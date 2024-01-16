Fika Cafe
Breakfast
- Breakfast Burrito$9.75
Large flour tortilla filled with hashbrowns, eggs, monterey jack cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage or ham. Served with your choice of hatch green chili or homemade salsa
- Breakfast Taco's$10.25
Two grilled corn tortillas filled with eggs, monterey jack cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage or ham. Topped with pico de gallo fresh crema and served with potatoes and your choice of hatch green chili or salsa. (Add a third taco for an additional $4.00)
- Breakfast Sandwich$7.50
Your choice of english muffin, sourdough, biscuit or croissant sandwiched between egg, american cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage or ham.
- Avocado Toast$7.95
Homemade sourdough toasted and topped with avocado, garnished with everything seasoning and shaved parmesan. **Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
- Egg Plate$12.00
Two eggs cooked to order served with potatoes, toast and your choice of bacon, sausage or ham. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
- Make Your Own Omlet$15.00
Create your own omlet choosing from bacon, sausage or ham. Add any of the following ingredients cheese, red pepper, mushrooms, spinach, onion, tomato.
- Savory Vegetable Crepes$10.25
Herb crepe filled with motzerella cheese and sauted red pepper, mushrooms, spinach, zuccini and garlic
- Savory Ham and Swiss Crepes$10.25
Herb crepe filled with diced ham, swiss cheese and a bourban, bacon jam
- Strawberry Cream Crepes$8.50
Crepe filled with a fluffy strawberry cream filling topped with fresh strawberries
- Blueberry Lemon Crepes$8.50
Crepe filled with a creamy lemon filling topped with a sweet blueberry sauce
- Pancakes (Full Stack)$9.25
Three fluffy pancakes served with maple syrup
- Pancakes (Short Stack)$7.25
Two fluffy pancakes served with maple syrup
- Yogurt Parfait$6.75
Vanilla greek yogurt topped with fresh fruit and our homemade granola
- Acai Bowl$10.50
Blended acai topped with strawberries, blueberries, banana, granola, coconut and honey
- Smoothie$8.00
- Egg White Omelet$14.50
spinach, red bell pepper, zucchini, mushrooms, mozzarella
Kids Breakfast
- Kids Egg Plate$9.00
One egg scrambled, your choice of bacon, sausage patty or ham. Served with fruit and toast.
- Kids English Muffin Sandwich$9.00
English muffin with egg, melted cheese and your choice of sausage, bacon or canadian bacon
- Kids Pancake Plate$9.00
Fluffy pancake, choice of bacon or sausage served with fruit
- Kids Nutella Crepe$9.00
Crepe with Nutella and fresh fruit
- Kids Strawberry Banana Smoothie$6.00
Sides
Baked Goods
- Banana Muffin$4.00
- Scones$6.50
- Chocolate Croissant$6.50
- Croissant$4.25
- GF Blueberry Muffin$6.50
- GF Double Chocolate Muffin$6.50
- Blueberry Muffin$5.00
- Chocolate Chip Muffin$5.00
- Double Chocolate Muffin$5.00
- Lemon Streusel Muffin$5.00
- Loaf of Sourdough$13.00
- Danish$7.00
- Sweetrolls$6.50
- GF Fruit Tart$8.00
- Apple turnover$5.00