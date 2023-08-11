Fill A Bagel - Oreland Oreland
FOOD
To Go Spreads/Salads
8 oz Plain CC
8 oz Lite Plain CC
8 oz Veggie CC
8 oz Scallion CC
8 oz Garlic Herb CC
8 oz Nova CC
8 oz Horseradish Cheddar CC
8 oz Apple Cinnamon Raisin CC
8 oz Strawberry CC
8 oz Tofutti (Vegan) CC
8 oz Garlic Tofutti (Vegan) CC
8 oz Butter
8 oz Chicken Salad
8 oz Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
8 oz Tuna Salad
8 oz Egg Salad
8 oz White Fish Salad
2 oz Jelly
2 oz Butter
4 oz Nova Lox (pre-pack)
Nova Lox (sliced)
Bagels With Spreads
Bagel with Plain Cream Cheese
Bagel with Butter
Bagel with Lite Plain Cream Cheese
Bagel with Veggie Cream Cheese
Bagel with Nova Lox Cream Cheese
Bagel with Scallion Cream Cheese
Bagel with Garlic Herb Cream Cheese
Bagel Horseradish Cream Cheese
Bagel with Apple Cinnamon Cream Cheese
Bagel with Strawberry Cream Cheese
Bagel with White Fish Salad Smear
Bagel with Hummus
Bagel with Tofutti (Vegan) Cream Cheese
Bagel with Garlic Tofutti (Vegan) Cream Cheese
Bagel with Butter and Jelly
Bagel with Jelly
Bagel with Plain CC and Jelly
Bagel with Peanut Butter
Bagel with Peanut Butter and Jelly
Bagel with Butter, Cinnamon and Sugar
Breakfast on a Bagel
Egg Sandwich (add meats/chz xtra)
2 eggs scrambled
Breakfast Sandwich (No Egg)
Choose Bread, Cheese & Meat
Breakfast Burrito
Eggs,ham,chedder,tomato,green peppers,onion & Salsa
"Low Cal" Omelette
Egg Whites, tomato, green peppers,onion,on honey wheat toast
Egg White Flatbread
Egg Whites, tomato,spinach,avocado & chedder
Fill's Keto Big Breakfast
Double Egg Whites,avocado,bacon,roasted red peppers, tomato on a bed of spinach
Fill's Favorites
Nova Lox Sandwich
Sliced Nova Lox with CC, lettuce,tomato,onion & cucumber
Salad Bagel with Veggie CC
Veggie CC, lettuce,tomato,onion,cucumbers,carrots & green peppers
Salad Bagel with Hummus
Hummus,lettuce,tomato,onion,cucumber,carrots & green peppers
"The Jenkintowner"
Roast Turkey, swiss,lettuce,tomato,green peppers & honey mustard
"The Orelander"
Roast turkey,tavern ham,chedder, spinach,roasted red peppers & honey mustard
T.B.R. (turkey,bacon,ranch)
Roast turkey,chedder,bacon,lettuce,tomato & ranch dressing
Avocado Toast (open faced)
Avocado,spinach,tomato,drizzle of honey, hot pepper flakes & ET bagel seasoning
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
Cranberry walnut CS,lettuce & tomato
South of the Border
Roast turkey,lettuce,tomato,salsa & avocado
Tempting Tuna
Tuna,lettuce,tomato,onions & hot peppers
Avocado B.L.T.
Soups & Salads
Deli Sandwiches
More Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Sandwich
White meat Chicken salad, lettuce & tomato
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Tuna salad, lettuce & tomato
White Fish Salad Sandwich
White fish salad, lettuce & tomato
Egg Salad Sandwich
Egg salad, lettuce, & tomato
B.L.T. (Bacon,Lettuce,Tomato) Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce & tomato