shell.
- Grilled Fish Taco Salad$15.95
Fresh cut romaine lettuce topped with grilled fish tilapia, whole beans, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and queso fresco. Served in a crispy flour shell.
- Fajita Taco Salad$16.95
Your choice of meat sauteed with onions, and bell peppers. Served in a crispy flour shell with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato.
- Jalisco Taco Salad$11.95
Fresh cut romaine lettuce topped with tender charbroiled chicken, diced tomatoes, cotija cheese. Served in a crispy flour shell.
- Taco Salad$12.95
Traditional taco salad served in a crispy flour shell with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
American & Kids Orders
- Kids Quesadilla$6.99
Served with rice and refried beans.
- Kids Enchilada$6.99
Served with rice and beans.
- Kids Taco$6.99
Crispy taco topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. Served with rice and refried beans.
- Kids Burrito$6.99
Burrito topped with melted cheese and served with rice and refried beans.
- Kids Tostada$6.99
Tostada topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. served with rice and refried beans.
- Kids Nachos$6.99
Plain meat and cheese nachos served with rice and refried beans.
- Chicken Nuggets$5.99
Served with french fries.
- Grilled Cheese$5.99
Served with french fries.
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$6.99
Served with french fries.
- Kids Tamale$6.99
- Hawaiian Cheese Burger$12.95
Angus beef patty with American or Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, bacon, tomato, lettuce and onions. Served with french fries.
- Fiesta Jalisco Bacon Cheeseburger$13.95
Angus beef patty with grilled mushrooms, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onions and American or Swiss cheese. Served with french fries.
- Cheeseburger$12.95
Angus beef patty with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles. Served with french fries.
- Hamburger$11.95
Angus beef patty with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and pickles. Served with french fries.
- Chicken Burger$12.95
Grilled boneless chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato and American or Swiss cheese. Served with french fries.
- Chicken Wings$12.95
Spicy chicken wings served with carrots, celery and ranch dressing on the side.
- Kids Rice & Beans$4.99
A La Carte
- Sour Cream$2.29
- Guacamole$8.95
- Side Taco$4.95
Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, shredded cheese and tomatoes.
- Side Enchilada$7.95
Side enchilada is prepared with your choice of meat or cheese and topped with melted cheese and our enchilada sauce.
- Chile Relleno$7.95
Chile poblano filled with cheese and wrapped in a omelette style. Topped with melted cheese and our special red sauce.
- Chimichanga Deluxe$11.95
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato.
- Tamale$6.95
- Chalupa Dlx$11.95
Crispy flour shell filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and tomato.
- Side Tostada$11.95
Flat crispy corn shell topped with your choice of meat. lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato.
- Avocado Tostada$11.95
Flat crispy corn shell filled topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, sliced avocado, and tomato.
- Guacamole Tostada$6.99
- Side Green Chile$4.75
- Side Beans$6.95
- Spanish Rice$6.95
- Salsa$5.00+
- Chips$5.50+
- Side Camarones Tocino(4)$9.95
- Dinner Salad$3.99
- French Fries$3.99
- Hot Fresh Fried Peppers$2.95
- Side of Cheese$2.99
- Side Tortillas$2.29
- Side Avocado$5.99
- Sliced Jalapeños$1.99
- Side Mushrooms$1.99
- Side Rice & Beans$5.95
- Bean Dip$2.95
BEVERAGES
- Coffee$3.95
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Soft Drink$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Flavored Lemonade$4.25
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Flavored Ice-T$3.50
- Roy Rogers$3.95
- Shirley Temple$3.95
- Arnold Palmer$3.50
- Aqua de Horchata$3.95
- Juice$3.95
- Kids Soda$1.95
- Kids Juice$1.95
- Jarritos$3.95
- Red Bull$3.95
- Hot Chocolate$3.50
- MIlk$1.50+
- Chocolate Milk$1.99+
- Virgin Pina Colada$5.95
- Virgin Margarita$5.95
- Sidral Mundet$3.95
- Beto$3.95
- Virgin Daiquiri$5.95
- Coke$3.95
- Diet Coke$3.95
- Dr. Pepper$3.95
- Root Beer$3.95
- Sprite$3.95
- Horchata De Fresa$4.95
- Coke Bottle$3.95