Fin & Tonic
We Just Chillin
- Adult Lunchable$28.00
chef’s selections of meats and cheese with olives, roasted garlic, spiced nuts, jams and spreads
- Tomato Bruschetta$15.00
diced onion, heirloom tomatoes, basil, balsamic aioli, arugula
- Tuna Tartar$18.00
edamame, shredded papaya, sesame, ginger soy vinaigrette, tobiko trio
- Deviled Eggs$15.00
smoked chipotle whipped yolk, pork belly burnt ends, chives
- Shrimp Ceviche$19.00
leche de tigre, radish, cilantro, tomato, bell peppers, yucca puree, frisée lettuce
- Blackened steak tartar$20.00
chili pepper relish, cotija cheese, cilantro lime crema, cilantro, baby greens
Lettuce Impress
- Greek Salad$14.00
chic peas, diced apples, sliced cucumbers, red onion, yogurt dressing, fresh herbs, baby lola rosa
- Chopped Caesar$13.00
focaccia croutons, crisp romaine, kale, parmesan cheese, creamy caesar dressing
- 6747 Cobb$24.00
slow-roasted mojo marinated ham, tomato and cucumber wedges, carrot, shoestring onion, croutons, egg, cotija cheese, crispy yucca, suncoast vinaigrette
- Black and Blue Salad$28.00
blackened tenderloin tips, focaccia croutons, toasted walnuts, gorgonzola, roasted tomatoes, pickled red onion, baby spinach, candied bacon confetti, champagne bacon vinaigrette
Turn Up the Heat
- Focaccia Bread$8.00
olive oil, fresh herbs, and garlic served with olive tapenade
- Soup of the Day$6.00
soup du jour
- Stuffed Jalapenos$11.00
creamy pepperjack cheese, candied pepper bacon bites, key lime crema
- Bacon Wrapped Chorizo$12.00
red wine demi-glace, chives
- Pretzel Bites$15.00
horseradish mustard sauce and garlic parmesan
- Street Corn Dip$14.00
sweet corn, cotija cheese, chives, southwest lime crema, tortilla chips
- Edamame$10.00
steamed and tossed with flaked sea salt and served with chili garlic dipping sauce
- Black and Blue Chips$14.00
crumbled bleu cheese, chives, balsamic reduction
- Korean BBQ Shrimp$15.00
shishito peppers, radish, scallion, pork belly burnt ends, cracklings
- Sausage and Peppers$14.00
smoked and grilled, parmesan and mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic alfredo
- BBQ Spring Rolls$14.00
horseradish aioli, diced vidalia onion
- Chipotle Meatballs$12.00
pepper-jack, parmesan, provolone cheese, red wine tomato ragu
- Nachos$16.00
pico di gallo, pickled red onion, scallion, biquinho peppers, queso fresco, housemade cheese sauce
- Blackened Crispy Florets$12.00
oven-roasted broccoli and cauliflower, garlic parmesan butter, fresh herbs
- Lobster Dumplings$19.00
wakame seaweed salad, coconut curry aioli
Blue Smoke
- Pub Cheese$12.00
Tillamook cheddar cheese, crisp crackers, pretzels
- Chicken Liver Pate$14.00
cornichon, pickled onions, grilled flat bread
- Smoked Fish Spread$12.00
pickled shallot, capers, grilled flat bread
- Smoked Lobster Salad$24.00
coconut curry aioli, sweet potato, roasted pineapple, frisée lettuce
- Smoked Mussels$14.00
roasted garlic and herb butter, crispy crackers
Get Your Hands Up
- Hot Italian steak Sandwich$18.00
marinated and sliced skirt steak, hot peppers, sautéed onions, arugula, garlic and herb cheese spread
- Ham and Cheese Flatbread$19.00
mortadella ham, pistachios, whipped ricotta cheese, arugula, grated parmesan, extra virgin olive oil, dijon aioli
- Korean BBQ steak street tacos$17.00
carrot, jicama, cucumber, arugula, asian mustard sauce
- Florida crispy chicken sandwich$15.00
flash fried, shredded green cabbage, mole sauce, pickled red onion, pickles
- Shrimp Po'Boy$18.00
shredded green cabbage, heirloom tomatoes, pickled vegetable relish, roasted chili aioli
- Gulf Coast Classic$24.00
snapper, citrus remoulade, baby greens, tomato, cucumber, onion salad
- Pork Sandwich$16.00
mojo marinated crispy pork cutlets, blackened pork belly mignon, pickle chips, horseradish mustard slaw
- Fin & Tonic Burger$18.00
twin 4 oz. griddled patties - american and cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, heirloom tomato, diced vidalia onion, sliced pickles, special sauce
Mainland
- Pad Thai Pork Ribs$27.00
chopped peanuts, cilantro, fresno chilies, rice noodles, bell peppers
- Bolognese$25.00
pappardelle pasta, braised red wine ragu, parmesan cheese
- Swedish Meatballs$26.00
pan gravy lingonberry preserves, pickled red cabbage, new potatoes, mint and cucumber
- Hot Honey Duck$36.00
duck leg confit, chorizo and sweet potato hash, crumbled goat cheese
- Roast chicken$28.00
street corn grits, toasted queso fresco, cilantro, chilies, lime crema
- Chicken and Broccoli$24.00
citrus glaze, ginger, fresno chilies, broccoli florets, edamame, radish
- Pork Belly Burnt Ends$27.00
butter beans, collard greens, chili pepper relish
- Pork Tenderloin$30.00
roasted artichoke, fennel, new potatoes, bacon cream sauce
- Parmesan Chicken$24.00
panko crust, roasted brussel sprouts, toasted parmesan, pinenuts, lemon butter, heirloom tomato
Oceana
- Shrimp Alfredo$34.00
tagliatelle pasta, smoked bacon, caramelized onion, roasted garlic, parmesan alfredo sauce
- Lobster Pot Pie$60.00
crispy pommes frites, lobster gravy, roasted carrots, focaccia bread stuffing
- Tuna Mignon$35.00
spicy asian mustard, orange ginger demi, crisp green cabbage, edamame, radish, bell pepper, chopped peanuts, fresno chilies
- Scallops$38.00
pan seared new bedford scallops and potatoes, sweet pea aioli, potato puree, black pepper bacon
- Bayou Mussels$25.00
peppers and onions, sausage, creole butter cream sauce, crispy pommes frites
- Seafood Stew$45.00
north atlantic lobster tail, rock shrimp, mussels, snapper, potato, plantain, yucca, caribbean tomato broth
- Fish and Chips$22.00
suncoast slaw, pickle chips, french fries, lemon caper aioli
- Salmon$32.00
lemon and herb risotto, cucumber salad, roasted lemon aioli
- Blackened Snapper$36.00
bell peppers, pickled red onion, heirloom tomatoes, arugula, cilantro, black eyed peas