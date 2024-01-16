Fine Line Fine Line Revere
Food Menu
Pizza
- Angry Rooster$19.00
Garlic Crème, Mozzarella, Chicken, Shallots, Bacon Lardons, Parmesan, Basil, Hot Honey
- Ball Above All$22.00
Mozzarella, Sliced House-Made Meatballs, Caramelized Onions, Parmesan, Burrata, Basil Pesto
- Build Your Own Pizza$15.00
Choose Your Choice of Toppings!!!
- Cheese Pizza$15.00
- Chicken Pesto$21.00
Cream Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, Tomatoes, Parmesan
- Foghorn$21.00
- Fungi$25.00
Crème Fraiche, Mozzarella, Taleggio, Cipollini Onions, Wild Mushrooms
- Harvest Moon$22.00
Garlic Crème, Whipped Ricotta, Butternut Squash, Dried Cranberries, Bacon, Gremolata, Hot Honey
- Mean Green$18.00
Spicy Ricotta, Mozzarella, Spinach, Gremolata, Parmesan, Cracked Black Pepper
- Meat Sweats$24.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Soppressata, Genoa Salami, Bacon, Prosciutto, Parmesan, Hot Honey
- Phi Slamma Clamma$22.00
Red Sauce, Pecorino, Clams, Mozzarella, Calabrian Chili
- Quattro Formaggi$19.00
Garlic Crème, Mozzarella, Fontina, Provolone, Parmesan, Rosemary Salt
- The OG$15.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Olive Oil, Basil
- Wonderland$23.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, House Sausage, Fennel, Whipped Ricotta, Parmesan
Sandwiches
- Fine Line Has a Burger!?$17.00
Lettuce, American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, 1000 Island Dressing, Potato Roll
- Smoked Brisket$17.00
Golden BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, American Cheese, Potato Roll
- The Bluto$16.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Pickles, Spicy Mayo, Potato Roll
- Turkey Piadina$16.00
Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Arugula, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Garlic Aioli, Rustic Italian Flatbread
Soup & Salad
- Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine, Garlic Croutons, Bread Crumble, Parmesan, Anchovies
- Fried Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
Beet Tzatziki, Mixed Greens, Walnuts, Apricots, Radishes, Balsamic Vinaigrette
- House Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Radishes, Choice of Dressing
- Spicy Tomato Soup$12.00
Parmesan, Served with a Brioche Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Starters
- Brauhaus Pretzel$14.00
Large Bavarian Style Pretzel, Queso & House-Made Honey Mustard
- Buffalo Dibble Dip$13.00
Shredded Chicken, Blue Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Tortilla Chips
- Cheese Bites$13.00
- Cheesy Bread$13.00
Garlic Bread Sticks, Tomato Dipping Sauce
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Garbanzo Beans, Roasted Grapes, Whipped Feta, Hot Honey
- Fine Line Eggrolls$15.00
Shaved Sirloin, Mozzarella, Scallions, Crispy Wonton Wrap Served w/ Jalapeno Ranch
- Meatballs$12.00
Pomodoro, Whipped Ricotta, Focaccia Toast Points
- Spicy Queso Dip$13.00
Pico de Gallo, Tortilla Chips
- Truffle Fries$13.00
Parmesan, Cracked Black Pepper, Gremolata, Tarragon Aioli
- Wings$16.00
Choice of Sauce: Buffalo, Sweet & Spicy, Garlic Parmesan, Golden BBQ Served w/ Blue Cheese Dressing & Celery