Fire Escape American Grille 1010 MCKINNEY BLVD
Food Menu
APPETIZER
CRAB SPINACH QUESO
Crab meat, spinach, tomatoes, queso and toasted baguette
FRIED GREEN TOMATO CAPRESSE
Fried green tomato topped with mozzarella cheese, basil, and balsamic glaze
MOZARELLA LOGS
Three 5 inch mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce
BOOM BOOM SHRMP
Large fried shrimp tossed in boom boom sauce, over a salad
BACON DEVILED EGGS
served with chipotle aioli sauce, sliced jalapenos, and bacon
LOCO FRIES
Fries with Old Bay seasoning, ketchup, mayo, spicy aioli and parmesan cheese
TRUFFLE FRIES
Fries with Old Bay seasoning, truffle oil, parmesan cheese, and parsley
SOUP CUP
A cup of the soup of the day
SOUP BOWL
A bowl of the soup of the day
EXTRA BAGUETTE
ADD ON SOUP OR SALAD
FROM THE GRILL
BASEBALL SIRLOIN
8oz steak cooked to perfection, with a creamy artichoke and mushroom sauce. Served with red skin mashed potatoes
SIRLOIN OSCAR STYLE
8oz steak cooked to perfection, with a creamy crab meat sauce. Served with red skin mashed potatoes
FLAT IRON STEAK
8oz steak cooked to perfection, with chimichurri sauce. Served with grilled asparagus
CATCH OF THE DAY
Fresh grilled fish topped with mango salsa. Served with grilled asparagus
GRILLED 1/4 CHICKEN
A marinated 1/4 grilled chicken. Served with red skin mashed potatoes. Topped with Yum Yum sauce
STEAK AND SHRIMP
8oz flat iron steak cooked to perfection with grilled shrimp, yum yum sauce. Served with red skin mashed potatoes
BURGERS
BACON AND BLUE CHEESE BURGER
A four hour marinated burger topped with blue cheese crumbles and bacon, served with Old Bay seasoned fries
FRENCHIE BURGER
A four hour marinated burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, French's fried onions, and barbecue sauce. Served with Old Bay seasoned fries
VEGGIE BURGER
A veggie burger topped with provolone cheese, yum yum sauce and served with Old Bay seasoned fries
CHEESEBURGER
GREENS
FIRE ESCAPE HOUSE SALAD
Lettuce, onions, cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, croutons, feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette dressing
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, ceasar dressing
WEDGE SALAD
Iceburg lettuce, red onions, bacon bits, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese dressing, balsamic glaze drizzle
PASTAS
SHRIMP PASTA
Homemade spicy alfredo sauce, penne pasta, feta cheese, parmesan cheese, large grilled shrimp
CHICKEN PASTA
Homemade spicy alfredo sauce, penne pasta, basil, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, parmesan cheese
CRAB MAC AND CHEESE
Penne pasta with crab meat, cheddar cheese, breadcrumbs, feta cheese
CHORIZO PASTA
SIDES
KIDS MENU
Brunch Menu
APPETIZER (Copy)
CRAB SPINACH QUESO
Crab meat, spinach, tomatoes, queso and toasted baguette
FRIED GREEN TOMATO CAPRESSE
Fried green tomato topped with mozzarella cheese, basil, and balsamic glaze
MOZARELLA LOGS
Three 5 inch mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce
BOOM BOOM SHRMP
Large fried shrimp tossed in boom boom sauce, over a salad
BACON DEVILED EGGS
served with chipotle aioli sauce, sliced jalapenos, and bacon
LOCO FRIES
Fries with Old Bay seasoning, ketchup, mayo, spicy aioli and parmesan cheese
TRUFFLE FRIES
Fries with Old Bay seasoning, truffle oil, parmesan cheese, and parsley
BRUNCH
HASHBROWN BURGER
A burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg, jalapenos and hashbrowns as buns. Served with tater tots
THE FRENCHIE BOWL
A burger topped with queso, bacon bits, French's fried onions, barbecue sauce, two fried eggs, served over tater tots
TOAST TO COLONIAL BEACH
Nutella French toast, topped with strawberries and whipped cream
SAUSAGE BENEDICT
Poached eggs, sausage patties, fresh hollandaise sauce, on a buttermilk biscuit, served with tater tots
FLORENTINE BENEDICT
Poached eggs, fried green tomato, spinach, fresh hollandaise sauce, on a buttermilk biscuit, served with tater tots
CHORIZO BOWL
Tater tots topped with chorizo, spicy alfredo sauce, two fried eggs