Fin and Scale NEW
FOOD
APPETIZERS
EDAMAME
YELLOWTAIL JALAPENO
thinly sliced yellowtail served with jalapeno, scallion and ponzu sauce served over a bed of daikon
TUNA TARTARE
Tuna and avocado topped with scallion, drizzled with spicy mayo and sweet sauce. Served with chips.
SALMON TARTARE
Salmon and avocado topped with scallion, drizzled with spicy mayo and sweet sauce. Served with chips.
SEARED BLACKENED TUNA TATAKI
Seared black pepper tuna topped with scallion and ponzu sauce, served on a bed of root veggies
STRIPED BASS CARPACCIO
Thinly sliced striped bass garnished with lemon and presented with an herb dressing.
SALMON SPRING ROLL
VEGGIE SPRING ROLL
mango, carrots, cucumber and seaweed salad wrapped in rice paper. served with a chili lime sauce
EXTRA SUSHI RICE
SOUP
SALAD
HOUSE SALAD
Iceberg lettuce, carrot, cucumber and red cabbage served with a ginger dressing
KANI SALAD
Kani, apples, mango and cucumber topped with avocado and drizzled with sweet sauce and spicy mayo
TOSSED SALAD
Mixed greens with cucumber, avocado, red cabbage and onion served with a dijon mustard vinaigrette and sprinkled with toasted sunflower seeds.
ARUGULA SALAD
Arugula with shaved fennel and radish topped with thinly sliced salmon tataki. Served with a citrus vinaigrette.
WAKAME SEAWEED SALAD
Seaweed salad served over mixed greens.
POKE BOWLS
ORIGINAL FIN AND SCALE POKE
diced tuna and salmon garnished with avocado and cucumber, served on a bed of sushi rice, sprinkled with scallions and drizzled with spicy mayo
SALMON POKE
diced marinated salmon, mango, cucumber, shredded carrots, shelled edamame and seaweed salad served over sushi rice
TUNA POKE
diced marinated tuna, mango, cucumber, shredded carrots, shelled edamame and seaweed salad served over sushi rice
CHILD POKE
cooked salmon, avocado and cucumber served over sushi rice Sauce served on side.
COOKED ENTREES
CHILEAN SEA BASS
6 oz. of 24 hour marinated miso glazed chilean sea bass with a side of sauteed carrots and jasmine rice
BALSAMIC TERIYAKI SALMON
6 oz. of balsamic teriyaki salmon served over a bed of sauteed zucchini with a side of jasmine rice.
SHITAKE MUSHROOM LO MEIN
Lo mein noodles with a light shitaki mushroom and sun dried tomato sauce, topped with cubed salmon.
PEANUT LO MEIN
Sesame lo mein noodles served with a creamy peanut herb sauce and topped with cubed salmon.
MAKI ROLLS
VEGGIE ROLL
CUCUMBER ROLL
AVOCADO ROLL
CUCUMBER, MANGO, AVOCADO ROLL
CUCUMBER, AVOCADO ROLL
SHITAKE MUSHROOM AVOCADO ROLL
TUNA ROLL
TUNA, AVOCADO ROLL
TUNA CUCUMBER ROLL
SPICY TUNA ROLL
SPICY TUNA, AVOCADO ROLL
SALMON ROLL
SALMON, AVOCADO ROLL
SALMON CUCUMBER ROLL
SPICY SALMON ROLL
SPICY SALMON, AVOCADO ROLL
SALMON, MANGO, JALAPENO ROLL
CALIFORNIA ROLL
Kani, avocado and cucumber roll
PHILADELPHIA ROLL
Non-dairy cream cheese, smoked salmon and avocado sushi roll
YELLOWTAIL, SCALLION, CUCUMBER ROLL
TUNA, SALMON, MANGO ROLL
NIGIRI
SALMON NIGIRI
Salmon nigiri - 5 pcs.
TUNA NIGIRI
Tuna nigiri - 5 pcs.
YELLOWTAIL NIGIRI
Yellowtail nigiri - 5 pcs.
STRIPED BASS NIGIRI
Striped Bass nigiri - 5 pcs.
FLUKE NIGIRI
Fluke nigiri - 5 pcs.
CHEF'S CHOICE
12 PC assorted sashimi and nigiri or nigiri only. Please make selection below.
SPANISH MACKEREL NIGIRI
SASHIMI
SPECIALTY MAKIS
WINTERGREEN
Mixed greens with imitation shrimp topped with a sweet mayo sauce. (5 pieces)
SALMON AVO SPECIAL
Salmon and avocado topped with salmon and avocado
SALMON AVO MANGO SPECIAL
Salmon, avocado and mango topped with salmon, avocado and mango
SALMON TUNA SPECIAL
Salmon, tuna and cucumber topped with avocado
RAINBOW ROLL
Kani, avocado and cucumber topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail and avocado
DEEP RED ROLL
Spicy tuna, cucumber and avocado topped with tuna and yellowtail
TUNA ONION SPECIAL
Tuna, cucumber and mango, topped with tuna and red onion, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
3 HAND ROLLS (TEMAKI)
spicy tuna, spicy salmon and salmon avocado served with sushi rice enclosed in cones of nori
CHEF SPECIALTY ROLLS
WASABI CRUNCH (new!)
Cucumber and crispy salmon skin roll, topped with spicy salmon and drizzled with sweet sauce and spicy mayo. Topped off with crushed wasabi peas.
LAGUNA
Salmon, yellowtail, avocado wrapped with soy paper, topped with spicy tuna, drizzled with honey wasabi, sweet sauce and a sweet crunch
LIGHTNING
Spicy salmon and avocado topped with spicy salmon and avocado, drizzled with a mayo jalapeno sauce
ABUNDANCE
Seared cajun black pepper salmon and avocado topped with seared cajun black pepper salmon, avocado and mango, drizzled with a white sauce
TROPICAL HAVEN
Salmon, avocado, cucumber and mango topped with salmon, avocado and mango drizzled with a tropical mango sauce
HOKUSAI
Spicy kani and avocado topped with baked salmon, spicy mayo, scallions, drizzled with sweet sauce
TUNA FANTASY
Seared black pepper tuna, avocado and cucumber topped with seared black pepper tuna, mango, avocado, and scallion
MOUNT FUJI
Rice triangles of tuna, salmon, avocado, spicy tuna, spicy salmon sprinkled with a sweet crunch. Made with soy paper. 6 pieces
NARUTO
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado and mango, wrapped in cucumber with ponzu sauce (rice free) 6pc
KANAGAWA
Cooked salmon, avocado, cucumber topped with cooked salmon, avocado with sweet sauce and spicy mayo.
THE GREAT WAVE
Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, topped with striped bass, mango, avocado, drizzled with yuzu citrus sauce and fresh ground black pepper
JALAPENO CRUNCH
Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with spicy yellowtail and avocado sprinkled with a jalapeño onion crunch.
SUSHI PLATTERS
MEDIUM SUSHI PLATTER
12 inch platter Our medium sushi platter comes with 5 assorted maki rolls and 2 specialty rolls. Platter includes ginger and wasabi and comes with sweet sauce, spicy mayo, soy sauce, napkins and chopsticks. For same-day multiple platters please call us at 203-553-7905 so we can best accommodate you.
LARGE SUSHI PLATTER
14 inch square sushi platter. Our large sushi platter comes with 7 assorted maki rolls and 3 specialty rolls. Platter includes ginger and wasabi and comes with sweet sauce, spicy mayo, soy sauce, napkins and chopsticks. For same-day multiple platters please call us at 203-553-7905 so we can best accommodate you.