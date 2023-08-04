Fill A Bagel Jenkintown
FOOD
To Go Spreads/Salads
8 oz Plain CC
8 oz Lite Plain CC
8 oz Veggie CC
8 oz Scallion CC
8 oz Garlic Herb CC
8 oz Nova CC
8 oz Horseradish Cheddar CC
8 oz Apple Cinnamon Raisin CC
8 oz Strawberry CC
8 oz Tofutti (Vegan) CC
8 oz Garlic Tofutti (Vegan) CC
8 oz Butter
8 oz Chicken Salad
8 oz Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
8 oz Egg Salad
8 oz White Fish Salad
8 oz Tuna Salad
8 oz Kippered Salmon Salad
8 oz Seafood Salad
2 oz Jelly
2 oz Butter
4 oz Nova Lox (pre-pack)
Nova Lox - (sliced)
Bagels With Spreads
Bagel with no Spread
Bagel with Plain Cream Cheese
Bagel with Butter
Bagel with Lite Plain Cream Cheese
Bagel with Veggie Cream Cheese
Bagel with Scallion Cream Cheese
Bagel with Garlic Herb Cream Cheese
Bagel Horseradish Cream Cheese
Bagel with Apple Cinnamon Cream Cheese
Bagel with Strawberry Cream Cheese
Bagel with Nova Lox Cream Cheese
Bagel with White Fish Salad Smear
Bagel with Kipper Salmon Salad Smear
Bagel with Hummus
Bagel with Butter and Jelly
Bagel with Jelly
Bagel with Plain CC and Jelly
Bagel with Peanut Butter
Bagel with Peanut Butter and Jelly
Bagel with Butter, Cinnamon and Sugar
Bagel with Tofutti (Vegan) Cream Cheese
Bagel with Garlic Tofutti (Vegan) Cream Cheese
Breakfast on a Bagel
Egg Sandwich
2 eggs scrambled
Breakfast Sandwich (No Egg)
Choose Bread, Cheese & Meat
Breakfast Burrito
Eggs,ham,chedder,tomato,green peppers,onion & Salsa
"Low Cal" Omelette
Egg Whites, tomato, green peppers,onion,on honey wheat toast
Egg White Flatbread
Egg Whites, tomato,spinach,avocado & chedder
Fill's Keto Big Breakfast
Double Egg Whites,avocado,bacon,roasted red peppers, tomato on a bed of spinach
Fill's Favorites
Nova Lox Sandwich
Sliced Nova Lox with CC, lettuce,tomato,onion & cucumber
Salad Bagel with Veggie CC
Veggie CC, lettuce,tomato,onion,cucumbers,carrots & green peppers
Salad Bagel with Hummus
Hummus,lettuce,tomato,onion,cucumber,carrots & green peppers
"The Jenkintowner"
Roast Turkey, swiss,lettuce,tomato,green peppers & honey mustard
"The Orelander"
Roast turkey,tavern ham,chedder, spinach,roasted red peppers & honey mustard
T.B.R. (turkey,bacon,ranch)
Roast turkey,chedder,bacon,lettuce,tomato & ranch dressing
Avocado B.L.T.
Avocado Toast (open faced)
Avocado,spinach,tomato,drizzle of honey, hot pepper flakes & ET bagel seasoning
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
Cranberry walnut CS,lettuce & tomato
South of the Border
Roast turkey,lettuce,tomato,salsa & avocado
Tempting Tuna
Tuna,lettuce,tomato,onions & hot peppers
Roast Beef Special
Rare roast beef, russian dressing, coleslaw & swiss
Corned Beef Special
Corned beef, russian dressing,coleslaw & swiss
7 Alarmer
Rare Roast Beef,cucumber & horseraddish chedder CC
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken strips,romaine,parmesan cheese & caesar dressing
Soups & Salads
Deli Sandwiches
Roast Turkey Sandwich
Stuffed with Dietz & Watson Gourmet Deli Meats, lettuce & tomato
Rare Roast Beef Sandwich
Stuffed with Dietz & Watson Gourmet Deli Meats,lettuce & tomato
Tavern Ham Sandwich
Stuffed with Dietz & Watson Gourmet Deli Meats,lettuce & tomato
Corned Beef Sandwich
Stuffed with Dietz & Watson Gourmet Deli Meats,lettuce & tomato
More Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Sandwich
White meat Chicken salad, lettuce & tomato
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Tuna salad, lettuce & tomato
White Fish Salad Sandwich
White fish salad, lettuce & tomato
Egg Salad Sandwich
Egg salad, lettuce, & tomato
B.L.T. (Bacon,Lettuce,Tomato) Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce & tomato
Kippered Salmon Salad Sandwich
Kippered Salmon Salad, Lettuce & tomato
Pizza Bagel
Open faced bagel top with pizza sauce, mozzarella & italian seasoning