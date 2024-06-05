Fillmore Coffee Co. 600 North 4th St
Featured Items
- Burrito
Scrambled eggs, bacon, tomatoes, house-made chutney, goat's cheese, jalapenos, baby spinach and cream cheese wrapped in a tortilla.$10.00
- B & E Sandwich
Two fried eggs, bacon, Havarti, cream cheese, and our house-made roasted tomato onion chutney on a lightly toasted Ciabatta roll.$9.00
- Mediterranean Salad
Mixed greens, grilled red peppers, artichoke hearts, red onion, kalamata olives, garlic hummus, goat cheese crumbles, served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette.$12.00
Food
Lunch
- Chicken Panini
Marinated chicken breast, sliced tomato, basil pesto, house made chutney, fresh mozzarella toasted on a ciabatta roll.$9.50
- Strawberry Fields Salad
Mixed greens, strawberries mixed with goat cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, pecans, avocado, served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette.$12.00
- Butternut Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, cream cheese, house-made chutney, roasted butternut squash, goat's cheese, tomato, baby spinach.$11.00
- Chicken Ceasar Wrap
Grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce, house-made croutons, parmesan, house-made Ceasar dressing.$9.50
- Herbivore Deluxe Wrap
Hummus, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, butternut squash, artichoke hearts, red peppers, cucumber, mozzarella, balsamic reduction.$11.00
- Vegan Southwest Bowl
Mixed greens, red peppers, black beans, corn, plant-based protein mix, jalapeños, avocado, vegan chipotle aioli, salsa (contains nuts).$10.00
Breakfast
- Acai Bowl
Blended acai, blueberries, strawberry, banana and apple juice, topped with sliced strawberries, bananas, coconut flakes, honey and chia seeds over honey-oat granola.$9.25
- Avocado Toast
With avocado, sliced tomato, choice of goat's cheese or cream cheese, topped with seasonings.$8.50
- Brekkie Scramble
3 eggs, tomato chutney, red peppers, butternut squash, spinach, goat's cheese, side buttered sourdough toast.$10.00
- Fruit Parfait
Vanilla yogurt, blueberries, strawberries, granola.$7.00
Snacks
Whole Bean Coffee
1 Pound Coffee
Merchandise
Cups
Drinks/Coffee (3PO)
Smoothies/shakes
- Protein shake
Protein powder, choice of milk base, peanut butter, banana, chocolate.$8.80
- Hangover Cure
Blueberries, strawberries, mango, pineapple, banana, plant protein, coconut water.$8.80
- Sundevil's Delight
Strawberries, banana, agave, oat milk.$8.80
- Rejuvenator
Mango, Pineapple, spinach, coconut milk.$8.80
- Chia Later
Pineapple, blueberries, whole milk, chia seeds, honey.$8.80
Coffee/Kombucha
- Drip Coffee$1.50+
- Latte$4.50+
- Flat White$4.13
- Cappuccino$4.00+
- Mocha$5.00+
- White Mocha$5.00+
- Chai Latte$5.00+
- Honey Cinnamon Latte$5.00+
- Cold Brew$4.50+
- Nitro Cold Brew$4.75+
- Tea (hot or Iced)$4.75+
- Kombucha on Tap$6.50+
- Espresso$3.85
- Cubano Espresso/latte$4.25+
- London Fog$5.00+
- Bullet Proof
Drip coffee, espresso, coconut oil, grass fed butter, and heavy cream blended.$6.60
- Americano$4.00+
- Matcha$5.50
- Espresso Macchiato$4.13
- Cafe Caramel$5.00+
- Chagaccino$6.50+
- Italian Soda$4.00+
- Long Black$3.85
- Cortado
Equal parts espresso and milk.$4.13
- Pour over$5.50