Fire Escape American Grille 1010 MCKINNEY BLVD

Food Menu

APPETIZER

Items to share

CRAB SPINACH QUESO

$12.00

Crab meat, spinach, tomatoes, queso and toasted baguette

FRIED GREEN TOMATO CAPRESSE

$12.00

Fried green tomato topped with mozzarella cheese, basil, and balsamic glaze

MOZARELLA LOGS

$10.00

Three 5 inch mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce

BOOM BOOM SHRMP

$12.00

Large fried shrimp tossed in boom boom sauce, over a salad

BACON DEVILED EGGS

$10.00

served with chipotle aioli sauce, sliced jalapenos, and bacon

LOCO FRIES

$12.00

Fries with Old Bay seasoning, ketchup, mayo, spicy aioli and parmesan cheese

TRUFFLE FRIES

$12.00

Fries with Old Bay seasoning, truffle oil, parmesan cheese, and parsley

SOUP CUP

$5.00

A cup of the soup of the day

SOUP BOWL

$7.00

A bowl of the soup of the day

EXTRA BAGUETTE

$2.00

ADD ON SOUP OR SALAD

ADD HOUSE SALAD

$4.00

ADD CESAR SALAD

$4.00

ADD SIDE WEDGE SALAD

$4.00

ADD CUP SOUP

$4.00

FROM THE GRILL

add a small side salad or cup of soup for $4

BASEBALL SIRLOIN

$24.00

8oz steak cooked to perfection, with a creamy artichoke and mushroom sauce. Served with red skin mashed potatoes

SIRLOIN OSCAR STYLE

$28.00

8oz steak cooked to perfection, with a creamy crab meat sauce. Served with red skin mashed potatoes

FLAT IRON STEAK

$23.00

8oz steak cooked to perfection, with chimichurri sauce. Served with grilled asparagus

CATCH OF THE DAY

$23.00

Fresh grilled fish topped with mango salsa. Served with grilled asparagus

GRILLED 1/4 CHICKEN

$20.00

A marinated 1/4 grilled chicken. Served with red skin mashed potatoes. Topped with Yum Yum sauce

STEAK AND SHRIMP

$26.00

8oz flat iron steak cooked to perfection with grilled shrimp, yum yum sauce. Served with red skin mashed potatoes

BURGERS

Handmade burgers

BACON AND BLUE CHEESE BURGER

$15.00

A four hour marinated burger topped with blue cheese crumbles and bacon, served with Old Bay seasoned fries

FRENCHIE BURGER

$15.00

A four hour marinated burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, French's fried onions, and barbecue sauce. Served with Old Bay seasoned fries

VEGGIE BURGER

$15.00

A veggie burger topped with provolone cheese, yum yum sauce and served with Old Bay seasoned fries

CHEESEBURGER

$12.00

GREENS

Salads

FIRE ESCAPE HOUSE SALAD

$7.00

Lettuce, onions, cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, croutons, feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette dressing

CAESAR SALAD

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, ceasar dressing

WEDGE SALAD

$8.00

Iceburg lettuce, red onions, bacon bits, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese dressing, balsamic glaze drizzle

PASTAS

Pasta Dishes

SHRIMP PASTA

$18.00

Homemade spicy alfredo sauce, penne pasta, feta cheese, parmesan cheese, large grilled shrimp

CHICKEN PASTA

$16.00

Homemade spicy alfredo sauce, penne pasta, basil, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, parmesan cheese

CRAB MAC AND CHEESE

$18.00

Penne pasta with crab meat, cheddar cheese, breadcrumbs, feta cheese

CHORIZO PASTA

$18.00

SIDES

$4

SPANISH RICE

$4.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.00

OLD BAY FRIES

$4.00

RED SKIN MASHED POTATO

$4.00

APARAGUS

$4.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Items

KID GRILLED CHICKEN

$8.00

5oz grilled chicken breast served with fries

CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.00

4 fried chicken fingers served with fries

ADULT UP CHARGE

$4.00

Brunch Menu

BRUNCH

Items served Sunday only 10:00am-3:00pm

HASHBROWN BURGER

$15.00

A burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg, jalapenos and hashbrowns as buns. Served with tater tots

THE FRENCHIE BOWL

$15.00

A burger topped with queso, bacon bits, French's fried onions, barbecue sauce, two fried eggs, served over tater tots

TOAST TO COLONIAL BEACH

$12.00

Nutella French toast, topped with strawberries and whipped cream

SAUSAGE BENEDICT

$15.00

Poached eggs, sausage patties, fresh hollandaise sauce, on a buttermilk biscuit, served with tater tots

FLORENTINE BENEDICT

$15.00

Poached eggs, fried green tomato, spinach, fresh hollandaise sauce, on a buttermilk biscuit, served with tater tots

CHORIZO BOWL

$15.00

Tater tots topped with chorizo, spicy alfredo sauce, two fried eggs

BRUNCH DRINKS

Served Sunday only 10:00am-3:00pm

MIMOSA GLASS

$5.00

MIMOSA PITCHER

$20.00

BLOODY MARY

$8.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$9.00

PEACH BELLINI

$9.00

WHITE SANGRIA GLASS

$9.00

WHITE SANGRIA PITCHER

$22.00

RED SANGRIA GLASS

$9.00

RED SANGRIA PITCHER

$22.00

GOOD MORNING C.B.

$9.00

COFFEE

$2.50

KIDS BRUNCH

KIDS FRENCH TOAST

$8.00

THE HAPPY KID

$8.00

QUESO TOTS BOWL

$8.00

ADULT UP CHARGE

$4.00

BRUNCH ADD ONS

SIDE OF BACON

$3.00

SIDE OF SAUSAGE PATTIES

$2.00

BISCUIT

$2.00

SIDE OF TATER TOTS

$2.00

Drink Menu

NON-ALCOHOLIC

COKE

$2.50

DIET

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

SWEET TEA

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

UNSWEET TEA

$2.50

MILK

$2.50

ORANGE JUICE

$2.50

COFFEE

$3.00

DRAFT BEER

BLUE MOON DRAFT

$5.00

CORONA PREMIER DRAFT

$5.00

BOTTLED BEER

COORS LIGHT

$4.00

CORONA

$5.00

MILLER LITE

$4.00

YUENGLING

$4.00

RED WINES

RED DRUM GLASS

$9.00

RED DRUM BOTTLE

$25.00

COASTAL RED GLASS

$9.00

COASTAL RED BOTTLE

$25.00

PEITIT VERDOT BOTTLE

$35.00

RIGHT BANK BOTTLE

$28.00

LEFT BANK BOTTLE

$28.00

HOUSE PINOTO NOIR

$8.00

HOUSE CABERNET

$8.00

WHITE WINES

HOUSE CHARDONNAY GLASS

$8.00

HOUSE CHARDONNAY BOTTLE

$22.00

HOUSE PINTO GRIGO GLASS

$8.00

HOUSE PINTO GRIGO BOTTLE

$22.00

BLUE CRAB GLASS

$9.00

BLUE CRAB BOTTLE

$25.00

INGLESIDE PINTO GRIGO GLASS

$9.00

INGLESIDE PINTO GRIGO BOTTLE

$25.00

ALBARINO BOTTLE

$28.00

COCKTAILS

HURRICANE JOSE

$10.00

ORANGE CRUSH

$9.00

GLASS FIRE ESCAPE WHITE SANGRIA

$8.00

PITCHER FIRE ESCAPE WHITE SANGRIA

$20.00

GLASS FIRE ESCAPE RED SANGRIA

$8.00

PITCHER FIRE ESCAPE RED SANGRIA

$20.00

SPIKED LEMONADE

$9.00

DIRTY MARTINI ESCAPE

$9.00

OLD FASHION

$14.00

MOJITO

$10.00

PITCHER MOJITO

$24.00

PLAYA NIGHTS

$9.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$9.00

THE RIVAH

$9.00

LEMON DROP MARTINI

$9.00

STRAWBERRY BLISS

$10.00

RAZZMATAZZ

$10.00

MARGARITAS

PATRON MARGARITA

$12.00

PRICKLY PEAR MARGARITA

$10.00

HOUSE MARGARITA

$8.00

MARGARITA PITCHER

$22.00

WHISKEY/BOURBON

BASIL HAYDEN

$14.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$15.00

MAKER'S MARK

$14.00

BULLEIT BOURBON

$15.00

JACK DANIEL'S

$12.00

JAMESON

$12.00

EVAN WILLIAMS

$10.00

TEQUILA

MARGARITAVILLE

$7.00

EXOTICO

$10.00

PATRON

$12.00

TEREMANA

$9.00

CASAMIGOS

$9.00

CLASE AZUL

$22.00

VODKA

TITO'S

$9.00

ABSOLUT MANDRIN

$9.00

SMIRNOFF

$8.00

KETTLE ONE

$10.00

GRAY GOOSE

$10.00

RUM

MALIBU

$10.00

BACARDI LIME

$9.00

BACARDI

$9.00

CAPT MORGAN

$10.00

COGNAC/OTHERS

HENNESSY

$12.00

GRAN MARNIER

$10.00

COINTREAU

$9.00

BAILEY'S

$9.00

GIN

BOMBAY

$10.00

HENDRICK"S

$12.00

SEAGRAM'S

$9.00

SCOTCH

JOHNNY WALKER BLACK LABEL

$14.00

DEWAR'S WHITE LABEL

$12.00

DESSERTS

LAYERED CHOC CAKE W/ RASPBERRIES

$8.00

CHOC TART

$8.00