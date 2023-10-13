FiNCA O4W 652 Angier Ave NE
Queer & Caffeinated Menu
Queer & Caffeinated Pride Menu
U-Haul Spritzer
An espresso spritzer with orange basil syrup. This refreshing drink will give you the boost to hook up that U-Haul Trailer to the hitch and make that big leap in your 3-day relationship. With or without 'spro, U-Haul or Subaru Hatchback, we will make this move happen.
Lavender Menace
From Betty Friedan being mean to a sweet Sapphic dream, an iced or hot latte with lavender syrup and butterfly pea flower. "Lavender Menace" was an insult reclaimed by lesbian activists in the early 1970s. When intersectionality was radical and feminism only included one voice, Lavender Menaces were born.
Pam & Pam
Iced or hot latte with black sesame syrup, a nutty drink to celebrate queer couples out there who share the same name. Inspired by our friend Pam's favorite ice cream & Pamela Anderson-approved.
WUSSY Popper (10 oz iced)
Jalapeño poppers at a BBQ meets gay iced cappuccino. Spicy, smoky, salty, this is THE drink of the summer. Stop and sniff the poppers whether you're at the pool or Chaka Khan Hacienda. A FiNCA x WUSSY MAG collab!
t4t Iced Tea
An iced tea celebrating trans love! Because two t's are better than one: half yerba mate and half green citrus with our house-made smoky jalapeño syrup. t4t because gender is more fun to explore together! <3
Drinks
Coffee
House Drip
Drip coffee brewed to perfection from local coffee beans. Desired flavor notes are chocolate, cocoa and Mayer lemon.
Specialty Drip
Batch brew made from local natural coffee beans. Expect a fruity cup with notes of passion fruit and strawberry.
Cold Brew
House made cold brew. Only available iced.
Cafe Au Lait
Hot coffee with steamed milk. This differs from a latte as its hot drip coffee whereas a latte is espresso.
Shot In The Dark
House drip with a double-shot of espresso. Add milk or sugar to make your perfect drink to take you to the moon! Available iced or hot.
TO THE MOON Cold Brew Can
TO THE MOON NiTRO COLD BREW is a celebrated cold brew available in nitro cans. Nitro cold brew brewed black is what is currently available with vanilla and cardamom and rose is coming soon!
Espresso Drinks
Latte
Cappucino
2oz of espresso served with 8oz of steamed milk. Alternative milk also available. Sip, sip, enjoy!
Americano
2oz of espresso pour into water. Small (8oz water, 2oz espresso) Medium (10oz water, 2oz espresso) Large (14oz water, 2oz espresso)
Cortado
A cortado at FiNCA is 2oz of espresso with 2oz of your preferred steamed milk. Equal parts for total magic!
Flat White (6 oz)
A flat white at FiNCA is 2oz of espresso plus steamed milk with fewer 'bubbles' than a latte. Lovingly called a heavy latte, a flat white is a delectable classic.
Espresso
2oz of dialed in espresso. When enjoyed to-go espresso will be put in an 10oz cup with a lid but remain a 2oz drink :)
Espresso Spritzer
2oz espresso served over sparkling water and ice. Add house-made syrups to make your own signature summer drink!
Dirty Chai
Iced or hot chai served made with your preference of milk with 2oz espresso added. Sip, sip, enjoy!
Tea
Chai Latte
Chai latte brewed with your preferred dairy or dairy alternative. Chai box is a locally made, women lead tea company.
Matcha Latte
Semi-sweet matcha brewed with your choose of milk. Excellent iced or hot!
Earl Grey Latte
This tea based latte is lightly caffeinated and gently sweet. Earl gray concentrate, house-made lavender and your choose of milk. Recommended hot, available iced or hot.
Iced Tea
Delicious iced tea brewed to perfection. Add your choice of sweetener.
Hot Tea
Grab n Go
Kin Can(s)
ISH Aperol
ISH Mojito
Bat Bat Soda
Bat Bat Soda is a beloved locally made soda with warming spiced, sugar and espresso. Canned and sealed.
Montane
Montane is a locally manufactured sparkling water.
Witchy Kombucha
Locally made kombucha in a 16oz bottle. Yes, probiotics, yes!
Boxed Water
Arden's Garden Juice
Soda cans
Other Bevs
Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemonade served over ice. Add lavender syrup for a fun twist!
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate milk (12oz)
Chocolate milk made with mocha sauce and your choice of milk.
Steamer
Steamed milk with your choice of syrup to sweeten! Great for all who want a caffeine free treat. Beloved by kiddos too!
Corporate Catering + Large Orders
Coffee
Box Coffee
96oz of hot coffee served with fifteen 10oz cups, sugar & stirrers. Add an oat-milk quart for extra creamy goodness! Available for decaf or regular coffee. Please indicate in the comments if you'd like DECAF, otherwise we'll brew caffeinated coffee :)
Box Lavender Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemonade with house-made lavender syrup
Box of hot cocoa
Yum! 96oz of house made hot cocoa. Can't be made vegan (sry!)