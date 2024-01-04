Fight Club 633 Pennsylvania Ave SE
Snacks and Such
- Everything wedge salad$12.00
everything bagel spice, tomato, scallions, bluecheese dressing, bacon
- Golden Onion Rings$12.00
golden ale battered sweet onions, tiger sauce, chili powder
- Walking Taco$8.00
beef taco meat, queso fresco, pickled chilies, crema, scallions, pico in a bag of fritos
- Half-Smoke Pups$12.00
corn bread batter, honey mustard, scallions
- D'evil Eggs$10.00
pickles, crispy onions, carrot slaw
- Pork Cheek Nachos$18.00
pickled pepper, queso fresco, pico de gallo, sour cream, corn chips
- Smoked Chicken wings$16.00
choice of crystal hot, district hot, mumbo, bbq with scallions, blue cheese dressing
- French Ass Fries$10.00
with Ravigote sauce
- All That & A bag O'chips$9.00
french onion dip with salted chips
- bag of chips$4.00
random flavors
Sandwiches
- Primanti and the Tots$17.00
Italian meats, provolone, tomato, fried egg, vinegar cabbage slaw, and TOTS! on sour dough
- Philly Style$18.00
Shaved ribeye, grilled onions, funyuns, american cheese, cherry pepper mayo
- FC Chicken Doink$15.00
Crsipy buttermilk chicken thigh, crystal hot sacue mayo or District hot, pickles, Shrettuce, tomato, on maple cake
- Torta Al pastor$17.00
Al pastor Puerco, slice avocado, queso fresco, refried beans, pickle jalapeños penos on ciabatta
- Bidens Bobby$16.00
Roasted Turkey Breast, cranbery sauce, mashed potatomayo, pork sausage stuffing, on a hoagie
- Salt-n- peppa Po Boi$16.00
Black Pepper Calamari, shrettuce, fish sauce caramel, garlic mayo, jalapeños relish, on a hoagie
- The Fight Club$16.00
Roasted steak, roasted tomatoes, bacon, brown butter mayo, shrettuce, on country white bread
- Mushroom Dip$17.00
herb roasrted Mushrooms, grilled onions, provolone cheese, garlic mayo, w/ truffle mushroom jus on hoagie roll
- Mamma Mia$16.00
Carmalized onion arancini, marinara sauce, pickled banana peppers, provolone cheese, on garlic hoagie bun
- BS Smash burger$12.00
trill spiced, dry aged beef, fancy sauce, shrettuce, tomato, pickles