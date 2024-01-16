FINS Grill & Icehouse
Starters
- Onion Rings$10.00
Hand cut, thin and crispy fried to perfection served with house made ranch.
- Picks and Japs$11.00
Jalapeno and Pickles lightly battered and fried served with house made ranch
- Crispy Calamari$16.00
Fresh cut and hand breaded fried to perfection, served with marinara. Garnished with a lemon wedge.
- Cheesy Bites$14.00
Mozzarella cheese fried golden and crispy, served with choice of ranch or marinara.
- Fried Mushrooms$12.00
Hand Battered mushrooms panko breaded and fried to perfection
- Crab Cakes$15.00
Two house made crab cakes, sauteed golden brown and served with chipotle mayo. Garnished with a lemon wedge
- Island Nachos$17.00
Tortilla chips, shrimp, queso and pico de gallo
- Chips & Queso$12.00
- Fried Pickles$11.00
- Fried Jalapenos$11.00
- Bowl Gumbo$14.00
Dark roux seafood gumbo, fish, shrimp, andouille sausage topped with rice. Garnished with saltine crackers.
- Cup Gumbo$8.00
Dark roux seafood gumbo, fish, shrimp, andouille sausage topped with rice. Garnished with saltine crackers.
Salads
- Side Salad$6.00
Fresh romaine and spring mix with red onion, tomatoes, bell peppers, and mixed cheeses. Garnished with saltine crackers
- House Salad$12.00
Fresh romaine and spring mix with red onion, tomatoes, bell peppers, and mixed cheeses. Garnished with saltine crackers
- Caribbean Salad$16.00
Fresh romaine and spring mix with pineapple, craisins, goat cheese, pepitas, and red onions.
Burgers
- Fins Burger$16.00
½ lb Angus beef burger cooked to desired temperature , on a toasted sourdough bun. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard and mayo.
- Bacon Cheddar Burger$18.00
½ lb Angus beef burger cooked to desired temperature, cheddar cheese, crisp bacon on a toasted sourdough bun. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard and mayo.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$18.00
½ lb Angus beef burger cooked to desired temperature, sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese on a toasted sourdough bun. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard and mayo.
- Port A Burger$18.00
½ lb Angus beef burger cooked to desired temperature, with thick white queso, with chipotle mayo, topped with fried pickles and fried jalapenos served on a toasted sourdough bun.
- Cowboy Burger$18.00
½ lb Angus beef burger cooked to desired temperature, american cheese, crispy bacon topped with FINS onion rings and BBQ sauce served on a toasted sourdough bun.
- Sunny Burger$18.00
½ lb Angus beef burger cooked to desired temperature, american cheese, crispy bacon with a fried egg (cooked to guest preference) served on texas toast.
- Blck & Bleu Burger$18.00
½ lb Angus beef burger cooked to desired temperature, grilled onions, crispy bacon, topped with bleu cheese dressing and served on a toasted sourdough bun.
- Bean Burger$14.00
Black bean and corn patty fully dressed on a toasted sourdough bun.
Sandwiches
- Fish & Shrimp Poboy$21.00
Crispy fried gulf fish (1-2 filets) and shrimp (5-8 PD), lettuce, tomatoes on a hoagie roll. Garnished with a lemon wedge and tartar sauce.
- Fish Poboy$19.00
Fresh fried Gulf fish (2 filets), lettuce, tomatoes on a hoagie roll. Garnished with a lemon wedge and tartar sauce.
- Shrimp Poboy$19.00
Fresh fried Gulf shrimp (8-10 PDs), lettuce, tomatoes on a hoagie roll. Garnished with tartar sauce and a lemon wedge.
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Crispy buffalo chicken (2 tenders tossed in Franks red hot sauce), lettuce, tomatoes, swiss and bacon on a kaiser roll. Served with choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Grilled Chicken, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese and mayo. Served on a sourdough bun.
- Crabby Sliders$18.00
Two house made crab cakes, lettuce, tomatoes and chipotle mayo on slider buns. Garnished with a lemon wedge.
Tacos
- Fish Taco$16.00
Blackened Gulf Fish (6oz), cabbage, pico de gallo, sliced avocado and chipotle ranch served with rice. Garnished with a lemon wedge.
- Shrimp Taco$16.00
Blackened shrimp (5-6 PDs per taco), cabbage, garlic aioli, pico de gallo, sliced avocado and jalapeno chimichurri sauce served with rice. Garnished with a lemon wedge.
Fried Foods
- Fried Shrimp$24.00
Panko breaded Gulf shrimp (8) fried to perfection, served with your choice of two sides. Garnished with cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and a lemon wedge.
- Fried Fish$21.00
Panko breaded Gulf fish (3-4 filets), served with your choice of two sides. Garnished with cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and a lemon wedge.
- Fried Combo$27.00
Panko breaded and deep fried Gulf Fish (2-3 filets) and Shrimp (5) served with fries and coleslaw.
- Coconut Shrimp$27.00
Hand breaded Gulf shrimp (8) and fried golden brown served with your choice of two sides. Garnished with apricot marmalade and a lemon wedge.
- Chicken Tenders$17.00
4 chicken tenders, fried to perfection with your choice of two sides.
- C.F. Steak$16.00Out of stock
classic hand breaded and deep fried chicken fried steak (6 oz), served with your choice of two sides.
- Bayou Shrimp$34.00
Lightly breaded fried Gulf shrimp (6 U-12) topped with bayou sauce. Garnished with a lemon wedge.
- Garlic Fish$30.00
Panko breaded Gulf fish (8 oz filet) pan fried topped with garlic butter. Served with rice and seasonal vegetables. Garnished with a lemon wedge.
Grilled Seafood & Chicken
- Grilled Chicken Breast$17.00
Chicken breast marinated for 24 hours, served with your choice of two sides.
- Grilled Gulf Shrimp$32.00
Gulf caught shrimp (6 U-12) grilled, served on a bed of rice with your choice of two sides. Garnished with a lemon wedge and clarified butter.
- Grilled Fish$27.00
Gulf caught fish (8 oz), seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served with rice and seasonal vegetables. Garnished with lemon wedge.Make it blackened for +$2
- Grilled Combo$37.00
Grilled Gulf fish (8 oz) & Gulf shrimp(3 U-12) served with rice and vegetables. Garnished with a lemon wedge.
- Crab Stuffed Mahi$37.00
Baked Gulf fish, filled with crab stuffing and topped with bayou sauce. Served with rice and seasonal vegetables. Garnished with a lemon wedge.
- Creole Fish$30.00
Blackened Gulf fish (8 oz) topped with house made Gumbo. Served with rice and seasonal vegetables.
- Vera Cruz$31.00
Grilled Gulf fish of the day(8oz), topped with caramelized onions, bell peppers, sliced avocado and jalapeno chimichurri sauce. Served with rice and seasonal vegetables. Garnished with a lemon wedge.
Kids Menu
- Kids Tenders$6.99
2 Chicken Tenders fried to perfection served with your choice of side
- Kids Sliders$6.99
2 Sliders Topped with american cheese and your choice of side
- Kids Fish$6.99
1-2 fried fish filets served with your choice of side
- Kids Popcorn Shrimp$6.99
Crispy fried popcorn shrimp with your choice of side
- Kids Mac N Cheese$6.99
bowl of yummy mac n cheese with your choice of side
- Kids Grilled Cheese$6.99
texas toast and american cheese melted with your choice of side
Family Style
- Family Fried Fish$36.00
About 6-8 filets breaded and fried to perfection
- Family Fried Shrimp$40.00
about 21 shrimp breaded and fried to perfection
- Family Chicken Tenders$24.00
about 6-8 gigantic tenders breaded and fried
- Family Okra$15.00
- Family Mash$15.00
- Family Fries$15.00
- Family Rice$15.00
- Family Veggies$15.00
- Family Coleslaw$15.00
- Family Sweet Fries$18.00