FOOD

APPETIZERS

EDAMAME

$7.00

YELLOWTAIL JALAPENO

$15.00

thinly sliced yellowtail served with jalapeno, scallion and ponzu sauce served over a bed of daikon

TUNA TARTARE

$19.00

Tuna and avocado topped with scallion, drizzled with spicy mayo and sweet sauce. Served with chips.

SALMON TARTARE

$16.00

Salmon and avocado topped with scallion, drizzled with spicy mayo and sweet sauce. Served with chips.

SEARED BLACKENED TUNA TATAKI

$16.00

Seared black pepper tuna topped with scallion and ponzu sauce, served on a bed of root veggies

STRIPED BASS CARPACCIO

$14.00

Thinly sliced striped bass garnished with lemon and presented with an herb dressing.

SALMON SPRING ROLL

$14.00
VEGGIE SPRING ROLL

$10.00

mango, carrots, cucumber and seaweed salad wrapped in rice paper. served with a chili lime sauce

EXTRA SUSHI RICE

$5.00

SOUP

Chef's daily soup inspiration
MISO SOUP

$8.00

Miso based soup served with mushrooms, scallions, tofu and onion crunch

SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

Iceberg lettuce, carrot, cucumber and red cabbage served with a ginger dressing

KANI SALAD

$15.00

Kani, apples, mango and cucumber topped with avocado and drizzled with sweet sauce and spicy mayo

TOSSED SALAD

$12.00

Mixed greens with cucumber, avocado, red cabbage and onion served with a dijon mustard vinaigrette and sprinkled with toasted sunflower seeds.

ARUGULA SALAD

$15.00

Arugula with shaved fennel and radish topped with thinly sliced salmon tataki. Served with a citrus vinaigrette.

WAKAME SEAWEED SALAD

$8.00

Seaweed salad served over mixed greens.

POKE BOWLS

ORIGINAL FIN AND SCALE POKE

$22.00

diced tuna and salmon garnished with avocado and cucumber, served on a bed of sushi rice, sprinkled with scallions and drizzled with spicy mayo

SALMON POKE

$21.00

diced marinated salmon, mango, cucumber, shredded carrots, shelled edamame and seaweed salad served over sushi rice

TUNA POKE

$22.00

diced marinated tuna, mango, cucumber, shredded carrots, shelled edamame and seaweed salad served over sushi rice

CHILD POKE

$15.00

cooked salmon, avocado and cucumber served over sushi rice Sauce served on side.

COOKED ENTREES

CHILEAN SEA BASS

$39.00Out of stock

6 oz. of 24 hour marinated miso glazed chilean sea bass with a side of sauteed carrots and jasmine rice

BALSAMIC TERIYAKI SALMON

$29.00

6 oz. of balsamic teriyaki salmon served over a bed of sauteed zucchini with a side of jasmine rice.

SHITAKE MUSHROOM LO MEIN

$24.00Out of stock

Lo mein noodles with a light shitaki mushroom and sun dried tomato sauce, topped with cubed salmon.

PEANUT LO MEIN

$24.00Out of stock

Sesame lo mein noodles served with a creamy peanut herb sauce and topped with cubed salmon.

MAKI ROLLS

VEGGIE ROLL

$8.00
CUCUMBER ROLL

$8.00
AVOCADO ROLL

$8.00
CUCUMBER, MANGO, AVOCADO ROLL

$9.00
CUCUMBER, AVOCADO ROLL

$8.00

SHITAKE MUSHROOM AVOCADO ROLL

$10.00
TUNA ROLL

$10.00
TUNA, AVOCADO ROLL

$10.00

TUNA CUCUMBER ROLL

$10.00
SPICY TUNA ROLL

$10.00
SPICY TUNA, AVOCADO ROLL

$10.00
SALMON ROLL

$10.00
SALMON, AVOCADO ROLL

$10.00

SALMON CUCUMBER ROLL

$10.00
SPICY SALMON ROLL

$10.00
SPICY SALMON, AVOCADO ROLL

$10.00
SALMON, MANGO, JALAPENO ROLL

$10.00
CALIFORNIA ROLL

$10.00

Kani, avocado and cucumber roll

PHILADELPHIA ROLL

$10.00

Non-dairy cream cheese, smoked salmon and avocado sushi roll

YELLOWTAIL, SCALLION, CUCUMBER ROLL

$10.00

TUNA, SALMON, MANGO ROLL

$10.00

NIGIRI

SALMON NIGIRI

$18.00

Salmon nigiri - 5 pcs.

TUNA NIGIRI

$20.00

Tuna nigiri - 5 pcs.

YELLOWTAIL NIGIRI

$20.00

Yellowtail nigiri - 5 pcs.

STRIPED BASS NIGIRI

$18.00

Striped Bass nigiri - 5 pcs.

FLUKE NIGIRI

$18.00

Fluke nigiri - 5 pcs.

CHEF'S CHOICE

$40.00

12 PC assorted sashimi and nigiri or nigiri only. Please make selection below.

SPANISH MACKEREL NIGIRI

$18.00

SASHIMI

SALMON SASHIMI

$12.00

Salmon sashimi - 4 pcs.

TUNA SASHIMI

$15.00

tuna sashimi - 4 pcs.

YELLOWTAIL SASHIMI

$15.00

Yellowtail sashimi - 4 pcs.

STRIPED BASS SASHIMI

$12.00

Striped bass sashimi - 4 pcs.

FLUKE SASHIMI

$12.00

Fluke sashimi - 4 pcs.

SPANISH MACKEREL SASHIMI

$12.00

SPECIALTY MAKIS

Maki rolls combinations, wrapped with colorful and tasty toppings.
WINTERGREEN

$15.00

Mixed greens with imitation shrimp topped with a sweet mayo sauce. (5 pieces)

SALMON AVO SPECIAL

$15.00

Salmon and avocado topped with salmon and avocado

SALMON AVO MANGO SPECIAL

$15.00

Salmon, avocado and mango topped with salmon, avocado and mango

SALMON TUNA SPECIAL

$15.00

Salmon, tuna and cucumber topped with avocado

RAINBOW ROLL

$15.00

Kani, avocado and cucumber topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail and avocado

DEEP RED ROLL

$16.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber and avocado topped with tuna and yellowtail

TUNA ONION SPECIAL

$15.00

Tuna, cucumber and mango, topped with tuna and red onion, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil

3 HAND ROLLS (TEMAKI)

$25.00

spicy tuna, spicy salmon and salmon avocado served with sushi rice enclosed in cones of nori

CHEF SPECIALTY ROLLS

WASABI CRUNCH (new!)

$19.00

Cucumber and crispy salmon skin roll, topped with spicy salmon and drizzled with sweet sauce and spicy mayo. Topped off with crushed wasabi peas.

LAGUNA

$19.00

Salmon, yellowtail, avocado wrapped with soy paper, topped with spicy tuna, drizzled with honey wasabi, sweet sauce and a sweet crunch

LIGHTNING

$19.00

Spicy salmon and avocado topped with spicy salmon and avocado, drizzled with a mayo jalapeno sauce

ABUNDANCE

$19.00

Seared cajun black pepper salmon and avocado topped with seared cajun black pepper salmon, avocado and mango, drizzled with a white sauce

TROPICAL HAVEN

$18.00

Salmon, avocado, cucumber and mango topped with salmon, avocado and mango drizzled with a tropical mango sauce

HOKUSAI

$19.00

Spicy kani and avocado topped with baked salmon, spicy mayo, scallions, drizzled with sweet sauce

TUNA FANTASY

$19.00

Seared black pepper tuna, avocado and cucumber topped with seared black pepper tuna, mango, avocado, and scallion

MOUNT FUJI

$20.00

Rice triangles of tuna, salmon, avocado, spicy tuna, spicy salmon sprinkled with a sweet crunch. Made with soy paper. 6 pieces

NARUTO

$19.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado and mango, wrapped in cucumber with ponzu sauce (rice free) 6pc

KANAGAWA

$18.00

Cooked salmon, avocado, cucumber topped with cooked salmon, avocado with sweet sauce and spicy mayo.

THE GREAT WAVE

$18.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, topped with striped bass, mango, avocado, drizzled with yuzu citrus sauce and fresh ground black pepper

JALAPENO CRUNCH

$19.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with spicy yellowtail and avocado sprinkled with a jalapeño onion crunch.

SUSHI PLATTERS

MEDIUM SUSHI PLATTER

$60.00

12 inch platter Our medium sushi platter comes with 5 assorted maki rolls and 2 specialty rolls. Platter includes ginger and wasabi and comes with sweet sauce, spicy mayo, soy sauce, napkins and chopsticks. For same-day multiple platters please call us at 203-553-7905 so we can best accommodate you.

LARGE SUSHI PLATTER

$100.00

14 inch square sushi platter. Our large sushi platter comes with 7 assorted maki rolls and 3 specialty rolls. Platter includes ginger and wasabi and comes with sweet sauce, spicy mayo, soy sauce, napkins and chopsticks. For same-day multiple platters please call us at 203-553-7905 so we can best accommodate you.

DRINKS

BEVERAGES

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50

SPARKLING WATER

$2.50

SNAPPLE

$3.00

SODA

$2.50