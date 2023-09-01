Large Pizza comes with red sauce & shredded mozzarella, unless otherwise noted
Our house combinations
Small Pizza comes with red sauce & shredded mozzarella, unless otherwise noted
Our house combinations +5.00 for GF Crust
Gluten Free comes with red sauce & shredded mozzarella, unless otherwise noted
8 knots, garlic oil, parmesan, herbs, marinara
house Buffalo sauce, blue cheese, celery, carrots
3 meatballs, marinara, parmesan, herbs
seasonal vegetables, spiced pepitas, goat cheese, shallot & sumac vinaigrette
romaine hearts, croutons, anchovy dressing, pecorino, lemon
marinara, butter, parmesan, herbs
house alfredo, pecorino, black pepper
Cascade Natural beef, provolone, dressed mixed greens, basil aioli, sun-dried tomato, mama lil's & bacon jam, Martin's potato bun