FIESTA MEXICANA Bar & Grill - Long Beach 6190 Beatline Road Suite C
FOOD
Appetizers
- SAMPLER PLATTER$12.99
Steak & grilled chicken nachos, beef quesadilla & chicken flauta; pico de gallo, guac, jalapeños
- NACHOS SUPREMOS$11.99
Chips topped with beef or chicken, cheese, lettuce, jalapeños, tomatoes & sour cream
- NACHOS FAJITA$11.99
Chips topped with steak or grilled chicken, veggies & cheese.
- NACHOS$9.99
- CHILAQUILES$12.99
- PRETZEL DOGS$8.00
- STUFFED POBLANO PEPPERS$9.99
- Buffalo Wings$12.99
8pc Buffalo Wings
Salads
- GUACAMOLE SALAD$7.00
Lettuce, tomato & guacamole.
- TACO SALAD$10.99
Tortilla bowl with (beef or chicken), lettuce, tomato, sour cream & cheese.
- FAJITA TACO SALAD$12.99
Tortilla bowl with (steak or grilled chicken), grilled veggies, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & cheese.
- SHRIMP TACO SALAD$12.99
Tortilla bowl with shrimp, grilled veggies, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & cheese.
- AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD$12.99
Lettuce, avocado, grilled chicken, red onions, tomato & cheese.
Dips
- Cheese Dip Regular$4.00
- Cheese Dip Large$8.00
- Guacamole Dip Regular$4.00
- Guacamole Dip Large$8.00
- Choriqueso Dip$8.00
- Chori Dip$5.75
- Jalepenos$1.50
- Sour Cream$2.00
- Panfilo Dip Regular$6.00
Ground beef topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo
- Panfilo Dip Large$8.00
Ground beef topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo
- Bean Dip$5.00
- Pico de Gallo Regular$2.00
- Pico de Gallo Large$6.00
- Chile Toreado$1.50
Soups
Kids Menu
- A. KIDS Enchilada$4.99
Served with rice & beans
- B. KIDS Hard Taco$4.99
Served with rice & beans
- B. KIDS Soft Taco$4.99
Served with rice & beans
- C. KIDS Burrito$4.99
Served with rice & beans
- D. KIDS Cheese Quesadilla$4.99
Served with rice & beans
- E. KIDS Cheeseburger$4.99
Served with fries
- F. KIDS Chicken Nuggets$4.99
Served with fries
- G. KIDS Nachos$4.99
- H. KIDS Chicken Tenders$4.99
Served with fries
Los Favorites
- 15. MARIA'S ENCHILADAS$12.99
Two cheese enchiladas topped with cheese dip and steak. Served with rice & beans.
- 16. BURRITO FAJITA$13.99
Chicken or steak burrito filled with lettuce, tomatoes, rice, beans & grilled veggies. Topped with cheese dip.
- 17. LOPEZ COMBO$11.99
One taco, one quesadilla, one burrito. Served with rice & beans.
- 18. ENCHILADAS MIXTECAS$11.99
Three enchiladas with chicken, steak, & grilled veggies. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomato & sour cream. Served with rice & beans. $11.99
- 19. CHORIPOLLO$13.99
Chicken breast with Mexican sausage & cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- 20. POLLO FELIZ$12.99
A bed of rice topped with strips of grilled chicken & cheese dip. (other options: steak or mix; for shrimp or veggies add $1)
- 21. FERNANDO'S COMBO$11.99
Two tamales, one cheese enchilada, served with rice & beans.
- 22. MARTA'S COMBO$11.99
One enchilada, one burrito, and one taco. Served with rice & beans.
- 23. ENCHILADAS SUPREMAS$11.99
1 cheese, 2 beef, & 1 chicken enchilada with lettuce, tomato, guac & sour cream on top.
- 24. POLLO VERACRUZ$14.99
A chicken breast topped with imitation crab meat, shrimp, and cheese dip. Served with rice & steamed vegetables.
- 25. POLLO ALBERTO$14.99
Grilled chicken breast, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and pineapple on a skillet. Served with rice & beans.
- 26. EL BURRITO SUPREME$11.99
Burrito (beef or chicken) topped with lettuce, tomato & sour cream. Served with rice & beans.
- 27. PABLO'S COMBO$12.99
One burrito, one enchilada, and a chile relleno. Served with rice & beans.
- 28. LOS DOS AMIGOS$11.50
Two enchiladas OR two tacos. Served with rice & beans.
- 29. BURRITO MACHO$13.99
Large fried burrito on a skillet with (chicken or beef), rice, beans & sour cream. Topped with salsa & cheese dip.
- 30. EL CHURRASCO$17.99
Skirt steak grilled with onions. Served with rice and beans.
- 31. SUPER BURRITOS$11.50
1 beef, 1 chicken & beans burrito. Topped with shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato & sour cream.
Mexican Classics
- 32. QUESADILLA TEJANA$13.99
A large tortilla filled with grilled chicken, steak, onions, bell pepper & shrimp. Served with rice & beans.
- 33. STEAK AND SHRIMP$17.99
Rib Eye steak and shrimp with french fries, rice, and a salad.
- 34. BURRITO CALIFORNIA$11.99
Super burrito filled with veggies & steak. Topped with burrito sauce, cheese dip, & green salsa. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, rice & beans.
- 35. ENCHILADA VERDES$11.50
Three chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce & sour cream. Served with rice & beans.
- 36. CHIMI-CHANGA$12.50
A (chicken or beef) chimichanga topped with cheese dip. Served with rice & beans.
- 37. QUESADILLA FAJITA$13.99
(Chicken or steak) quesadilla with vegetables. Served with rice & beans.
- 38. VACA LOCA$13.99
Chopped steak cooked with pepper, onion, & tomato simmered together with cheese dip on top. Served with rice & beans.
- 39. CARNE ASADA$15.99
A tender steak on a skillet. Served with rice & beans.
- 40. CHICKEN BREAST FIESTA STYLE$13.75
Grilled chicken breast with vegetables and cheese dip on top, served with rice & beans.
- 41. CAMARONES AL MOJO$15.99
Shrimp cooked on a grill with garlic sauce. Served with rice & beans.
- 41. CAMARONES A LA DIABLA$15.99
Shrimp cooked on a grill with house hot sals). Served with rice & beans.
- 42. TAQUITOS MEXICANOS$11.75
Four fried flour chicken flautas. Served with rice & beans.
From the Grill
- 43. FAJITAS$14.99
Juicy fajita strips cooked on the grill with onions, tomato, & bell pepper. With rice & beans. Grilled Chicken, Steak, or Mix.
- 44. FAJITAS TEXANAS$15.99
Chicken, steak, and shrimp cooked on the grill with onions, tomato, and bell pepper. Served with rice & beans.
- 45. FIESTA MOLCAJETE$17.99
Shrimp, steak, chicken, Mexican sausage, pork chops & cactus, grilled to perfection in our special tomatillo sauce. Served with rice & beans.
- 46. PARRILLA MEXICANA$15.99
Steak, chicken breast, Mexican sausage & jumbo shrimp cooked on the grill with onions, tomato, bell pepper, & cheese dip on top. Served with rice & beans.
- 47. SHRIMP FAJITAS$15.99
Shrimps cooked on the grill with onions, tomato, and bell peppers. Served with rice & beans.
- 48. TACOS AL CARBON$13.99
Three tacos (steak or chicken), mixed with sautéed vegetables. Served with rice & beans.
- 49. QUESADILLA SUPREME$12.99
A round (chicken or steak) quesadilla. Served with rice and a salad.
- COSTILLAS DE RES$17.99
Beef ribs served with rice & beans.
- 52. POLLO FIESTA$12.99
Chicken strips topped with mushroom, onion & cheese dip. Served with rice & salad.
- 53. BURRITO GIGANTE$11.99
Burrito filled with (steak or chicken), rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese. Covered with burrito sauce.
- 54. POLLO CON QUESO$12.99
Grilled chicken strips over rice. Served with cheese dip & salad.
- 55. FAJITA NOPAL$15.99
Steak and chicken topped with cactus. Served with rice & beans.
- 56. FAJITA HAWAIANA$17.99
Steak & chicken topped with bacon, shrimp, pineapple and cheese on top. Served with rice & beans.
- 57. FAJITA POBLANA$15.99
Steak, chicken, & shrimp, topped with bacon, mushrooms, poblano peppers, pico de gallo, with cheese on top. Served with rice & beans.
- 58. FAJITA CARNITAS$15.99
Tender pork tips deep fried to perfection, piled high with bell pepper & onions. Served with rice & beans.
- 59. CHULETAS$14.99
Two pork chops cooked with bell pepper, onions, & tomato. Served with rice & beans.
Seafood
- 60. SEAFOOD FAJITAS$15.99
Grilled shrimp & imitation crab meat with onions & bell peppers. Served with rice & beans.
- 61. BURRITO DEL MAR$14.99
Burrito filled with shrimp & imitation crab meat. Served with salad.
- 62. MAZATLAN$14.99
One shrimp & imitation crab meat quesadilla, and one crab meat enchilada. Served with rice & beans.
- 63. FRIED SHRIMP$14.99
Eight fried shrimp served with french fries and a salad.
- MOJARRA FRITA$15.00
Fried mojarra fish with rice & salad.
- 64. DIABLO SHRIMP$15.99
Six shrimp wrapped in bacon stuffed with jalapeño. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, rice, and sour cream.
- 65. EL CANCUN$14.99
Fish fillets grilled with Mexican spices with rice and a salad.
- 66. SHRIMP COCKTAIL$15.99
Boiled shrimp with pico de gallo and sliced avocados.
- 67. TROPICAL SHRIMP$15.99
Ten shrimp cooked with onions, pineapple, mushrooms, & poblano pepper. Served with rice & salad.
- SHRIMP CEVICHE$13.00
Shrimp (or shrimp & fish) ceviche, lettuce, onion, tomato, jalapeno, & avocado.
- SHRIMP & FISH CEVICHE$13.00
Shrimp (or shrimp & fish) ceviche, lettuce, onion, tomato, jalapeno, & avocado.
Vegetarian
- A. EL RANCHO VEGETARIAN$10.99
One chalupa and one cheese enchilada served with rice and beans
- B. ENCHILADAS VERDES$12.99
Three cheese enchiladas covered with green enchilada sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato & sour cream. Served with rice & beans.
- C. FREDDY'S ENCHILADAS$11.99
Three enchiladas filled with onion, mushroom & spinach topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato & sour cream.
- D. LA QUESADILLA$10.99
Grilled bell peppers, tomato & onion with melted cheese inside. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, rice & beans.
- E. LA CHIMICHANGA$11.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with onions, tomato & bell peppers covered with melted cheese and burrito sauce.
- F. VEGETARIAN FAJITAS$12.99
Sautéed vegetables served with rice, beans and a salad.
- G. VEGETARIAN TACO SALAD$11.99
Sautéed vegetables served in deep fried tortilla bowl topped with sour cream, guacamole, and cheese.
- H. VEGETARIAN BURRITO$11.50
Flour tortilla with onions, tomato & bell peppers covered with your choice of cheese dip or red sauce.
Side Orders
- 1. ENCHILADA$3.75
- 2. CHIMI-CHANGA$5.75
- 3. CHILE RELLENO$6.00
- 4. TORTILLAS$2.01$2.00
- 5. QUESADILLA$4.75
- 6. SPANISH RICE$4.00
- 7. REFRIED BEANS$4.00
- 8. BURRITO SUPREMO$6.00
Your choice of protein and beans with lettuce,tomato,&sourcreamon top
- 9. SOFT TACO$2.50
- 9. FRIED TACO$2.50
- 9. HARD TACO$2.50
- 10. TWO TAMALES$5.75
- 11. TOSTADA$4.00
- 12. FISH TACO$3.85
- 12. SHRIMP TACO$3.85
- 13. BURRITO$5.50
- 14.FLAUTA$3.50
- TORTA/ MEXICAN SUB$9.00
- MEXICAN TACO$3.50
AFTER HRS LUNCH MENU
- L1. POLLO FELIZ$10.99
Grilled chicken strips over rice, with cheese dip on top
- L2. EL COMBO$11.50
One bean & beef burrito, and a chicken quesadilla. Served with lettuce, sour cream & tomato.
- L3. EL BEEFY$11.99
One beef & bean burrito, one beef taco, and a beef enchilada
- L4. LA QUESADILLA$11.99
Flour tortillas filled with cheese (shredded chicken or ground beef).
- L5. EL BURRITO$10.50
A burrito filled with (shredded chicken or ground beef). Served with rice & beans.
- L6. POLLITO CON PAPAS$11.99
French fries topped with grilled chicken and cheese dip
- L7. LA CHIMICHANGA$11.99
Flour tortilla filled with (shredded chicken or ground beef), fried & topped with cheese dip. Garnished with lettuce, tomato & sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
- L8. FIESTA COMBO$13.99
One beef taco, one chicken quesadilla, & a chile relleno filled with cheese & topped with ranchero sauce.
- L9. ENCHILADA COMBO$11.99
Three enchiladas (one chicken, one cheese, & one beef) topped with enchilada sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- L10. EL TACO SALAD$10.99
Tortilla bowl (shredded chicken or ground beef), filled with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and tomato.
- L11. SPEEDY GONZALEZ$12.99
1 beef enchilada, 1 beef taco, and 1 chicken quesadilla. Served with rice & beans
- L12. FAJITA TACO SALAD$12.99
Tortilla bowl with grilled fajita veggies & (grilled chicken or steak), with lettuce, tomato, sour cream & cheese.
- L13. LUNCH FAJITA$12.99
Served with rice, beans, salad & sour cream. Served on a sizzling plate over vegetables.
- L14. STEAK A LA MEXICANA$13.99
Steak cooked with onions, bell pepper, tomato & ranchero sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- L15. JOE'S BURRITO$11.99
A burrito filled with (steak or grilled chicken) and beans. Topped with cheese dip and served with rice.
- L16. HUEVOS RANCHEROS$11.99
Two eggs over easy topped with our special house sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- L17. HUEVOS CON CHORIZO$11.99
Two scrambled eggs mixed with Mexican chorizo. Served with rice & beans.
- L18. LUNCH FLAUTAS$11.99
Two chicken tortillas rolled and fried to a golden brown. Served with beans, rice and salad.
- L19. TACO COMBO$11.99
One chicken soft taco and one beef hard taco, served with rice and beans.
- L20. POLLO LOCO$12.99
Grilled chicken & onions topped with cheese sauce. Served with beans, rice & salad.
- L21. JUAN'S RELLENO$11.99
One chile relleno, served with rice and beans.
NA BEVERAGES
Soft Drinks
Hot Drinks
Bottled Drinks
Mexican Bottled Sodas
Agua Freshcas
Smoothies/Licuados
Horchata
Water
BAR
Bottled Beer
- CORONA EXTRA$4.00
- CORONA LIGHT$4.00
- CORONA PREMIER$4.00
- CORONA FAMILIAR$4.00
- MILLER LIGHT$4.00
- MODELO ESPECIAL$4.00
- MODELO NEGRA$4.00
- MODELO MICHELADA$4.00
- XX Lager$4.00
- XX AMBER$4.00
- PACIFICO$4.00
- HEINEKEN$4.00
- STELLA$4.00
- BUDWEISER$3.00
- BUDLIGHT$3.00
- COORS LIGHT$3.00
- MICHELOB ULTRA$3.00
- MIKE'S HARD STRAWBERRY LEMONADE$3.00
- Victoria$4.00
- Tecate$4.00
Margaritas
- FIESTA'S TOPSHELF$12.99
Patron silver, lime juice, Grand Marnier, and margarita mix.
- CORONA RITA$11.99
Margarita with corona beer.
- SM HOUSE LIME MARGARITA$3.99
- LG HOUSE LIME MARGARITA$8.99
- SM FLAVORED MARGARITA$4.99
- LG FLAVORED MARGARITA$10.99
- SANGRIA MARGARITA$4.99
- SPICY MARGARITA$4.99
On the rocks
- HOUSE LIME MARGARITA PITCHER$25.00
- FROZEN HOUSE LIME MARGARITA PITCHER$27.00
- FLAVORED MARGARITA PITCHER$28.00