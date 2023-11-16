Fig & Tomato Italian European Eatery 100 Park Avenue
Dinner
Appetizers
- Piccolo Antipasto$13.95
fresh roasted peppers, mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, sun dried tomato, red onion, evoo, arugula
- Meatball Trio$13.95
homemade beef meatballs, marinara, ricotta
- Seafood Salad$17.95
shrimp, calamari, scungilli, evoo, garlic, lemon
- Shrimp Cocktail$17.95
lemon, cocktail sauce
- Steamed Mussels$18.95
- Truffle Mac & Cheese$16.95
american, burrata, cream
- Burrata Napolitano$17.95
burrata, roasted peppers, prosciutto, grilled tuscan bread
- Fried Calamari$18.95
lemon, homemade marinara
- Fig & Tomato Appetizer$15.95
fresh fig, tomato, goat cheese, lemon honey
- Charcuterie Board$23.95
everything bagel goat cheese, vermont cheddar, jarlsberg, hot & sweet capocollo, salame toscana, prosciutto, olives, roasted peppers, hot honey, crackers
- Eggplant Tower$14.95
- Bruschetta$12.95
- Mushroom Arancini$14.95
- Stuffed Mushrooms$14.95
- Calamari Rosario$20.95
- Eggplant Rollatini APP$13.95
Salads
- Classic Caesar Salad$13.95
parmigiano, croutons
- Beet & Goat Cheese$14.95
arugula, goat cheese, walnuts, tomato, portobello mushrom, raspberry vinaigrette
- House Salad$12.95
mixed greens, tomato, onion, cucumber, olives
- Santorini Salad$14.95
romaine, dried cranberries, feta, chickpea, red onion, tomato, lemon red wine vinaigrette
- Wedge Salad$14.95
tomato, onion, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing
- Burrata & Fig Salad$17.95
Pasta Classics
- Penne Vodka$23.95
fresh mozzarella
- Gnocchi Pesto$25.95
cubed fresh mozzarella, homemade pesto
- Baked Manicotti$24.95
stuffed with ricotta, vodka meat sauce
- Shrimp Scampi$27.95
- Wild Mushroom Ravioli$24.95
marsala cream sauce, shaved reggiano
- Short Rib Ravioli$25.95
osso bucco gravy
- Lobster Ravioli$33.95
jumbo shrimp, vodka sauce
- Mafaldine Bolognese$25.95
ribbon pasta, touch of cream, ricotta
- Linguini with Meatballs$23.95
choice of marinara or vodka sauce
- Penne Aglio e Olio$25.95
sausage, broccoli rabe, garlic, olive oil, red pepper flakes
- Large Pasta Marinara$14.95
- GF SPINACH RAVIOLI$23.95
- GF CHEESE RAVIOLI$22.95
- Penne With Butter$15.95
- Linguini Marechiara$37.95
Specialty Pasta
- Milano$27.95
spaghetti, roasted wild mushroom, crispy bacon, shaved reggiano, marsala cream sauce,
- Giardino$24.95
penne, spinach, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomato, broccolini, pesto cream sauce
- Gnocchi di Casa$27.95
italian sausage, burrata, diced onion, parmesan cream sauce
- La Zanabella$25.95
penne, blackened chicken, roasted peppers, parmesan cream sauce
- Stuffed Rigatoni$31.95
ricotta filling, shrimp, mushroom, cubed fresh mozzarella, pink pesto
- Cappellini Tre Feste$35.95
- Cappellini Truffle$27.95
- Bari$28.95
Brick Oven Pizza
Chicken
- Chicken Classics$24.95
- Chicken & Shrimp Ibiza$31.95
sweet vinegar peppers, mushroom, onion, basil garlic lime sauce, yellow rice
- Chicken Amalfi$27.95
panko crust, artichoke hearts, sausage, cherry peppers, garlic white wine
- Chicken Milanese$27.95
arugula, tomato, onion, burrata, lemon balsamic
- CHICKEN SAN MARINO$25.95
panko crust, sun dried tomato, mushroom, fresh pesto cream
- Balsamic Chicken$24.95
- Chicken Murphy$25.95
- Chicken Bonaparte$25.95
mozzarella, cremini, broccolini, marsala au jus
- Chicken Saltimbocca$24.95
Meat
- Veal Classics$27.95
- Veal Milanese$29.95
arugula, tomato, onion, burrata, lemon balsamic
- Veal Amalfi$29.95
panko crust, artichoke hearts, sausage, cherry peppers, garlic white wine
- Grilled Pork Chop$33.95
12 oz, salt & pepper, hot or sweet peppers, mashed potatoes
- Short Rib Bourguignon$37.95Out of stock
slow cooked, mashed potato
- Veal Saltimbocca$27.95
prosciutto, spinach, mozzarella, demi glace
Seafood
Sides
Kids
Eggplant
Takeout
Small Brick Oven Pizza
- SMALL Plain Pizza$12.95
- SMALL The Margherita$14.95
fresh plum tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella
- SMALL The Fig & Prosciutto$17.95
fig marmalade, prosciutto, arugula, fresh mozzarella, shaved parmigiano, olive oil
- SMALL The Hot Honey$17.95
soppressata, pepperoni, hot honey
- SMALL The Sinatra$15.95
cherry peppers, italian sausage, fresh mozzarella, olive oil
- SMALL The Venezia$15.95
sun dried tomatoes, artichokes, mushrooms, basil pesto, fresh mozzarella
- SMALL The Famous Hoboken$19.95
half calzone, half pizza pie, roni cups, mozzarella, garlic knot crust, homemade vodka sauce
- SMALL Truffle Mushroom$16.95
- SMALL Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.95
- SMALL Buffalo Chicken$16.95
- SMALL The Insalata Pizza$13.95
- SMALL THE SAINT ANN'S$15.95
- SMALL Bianco$13.95
- SMALL Arugula & Prosciutto pizza$15.95
- SMALL Caesar Salad Pizza$15.95
- SMALL Parma$15.95
Large Brick Oven Pizza
- LARGE Plain Pizza$16.95
- LARGE The Margherita$18.95
- LARGE The Fig & Prosciutto$23.95
- LARGE The Hot Honey$21.95
- LARGE The Sinatra$21.95
- LARGE The Venezia$21.95
- LARGE The Famous Hoboken$25.95
- LARGE Truffle Mushroom$23.95
- LARGE Chicken Bacon Ranch$22.95
- LARGE Buffalo Chicken$22.95
- LARGE The Insalata Pizza$21.95
- LARGE THE SAINT ANN'S$22.95
- LARGE Bianco$19.95
- LARGE Arugula & Prosciutto pizza$22.95
- LARGE Caesar Salad Pizza$22.95
- LARGE Parma Pizza$22.95
Chicken
Specials for Two
Hot Sandwiches
- Blackened Chicken Sandwich$13.95
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.95
- Chicken Milanese Sandwich$13.95
- Chicken Parm Hero$12.95
- Veal Parm Hero$15.95
- Meatball Parm Hero$12.95
- The Fox Dip$15.95
- Vodka Chicken Parm Hero$13.95
- Chicken Francese Sandwich$11.95
- Eggplant Parm Hero$11.95
- Drunken Eggplant Parm Hero$13.95
- The Knickerbocker$13.95
Cold Sandwiches
- The Fig & Tomato Sandwich$13.95
- The Hudson Street$13.95
- The Washington Street$11.95
- The Bloomfield Street$13.95
- The Garden Street$13.95
- The Park Ave$12.95
- The Willow Ave$15.95
- The Clinton Street$13.95
- The Grand Street$13.95
- The Adams Street$13.95
- The Madison Street$13.95
- The Monroe Street$13.95
- The Frank Sinatra Drive$15.95
- The Jefferson Street$11.95
Pizza Slices
Catering
Appetizers
- Sausage, Peppers & Onions$50.00+
- Meatballs$55.00+
- Buffalo Wings$65.00+
- Mussels$50.00+
- Fried Calamari$59.00+
- Mozzarella Caprese$69.00+
- Mozzarella Sticks$55.00+
- Chicken Fingers$49.00+
- Garlic Knots$30.00+
- Racks$6.95
- Sternos$1.50
- 16oz Marinara$6.95
- 16oz Vodka Sauce$7.95
- 8oz Grated Cheese$5.95
- Bread (1 Loaf)$1.50
- Eggplant Rollatini Half Tray$55.00