Fire Island Grill Simi Valley
Popular Items
Catering
Chicken Half Pan (Feeds 16-20)
Pork Half Pan (Feeds 16-20)
Shrimp Half Pan (Feeds 16-20)
Steak Half Pan (Feeds 16-20)
Tofu Half Pan (Feeds 16-20)
Rice Half Pan (Feeds 16-20)
Sauteed Veggies (Feeds 16-20)
Macaroni Salad (Feeds 16-20)
Green Salad (Feeds 8-10)
Fire Island Bowls
Veggie Bowl
A double portion of sautéed veggies served with your choice of rice or noodles.
Tofu Bowl
Sautéed tofu served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables.
Chicken Bowl
Char-grilled chicken served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables
Pork Bowl
Tender pulled pork served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables.
Chicken & Steak Bowl
A combo of our chicken and steak served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables.
Steak Bowl
Char-Grilled steak served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables.
Blackened Shrimp Bowl
Blackened shrimp served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables.
Chili Lime Tilapia Bowl
A Chili Lime Tilapia fillet served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables.
Chicken & Pork Bowl
Tropical Salads
Volcano Salad
Our most popular salad. Lettuce, tomatoes, Gorgonzola cheese, toasted pita bread & sesame ginger vinaigrette dressing.
Blazing Caesar Salad
Lettuce with croutons, Asiago cheese, toasted pita bread & lightly spicy Caesar dressing.
Spicy Ranch BBQ Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, sweet corn, black beans, red peppers, red onions, shredded pepper jack cheese, crispy fried onions, BBQ sauce, toasted pita bread, & spicy ranch dressing.
Honey Mustard Sensation
Lettuce mix, diced mangos, pineapples, red peppers, red onions, julienned carrots, cilantro, tortilla strips, toasted pita bread, and honey mustard dressing.
Sandwiches
Pineapple Chicken Sandwich
Spicy mayo, pineapple slices, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, red onions, & Teriyaki sauce all piled high on a soft potato bun
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Spicy Mayo, slaw, pineapple slices, & Teriyaki sauce all served on a soft potato bun
Steak Sandwich
Spicy mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pepper jack cheese & Teriyaki sauce stacked high on a soft potato bun
Chili Lime Tilapia Sandwich
Spicy Mayo, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, & tomato on a soft potato bun
Island Platters
Big Kahuna Chicken Platter
Ride the big one! Our char-grilled chicken served with rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables & tropical macaroni salad (50% more than our bowls)
Luau Pulled Pork Platter
Tender pulled pork served with rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables & tropical macaroni salad (50% more than our bowls)
Chicken and Luau Pulled Pork Platter
Steak and Chicken Platter
Two great flavors served with rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables & tropical macaroni salad (50% more than our bowls)
Char-Grilled Steak Platter
Our juicy char-grilled steak served with rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables & tropical macaroni salad (50% more than our bowls)
Blackened Shrimp Platter
Blackened shrimp sautéed to perfection served with rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables & tropical macaroni salad (50% more than our bowls)
Surf & Turf Platter
Sea meets land with our cooked to perfection steak and shrimp. Served with rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables & tropical macaroni salad (50% more than our bowls)
Small Islander's Meals
Chef's Specials
Sides
Macaroni Salad
Our famous Tropical Mac Salad! No meal is complete without it!
Chips
Cole Slaw
Our creamy and savory cole slaw
Veggies
An extra serving our of delicious wok fired veggies
Pita
2 slices of toasted pita