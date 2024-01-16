FINBACK Studio x Halftone x Dumpling Up x Invisible Force Brooklyn
Featured Items
- Smooth Beats Miami$19.00
(6.2% ABV) IPA with coconut; collaboration with J. Wakefield Brewing
***ALL SHIPPING ORDERS WILL BE PROCESSED ON 5/20*** GENERAL DIRECT SHIP INFO ***PLEASE READ BEFORE ORDERING*** - PLEASE ALLOW 24-48 HOURS FOR PROCESSING. - YOUR ORDER WILL NOT BE PROCESSED IF A SHIPPING OPTION IS NOT PURCHASED. ALL D.C. ORDERS : - ALL CUSTOMERS ARE ALLOWED TO PURCHASE UP TO 1 CASE PER MONTHLY PERIOD. IF THE SAME NAME IS ON TWO DIFFERENT ORDERS IN THE SAME MONTH, YOU WILL BE CONTACTED AND REFUNDED ACCORDINGLY
- Visible Spectrum$18.00
(6.2% ABV) IPA with mango and dry hopped with Citra and Falconer’s Flight hops
SHIPPING COST IS REQUIRED (READ FINE PRINT BELOW)
SETS
- Decade Set$72.00
The Decade set contains one bottle of Decade Maple, one bottle of Decade Coconut, and one four-pack of Decade Caviar. Decade Maple Imperial stout with maple syrup, vanilla bean, cacao nib, cinnamon, and cardamom, and aged in bourbon barrels 13% ABV Decade Coconut Imperial stout with coconut, pandan, tapioca, and Invisible Force Burundi Muramvya Teka coffee, and aged in bourbon barrels 13% ABV Decade Caviar Triple IPA triple dry hopped with Citra, Citra Cryo, Mosaic, Mosaic Cryo, Simcoe, and Simcoe Cryo hops 10% ABV Orders containing Decade sets will be processed starting on Monday, May 20.
HAZY & HOPPY (4pk of 16oz Cans)
- Finback IPA$18.00
(6.8% ABV) Flagship IPA
- Rolling in Clouds$18.00
(7.1% ABV) IPA in the manner of the new wave
- Social Fabric *ALMOST SOLD OUT*$20.00
(8% ABV) Double IPA double dry hopped with Mosaic and Idaho 7 hops
- Polo *ALMOST SOLD OUT*$18.00
(7% ABV) West Coast-style IPA dry hopped with McKenzie and Simcoe hops
- Sorta Queens *ALMOST SOLD OUT*$20.00
(9% ABV) Double IPA dry hopped with Mosaic and El Dorado hops
- Hypervelocity *ALMOST SOLD OUT*$20.00
(8.4% ABV) Double IPA dry hopped with Alora and HS16660 hops
- Grapefruit Crush$20.00
(8% ABV) Double IPA with grapefruit, and dry hopped with Citra and Mosaic hops
- Premium$19.00
(7.6% ABV) IPA dry hopped with Citra and Mosaic hops
- Scatterbrain$20.00
(8% ABV) Double IPA dry hopped with Motueka, Motueka SubZero Hop Kief, Nelson Sauvin, and Rakau hops; collaboration with Pühaste Brewery
- Time Travel Stuff$20.00
(8.4% ABV) Double IPA dry hopped with Mosaic, Azacca, and Kohatu hops
- High-Low$20.00
(8.4% ABV) Double IPA dry hopped with Mosaic, Citra, Idaho 7, Amarillo, Belma, Hallertau Blanc, El Dorado, Nelson Sauvin, and Waimea hops
- Whale Watching$20.00
(8.4% ABV) Double IPA dry hopped with Citra, Idaho 7, Mosaic, Strata, and Nelson Sauvin hops
- Something Nectaron$18.00
(6.5% ABV) IPA dry hopped with Nectaron hops
- Decade Caviar$21.00
(10% ABV) Triple IPA triple dry hopped with Citra, Citra Cryo, Mosaic, Mosaic Cryo, Simcoe, and Simcoe Cryo hops
- Among the Bandits$19.00
- Oscillation 037$20.00
(8.4% ABV) Double IPA dry hopped with Experimental ID-158 (Pink), Idaho 7, and Idaho Gem hops
- Fresh Clouds$18.00
(6.2% ABV) IPA dry hopped with Citra, BRU-1, and Cryo Pop hops; collab with Civil Society Brewing
LAGERS & CRISPIES (4pk of 16oz Cans)
STOUTS & SOURS (4pk of 16oz Cans)
MIXED-CULTURE BEERS (500ml Bottle)
- Pale Blue Dot 2022$15.00
(6.8% ABV) Oak-conditioned, mixed-culture ale with New York State blueberries
- Speck of Dust 2022$16.00
(6.8% ABV) Oak-conditioned, mixed-culture ale with New York State cherries
- Opalescent 2022$16.00
(7.4% ABV) Oak-conditioned, mixed-culture golden ale with New York State Italian purple plums
- Mondegreen 2022$13.00
(7.8% ABV) Oak-conditioned, mixed-culture pilsner-style ale dry hopped with Saaz and Rakau hops; collaboration with Rockwell Beer Co.
- Abundant Growth 2022$16.00
(7.1% ABV) Oak-conditioned, mixed-culture farmhouse ale with merlot grape skins from Long Island and riesling grape skins from the New York Finger Lakes
- Tether 2022$15.00
(8.4% ABV) Oak-conditioned, mixed-culture ale with riesling grape skins from the New York Finger Lakes
- Floating in a Sunbeam 2022$15.00
(5.6% ABV) Oak-conditioned, mixed-culture ale with blueberries and cherries
- Reaching Skyward 2022$15.00
(7.4% ABV) Oak-conditioned, mixed-culture ale with New York State Saturn and yellow peaches
- Live By the Sun and Moon 2022$16.00
(9% ABV) Oak-conditioned, mixed-culture ale with Long Island merlot grape skins; collaboration with l'Apaisée
- Time as an Ingredient 2022$15.00
(6.7% ABV) Oak-conditioned, mixed-culture ale with New York State apricots; collaboration with Casa Agria Specialty Ales
- Nothing in Isolation$14.00
(7.3% ABV) Oak-conditioned, coupage-style farmhouse ale blend of well-aged and young beers
INVISIBLE FORCE COFFEE
- Brazil Yuki Minami$18.00
- medium roast/ single origin / Minas Gerais / notes of apricot, lemon, cocoa / 12oz roasted in Brooklyn, NY
- Colombia Huila Acevedo - Excelso$18.00
- medium roast / Huila / notes of cane sugar, peach, & tangerine / 12oz roasted in Brooklyn, NY
- Kenya AA Plus$21.00
- medium roast / single origin / Mount Kenya / notes of raspberry, peach and grapefruit / 12oz roasted in Brooklyn, NY
- Camel Bak Coffee Mug$25.00
- Camel Bak's Horizon Collection 16oz Tumbler Mug will keep your coffee hot for 5hrs, or your beer chill for 10hrs. THE CHOICE IS YOURS !