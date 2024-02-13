Final Gravity Decatur NEW 103 North Phelps Street
Full Menu
Appetizer
- Seasoned Hard Pretzels$4.50
House seasoned hard pretzels
- Smoked Chex$6.00
Smoked chex blend with premium mixed nuts
- Goat Cheese Bruschetta$9.50
Toasted french bread topped with goat cheese and cover in house made herb and tomato relish
- Olive Tapenade$10.50
House made olive tapenade served with goat cheese on seasoned oil toasted french bread with a side of chopped greens, cherry peppers, and greek dressing
- French Onion Dip$7.00
House made french onion dip served with chips
- Chips and Queso$5.50
Tortilla chips with house made warm queso
- Soft Pretzels$7.50
3 Warm soft pretzels served with either warm queso or cream cheese
- Garlic Bread$7.00
French bread topped with minced garlic and mozzarella
- Buddy Bread$7.50
French bread topped with minced garlic, mozzarella, freshly sliced tomato, and basil
- Drunk Chix$7.50Out of stock
Three house pickled eggs, served with greens and pickled veggies.
- Jimmy Sticks$12.50
Pizza crust with garlic/olive oil blend, Topped with mozzarella cheese and grated parmesan.
- Pulled Pork Sliders$12.00
Three pulled pork sliders topped with coleslaw and served on a pretzel bun
- Nachos$17.00
Tortilla chips baked with shredded cheese. Topped with our house-smoked pulled pork or steak chili and house made queso
Soup
Salads
Pizza
- California Combo$16.50
Chicken, artichoke, roasted red pepper, spinach, and goat cheese with heb-infused oil base
- Deluxe$17.00
Red onion, green peppers,black olives, and mushroom
- Mediterranean$16.00
Sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, and goat cheese on a pesto base
- FG's Pickle Pizza$16.50
Rickle pickle slices, bacon, minced garlic, jalapenos, on an herb infused oil
- Porky Pie$17.00
House smoked pulled pork, goat cheese, and red onion on a bbq base
- Margherita$14.00
Sliced roma tomatoes and fresh basil on herb infused olive oil base
- Animal Lover's$19.00
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ham
- Blue Moon$15.00
Italian sausage and bleu cheese on an herb infused oil
- Hawaiian$14.00
Ham and pineapple on a pesto or red base
- Gormet White$18.00
Chicken, bacon, tomatoes, and spinach on an alfredo base
- Build Your Own$12.50
Choice of Pizza base with toppings for additional charge
- Sicilian$17.00
Pepperoni, salami, mushroom, green peppers, banana peppers, on red sauce base.
Sandwiches/Wraps
- BBQ Pulled Pork$15.00
Our house-smoked pulled pork with bbq sauce on a pretzel bun.Topped with coleslaw
- BLT with Cheddar Cheese$15.00
3 Slices of thick sliced sugar cured bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on grilled sourdough
- California Reuben$16.00
Classic- Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island on grilled marble rye. California- Turkey, swiss cheese, house made coleslaw, on marble rye.
- Classic Reuben$16.00
- French Dip$17.00
House smoked and thinly sliced prime rib, piled on toasted french bread, with provolone cheese and a side of house made Au-Ju
- Grilled Ham and Cheese with Tomato$13.00
Smoked ham slices with cheddar cheese. Topped with tomato and mayo on grilled sourdough
- Italian Sub$14.00
Provolone, pepperoni, salami, ham, tomato, banana peppers, red onion, and spinach, served on a toasted french bread with a dizzle of our signatur house-seasoned oil and balsamic vinegar.
- Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese$13.00
Cheddar cheese on each side with 3 pieces of bacon, jalapenos, and cream chesse on grilled sourdough
- Jumbo Grilled Cheese$9.00
Your choice of three cheeses (total of 6 slices)
- Muffaletta$14.00
Goat cheese, house made olive tapenade, ham, turkey, salami, spinach, tomato, and mozzarella. Served on a toasted french bread.
- Pizza Sub$14.00
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, red onion, black olives, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese baked on a french bread topped with our red sauce
- Smoked Tri Tip$18.00
House smoked tri tip on a toasted french bread, swiss cheese, roasted red pepper, caramelized onions, topped with horseradish aioli
- TreeHugger$13.00
Swiss cheese, red onion, cucumber, greens, tomato, avocado, and our house-made pesto aiolii on 21 grain
- Turkey Club Flatbread$17.50
Turkey, bacon, and swiss cheese toasted on our flatbread. Topped with red onions, greens, tomato, avocado, and our house-made pesto aioli
Wings
Specials
Kids
- Kids Grilled Cheese$5.00
- Kids Grilled peanut butter and jelly$5.00
- Kids 2 Ham or Turkey with Cheese$6.00
Choice of ham or turkey on pretzel sliders (hot or cold)
- Kids Salad$5.00
Greens, cheese, croutons, dressing
- Kids Macaroni and White Cheese$6.00
- Kids Pizza$8.00
Choice of one topping on 7" crust
- Kids Wings$8.00
4 wings with BBQ
Dessert
- Bowl of Ice Cream$4.00
Bowl of vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate syrup and whipped cream
- Jumbo Cookie a la mode$6.50
A giant Reese's peanut butter cup cookie served warm, topped with ice cream and peanut butter candies
- Rootbeer Float$8.00
Michian Brix gourmet rootbeer poured over vanilla ice cream
- Turtle Cheesecake$7.50
- Strawberry and Creme Cake$7.00