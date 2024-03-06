Filli Cafe 2 - Hillcroft 5600 Hillcroft Street
Drinks
Tea
Herbal Tea
Bottled Milk Shakes
- All Eyes On Me (300ml)$8.99
Blend of Ferrero Rocher chocolates, Vanilla ice cream and milk.
- Coconut Burfi Milkshake (300ml)$8.99
Smooth creamy coconut burfi blended with vanilla ice cream and milk.
- Tiramisu (300ml)$8.99
Blend of Tiramisu, Vanilla ice cream and milk.
- Cookie Monster (300ml)$8.99
Blend of Oreo cookie, Choco chip cookie, Hersheys, Vanilla ice cream and milk
- FiLLi Malai Shake (300ml)$8.99
Keep guessing till you get it right.
- Kit-Kat Shake$8.99
- Nutella Shake$8.99
Iced Tea / Lemonade
Mocktails
- Passion Fruit Mojito$5.99+
A refreshing sparkling mix of lemon-mint and passion fruit puree topped on ice cubes.
- Classic Mojito$5.99+
A refreshing sparkling pressed mix of lemon- mint topped on ice
- Triple Berry Mojito$6.99+
A refreshing sparkling mix of strawberry, blueberry and raspberry puree with lemon and mint topped on ice cubes.
- Kiwi & Green Apple$5.99+Out of stock
A refreshing sparkling mix of Kiwi and Green apple topped mint and ice.
- Spiced Guava$5.99+
A refreshing sparkling guava mix with spice topped with lemon- mint and ice.
- Blue Storm$5.99+
A refreshing orange flavoured blue drink topped with 7up
FiLLi Iced Chai's
Pouched Drinks
Signature Milkshakes
Bar Specials
Specialty Sodas
- Pakola$2.50
- Shezan$2.00
- Rani$2.50
- Topo-Chico$2.99Out of stock
- Coca Cola Bottle$2.99
- Fanta Bottle$2.99
- Sprite Bottle$2.99
- Freez$2.99
- Vimto$2.50Out of stock
- 3 Horses$2.99Out of stock
- Limca$2.50Out of stock
- Prime Hydration Drink$3.29
- Thumbs Up$2.50Out of stock
- Apple Sidra$2.50Out of stock
- Lemon Perfect Water$2.99Out of stock
FiLLi Lemonades
- Mango Dragon Fruit Lemonade (wDragonFruit)$6.99+
- Cotton Candy Ade$6.99+
- FiLLi Mint Lemonade$6.99+
- Strawberry Dragonfruit Lemonade$6.99+
- Blue Raspberry Lemonade$6.99+
A refreshing and tangy lemonade mixed a flavor of blue raspberry syrup topped with ice.
- Passionfruit Lemonade$6.99+
A refreshing lemonade mixed a flavor of passion fruit flavoring syrup topped with ice.
FiLLi Organic Drinks
Food
Breakfast
- Desi Bread Masala Omelet$9.99
A typical homestyle masala omelet with eggs, onions, green chilies, cilantro, cheese and tomatoes wrapped on top of soft bread, topped with FiLLi's Signature masala.
- Masala Bhurji & Toast$7.99
Scrambled Eggs mixed with onions, green chilies, cilantro, cheese and tomatoes with a hint of FiLLi's signature masala. Comes with a slice of Toast on the side
- Aaloo Paratha$8.99
Traditional hand-made Aloo paratha with a hint of Pickle and mint-yogurt sauce on the side.
- Keema Paratha$9.99
Fusion style hand-made desi paratha stuffed with marinated cooked minced beef (Keema), spices and veggies .
- Anda Paratha$6.99
Fusion style masala fried egg cooked with a hint of cheese, tomatoes, onions, green chilies and spices stuffed between a hand made desi style paratha.
- Nutella Paratha$6.99
Hand-made paratha with a spread of Nutella inside.
- Honey Cheese Paratha$6.99
Hand-made paratha (whole wheat tortilla) rolled with a spread of cream cheese and honey.
- Plain Paratha$2.99
Hand-made traditional plain paratha.
- Bun Omlet$9.99Out of stock
A typical homestyle masala omelet in a Bun.
- French Toast$9.99Out of stock
Snacks
- Punjabi Samosa (2 pc)$3.50
Punjabi savory pastry filled with lightly spiced vegetables, potatoes & peas
- Punjabi Samosa (4 pc)$5.50
Punjabi savory pastry filled with lightly spiced vegetables, potatoes & peas
- Samosa Chaat$8.99
Street style snack made with crispy, deep fried samosa, potatoes and boiled chick peas topped with mint & tamarind sauce, sweet yogurt, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & FiLLi Spice mix.
- Papdi Chaat$8.99
FiLLi's Popular and delightful street style snack made with crispy fried flour crackers mixed with chickpeas, potatoes, tamarind & mint sauce, sweet yogurt, topped with crispy wafers, onions, tomatoes, cilantro & FiLLi's spice mix.
- Desi Chilli Poppers Chaat$8.99
Street style snack made with jalepeno cream cheese poppers combined with in house mint, tamarind and yogurt sauce.
- Aaloo Tikki Chaat$8.99
A simple street style spicy, tangy and super delicious snack of crispy fried potato patties topped with veggies, cilantro, chickpeas, yogurt, mint chutney, and sev.
- Crunchy Pink Potato Corn Chaat$8.99
Street style snack made with crispy corn, sweet potato and corn poppers combined with in house spices.
- Masala Fries$6.99
Regular fries with FiLLi's signature masala
- Bun Maska$3.50
Bun filled with cream cheese, butter & Jam.
- Chicken Wings$9.99+
FiLLi's in-house marinated wings with variety of flavors, served with a side of ranch and French fries.
- Samosas (Chicken/Beef)$3.50+
- Chicken Tenders (6pc)$11.99
FiLLi's popular crispy fresh tenders made in-house with seasoned flavors, coated with golden bread crumbs, creating an addictive crispy, crunchy bite. Served with a side of FiLLi's signature tender sauce and french fries.
- Chicken Tenders (3pc)$8.99
FiLLi's popular crispy fresh tenders made in-house with seasoned flavors, coated with golden bread crumbs, creating an addictive crispy, crunchy bite. Served with a side of FiLLi's signature tender sauce and french fries.
Loaded Fries
- Keema Loaded Fries$11.99Out of stock
Seasoned crinkle cut fries served with marinated minced beef mixture, cheese & masala topped with onions, green chillies and fried onions
- Masala Crunch Loaded Fries (Veg)$9.99
Seasoned crinkle fries topped with masala, cheese sauce, onions, green chilies and fried onions.
- FiLLi Signature Loaded Fries$12.99Out of stock
Seasoned masala fries layered with chicken, mint-yogurt sauce, cheese sauce and pickled jalepenos
Lacha Melts
Club Sandwiches
- FiLLi Club Sandwich (Chicken)$12.99
A Clubhouse Sandwich layered with 2 toasted breads filled with in house marinated shredded chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes, fried egg and cheese and FiLLi's signature club sandwich sauce.
- FiLLi Club Sandwich (Vegetarian)$12.99
A Clubhouse Sandwich layered with 2 toasted breads filled with a spiced mashed potatoes , cucumbers, tomatoes, fried egg, cheese and our signature club sandwich sauce
FILL Bunz & Burgers
- Chicken Chapli FiL Bunz$11.99
In-house made marinated Chicken chapli kebab wrapped in a fried egg and tangy sauce.
- Shami FiL Bunz$11.99
Traditional style shami bun kebab wrapped in a fried egg with tangy mint sauce.
- Chicken Z Burger$12.99
In-house marinated, battered Chicken burger with FiLLi signature zinger sauce. Regular: Burger with spice and Zinger sauce in a bun. Deluxe: Regular with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.
- Old Fashioned Desi Beef Burger$13.99
In-House marinated double beef patties made old-fashioned style, mixed with cheese, worcestershire sauce, garlic salt and other spices. Regular: Beef Patties, cheese, and Signature sauce in a bun. Deluxe: Regular with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.
Kids Menu
Pizza & Foodles
- Butter Chicken Pizza$9.99Out of stock
Delicious flat bread pizza filled with creamy butter chicken mint-yogurt sauce providing a flavorful fusion of Italian and Indian flavors.
- Shawarma Jalapeno Pizza$9.99Out of stock
Flat Bread pizza mixed with marinated chicken shawarma, jalapeños drizzled with mayo garlic sauce.
- Schzewan Foodles$9.99
Linguine pasta & chicken simmered in creamy schezwan sauce and topped with green onions & fried egg as garnish.
- Keema Foodles$9.99
Linguine Pasta cooked in our marinated minced beef and topped FiLLi masala, green onions and fried egg as garnish.
- Desi Alfredo Foodles$9.99
Classic linguine pasta with creamy Alfredo sauce with a Desi spin of spices and veggies mixed to add additional flavors.
- BBQ Hawaiian Pizza$10.99Out of stock
A unique and flavorful flat-bread Hawaiian-style BBQ pizza topped with diced pineapples, red onions, bell peppers, chicken and melted cheese flavored with tangy barbecue sauce on top.
- Cheese pizza$8.99Out of stock
- Chicken Chapli Pizza$10.99Out of stock
Desi style chicken chapli served on a flat bread pizza with a hint of FiLLi signature pizza sauce and slight veggies.
- Vegetarian Pizza$8.99Out of stock
FiLLi Sliders
- Chicken Sliders$13.99+
Crispy fried mini chicken patties, marinated in-house with FiLLi signature zinger seasoning and spices served on your choice of Mini Brioche or Hawaiian Buns with pickles. Choosing Deluxe will add Lettuce and Tomato.
- Beef Sliders$13.99+
Mini sized FiLLi old fashioned beef patties on your choice of Mini Brioche or Hawaiian buns flavored with melted cheese and jalapeno. Deluxe includes tomato and pickles as toppings.
- Aaloo Tikki Bunz$13.99
Traditional street style crispy fried Aloo cutlet (Potato Patties) combined with a tangy sauce infused with chilies on Hawaiian buns for your spicy snack cravings.
Miscellaneous
Tea Packs
Dessert Menu
Desserts
- Zafran Milk Cake$7.99
FiLLi’s Signature dessert from Middle East made with saffron-infused milk mixture delicious cake topped with whipped cream, almonds with a hint of saffron.
- Chocolate Brownie w/Ice Cream$7.99
Freshly baked, soft chocolate brownie topped with caramel and vanilla ice cream.
- Toffee Date Mousse$8.99
A delicious toffee pudding made with moist, decadent and plump date paste and creamy caramel sauce topped with bread crumbs and caramel.
- Kunafa Rose$9.99+Out of stock
A traditional, Middle Eastern dessert layered with cheese and fine semolina dough soaked in sweet, sugar-based syrup and garnished with pistachios and a hint of dried rose petals.
- Vanilla Ice Cream$5.99
- Nutella Kunafa$10.99Out of stock
A traditional, Middle Eastern dessert layered with cheese and fine semolina dough soaked in sweet, sugar-based syrup and garnished with Pistachios and nutella spread.
- Lotus Kunafa$10.99Out of stock
A traditional, Middle Eastern dessert layered with cheese and fine semolina dough soaked in sweet, sugar-based syrup and garnished with Pistachios and a lotus biscoff cookie butter .
- Matka Kheer$5.99
- Cake Pop$3.25+
- Chocolate Brownie Mousse$4.50
Rich and creamy, yet light and fluffy chocolate filled dessert.
- Lotus Mousse$5.49
- Basbosa w/Pistachio Ice-cream$8.99
A moist semolina cake drizzled with syrup then topped with pistachio and dried rose petals, served with pistachio ice cream.