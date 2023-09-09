Popular Items

Pineapple Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Spicy mayo, pineapple slices, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, red onions, & Teriyaki sauce all piled high on a soft potato bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Spicy Mayo, slaw, pineapple slices, & Teriyaki sauce all served on a soft potato bun

Chicken Bowl

$10.99

Char-grilled chicken served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables


Catering

Chicken Half Pan (Feeds 16-20)

$90.00

Pork Half Pan (Feeds 16-20)

$90.00

Shrimp Half Pan (Feeds 16-20)

$125.00

Steak Half Pan (Feeds 16-20)

$250.00

Tofu Half Pan (Feeds 16-20)

$90.00

Rice Half Pan (Feeds 16-20)

$30.00

Sauteed Veggies (Feeds 16-20)

$40.00

Macaroni Salad (Feeds 16-20)

$40.00

Green Salad (Feeds 8-10)

$40.00

Fire Island Bowls

All island bowls are served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables, and your choice of protein. Customizing your meal is as easy as 1-2-3!
Veggie Bowl

$9.99

A double portion of sautéed veggies served with your choice of rice or noodles.

Tofu Bowl

$10.99

Sautéed tofu served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables.

Chicken Bowl

$10.99

Char-grilled chicken served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables

Pork Bowl

$10.99

Tender pulled pork served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables.

Chicken & Steak Bowl

Chicken & Steak Bowl

$13.99

A combo of our chicken and steak served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables.

Steak Bowl

Steak Bowl

$14.99

Char-Grilled steak served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables.

Blackened Shrimp Bowl

Blackened Shrimp Bowl

$12.99

Blackened shrimp served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables.

Chili Lime Tilapia Bowl

Chili Lime Tilapia Bowl

$12.99

A Chili Lime Tilapia fillet served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables.

Chicken & Pork Bowl

$10.99

Tropical Salads

Hand cut lettuce mix with house made dressings. (You should try them all!)
Volcano Salad

$12.99

Our most popular salad. Lettuce, tomatoes, Gorgonzola cheese, toasted pita bread & sesame ginger vinaigrette dressing.

Blazing Caesar Salad

$12.99

Lettuce with croutons, Asiago cheese, toasted pita bread & lightly spicy Caesar dressing.

Spicy Ranch BBQ Salad

$12.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, sweet corn, black beans, red peppers, red onions, shredded pepper jack cheese, crispy fried onions, BBQ sauce, toasted pita bread, & spicy ranch dressing.

Honey Mustard Sensation

$12.99

Lettuce mix, diced mangos, pineapples, red peppers, red onions, julienned carrots, cilantro, tortilla strips, toasted pita bread, and honey mustard dressing.

Sandwiches

Served with your choice of creamy Tropical Macaroni Salad, Cole slaw or Chips.
Pineapple Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Spicy mayo, pineapple slices, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, red onions, & Teriyaki sauce all piled high on a soft potato bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Spicy Mayo, slaw, pineapple slices, & Teriyaki sauce all served on a soft potato bun

Steak Sandwich

$14.99

Spicy mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pepper jack cheese & Teriyaki sauce stacked high on a soft potato bun

Chili Lime Tilapia Sandwich

$14.99

Spicy Mayo, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, & tomato on a soft potato bun

Island Platters

Served with rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables & tropical macaroni salad (50% more than our bowls)
Big Kahuna Chicken Platter

$16.99

Ride the big one! Our char-grilled chicken served with rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables & tropical macaroni salad (50% more than our bowls)

Luau Pulled Pork Platter

$16.99

Tender pulled pork served with rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables & tropical macaroni salad (50% more than our bowls)

Chicken and Luau Pulled Pork Platter

$16.99
Steak and Chicken Platter

$18.99

Two great flavors served with rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables & tropical macaroni salad (50% more than our bowls)

Char-Grilled Steak Platter

$19.99

Our juicy char-grilled steak served with rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables & tropical macaroni salad (50% more than our bowls)

Blackened Shrimp Platter

$18.99

Blackened shrimp sautéed to perfection served with rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables & tropical macaroni salad (50% more than our bowls)

Surf & Turf Platter

$19.99

Sea meets land with our cooked to perfection steak and shrimp. Served with rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables & tropical macaroni salad (50% more than our bowls)

Small Islander's Meals

Pineapple Teriyaki Bowl

$5.99

A kid's sized classic! Char-Grilled chicken & fresh vegetables with your choice of rice of noodles

Macaroni & Cheese

$5.99

A kid’s sized favorite!

Chef's Specials

Llawai’a Punahele (fisherman’s Favorite) Served with your choice of rice, Pineapple Mango Salsa & a half size Volcano Salad
Chili Lime Tilapia Platter

$17.99

Served with your choice of rice, Pineapple Mango Salsa & a half size Volcano Salad

4 Shrimp Tacos

$11.99

Four shrimp tacos served on corn tortillas with cabbage, spicy ranch dressing, and pineapple/mango salsa on the side.

1 Shrimp Taco

$3.49

Sides

Macaroni Salad

$2.99

Our famous Tropical Mac Salad! No meal is complete without it!

Chips

$2.49
Cole Slaw

$2.49

Our creamy and savory cole slaw

Veggies

$3.50

An extra serving our of delicious wok fired veggies

Pita

$1.00

2 slices of toasted pita

Side of Rice

$3.50

Side Of Tofu

$3.00

Side Of Chicken

$4.00

Side Of Chicken & Steak

$5.00

Side Of Steak

$6.00

Side Of Pork

$5.00

Side Of Shrimp

$5.00

Side Of Tilapia

$6.00

Dessert

Sweet Street Cookie

$2.69

Beverages

Rg Fountain Drinks

$2.69

Lg Fountain Drinks

$2.99

Dasani Water

$2.69

Bottled/Canned Drinks

$2.99
Hawaiian Sun Cans

$2.49